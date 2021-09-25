Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210925/biden-comments-on-border-patrol-video-1089387294.html
Biden Comments on Border Patrol Video
Biden Comments on Border Patrol Video
25.09.2021
haiti
radio
china
germany
angela merkel
inflation
radio sputnik
cdu
the backstory
Biden Comments on Border Patrol Video
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including AOC breaking down crying after withdrawing ‘no’ vote on funding Israeli missile defense, and volcanic eruptions in the Canary Island of La Palma.
GUESTKim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Tulsi Gabbard, Fake News, and the Military-Industrial ComplexMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Media Allowing the Government to Lie About Inflation, Supporters of Inflation, and Evergrande Group SituationIn the first hour, John spoke with Kim Iversen about regime change wars, the Hunter Biden emails, and big tech censorship. Kim spoke about the recent comments by Tulsi Gabbard and her acceptance of drone strikes in the Middle East. Kim spoke on the recent Hunter Biden emails verified and Hunter involved with assets in Libya.In the second hour, John spoke with Mark Frost about the Federal balance sheet, China, and economic fascism. Mark talked about the lack of media coverage on inflation and allowing governments to lie about inflation rates. Mark discussed the Evergrande situation in China and the long-term effects it will have on global economies.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
haiti
china
germany
haiti, radio, china, germany, angela merkel, inflation, radio sputnik, cdu, the backstory

Biden Comments on Border Patrol Video

10:27 GMT 25.09.2021
Biden Comments on Border Patrol Video
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including President Biden's comments on border patrol, AOC breaking down crying after withdrawing ‘no’ vote on funding Israeli missile defense, and volcanic eruptions in the Canary Island of La Palma.
GUEST
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Tulsi Gabbard, Fake News, and the Military-Industrial Complex
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Media Allowing the Government to Lie About Inflation, Supporters of Inflation, and Evergrande Group Situation
In the first hour, John spoke with Kim Iversen about regime change wars, the Hunter Biden emails, and big tech censorship. Kim spoke about the recent comments by Tulsi Gabbard and her acceptance of drone strikes in the Middle East. Kim spoke on the recent Hunter Biden emails verified and Hunter involved with assets in Libya.
In the second hour, John spoke with Mark Frost about the Federal balance sheet, China, and economic fascism. Mark talked about the lack of media coverage on inflation and allowing governments to lie about inflation rates. Mark discussed the Evergrande situation in China and the long-term effects it will have on global economies.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
