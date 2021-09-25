Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20210925/european-states-to-remain-us-underlings-without-wake-up-call-after-paris-humiliated-1089393123.html
European States to Remain US 'Underlings' Without Wake-Up Call After Paris Humiliated
European States to Remain US 'Underlings' Without Wake-Up Call After Paris Humiliated
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - America's European allies will continue to be used and discarded by Washington unless they follow-up on plans to revise the NATO... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-25T07:19+0000
2021-09-25T07:41+0000
aukus
joe biden
donald trump
news
world
us
aukus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089119191_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3a21b8e9e509a18a265d07ec34dfba10.jpg
Earlier this week, Paris and Berlin said they had agreed to revise the strategic concept of the NATO alliance in response to France being humiliated when Australia decided to unilaterally terminate a $66 billion submarine deal in favour of a defence pact with the United States and UK. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described the move as a "stab in the back".Armstrong called the decision to revise the alliance's concept "a step" toward realising their subordinate role to Washington.Meanwhile, some have suggested more dialogue with Washington could alter the situation – but others remain sceptical.US political commentator, Professor John Walsh, pointed out that there had never been any real political dialogue within the NATO alliance during its 72 years of existence. From the very beginning, US policymakers had taken for granted that they would issue the commands and the role of all their European allies was simply to obey, Walsh said.The US is now so panicked over China, Walsh added, that it "dispenses with the makeup"."Or, as Victoria Nuland put it nakedly, 'f**k the EU'", Walsh said.AMERICA FIRSTFrench Defence Minister Florence Parly this week said the move to revise the NATO concept is meant to remind Washington that the reason for the alliance's existence is transatlantic security. She said being allies does not mean "being hostage to the interests of another country".California State University Emeritus Professor of Politics Beau Grosscup said the initiative did indeed confirm that US allies were beginning to reassess their long-subservient role to Washington.US administrations, he added, most recently Trump's, have bludgeoned European allies into paying more for the alliance without giving up its decisive role in policymaking."In short, the French-German officials are saying, if the US wants NATO to continue the time has come for Europeans to become equal partners in policymaking - not only on questions of European security but also regarding US security in a new and true definition of 'Transatlantic Security Alliance' - something the US has always and adamantly rejected", Grosscup said.
https://sputniknews.com/20210925/pacific-pacts-galore-quad-leaders-hold-first-in-person-summit-a-week-after-aukus-inaugurated-1089388151.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089119191_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4bfa5a207e3876c38a1e9dd6c8b3bd28.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, news, world, us, aukus

European States to Remain US 'Underlings' Without Wake-Up Call After Paris Humiliated

07:19 GMT 25.09.2021 (Updated: 07:41 GMT 25.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Naval GroupThis handout picture taken on July 18, 2020 and released on October 20, 2020 by French shipbuilder Naval Group shows new French navy nuclear attack submarine Suffren, a Barracuda class, arriving at Toulon's naval base
This handout picture taken on July 18, 2020 and released on October 20, 2020 by French shipbuilder Naval Group shows new French navy nuclear attack submarine Suffren, a Barracuda class, arriving at Toulon's naval base - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Naval Group
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - America's European allies will continue to be used and discarded by Washington unless they follow-up on plans to revise the NATO alliance concept in the wake of France's recent "humiliation" at the hands of the Biden administration.
Earlier this week, Paris and Berlin said they had agreed to revise the strategic concept of the NATO alliance in response to France being humiliated when Australia decided to unilaterally terminate a $66 billion submarine deal in favour of a defence pact with the United States and UK. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described the move as a "stab in the back".

"Nothing will change until the NATO members internalise the fact that, as far as Washington is concerned, they are like tissue: to be used when needed and forgotten when not", former Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong told Sputnik.

Armstrong called the decision to revise the alliance's concept "a step" toward realising their subordinate role to Washington.
Meanwhile, some have suggested more dialogue with Washington could alter the situation – but others remain sceptical.
U.S. President Joe Biden listens as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework held in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
Pacific Pacts Galore: Quad Leaders Hold First In-Person Summit a Week After AUKUS Inaugurated
01:06 GMT
US political commentator, Professor John Walsh, pointed out that there had never been any real political dialogue within the NATO alliance during its 72 years of existence. From the very beginning, US policymakers had taken for granted that they would issue the commands and the role of all their European allies was simply to obey, Walsh said.

"There has been no dialogue since April 1949, when NATO was founded", Walsh told Sputnik. "The master uses 'dialogue' only as a cosmetic on commands to its underlings - in this case US-occupied Europe".

The US is now so panicked over China, Walsh added, that it "dispenses with the makeup".
"Or, as Victoria Nuland put it nakedly, 'f**k the EU'", Walsh said.

AMERICA FIRST

French Defence Minister Florence Parly this week said the move to revise the NATO concept is meant to remind Washington that the reason for the alliance's existence is transatlantic security. She said being allies does not mean "being hostage to the interests of another country".
California State University Emeritus Professor of Politics Beau Grosscup said the initiative did indeed confirm that US allies were beginning to reassess their long-subservient role to Washington.

"Clearly, the European nationalists, led by France-German cooperation - a rare thing - are rethinking their post-Cold War acquiescence to US demands that a US-dominated NATO remain responsible for European security as opposed to a Pan-European alliance absent the US as a member and the end of NATO", Grosscup told Sputnik.

US administrations, he added, most recently Trump's, have bludgeoned European allies into paying more for the alliance without giving up its decisive role in policymaking.
"In short, the French-German officials are saying, if the US wants NATO to continue the time has come for Europeans to become equal partners in policymaking - not only on questions of European security but also regarding US security in a new and true definition of 'Transatlantic Security Alliance' - something the US has always and adamantly rejected", Grosscup said.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:38 GMTWomen in Afghanistan Loved Fashion Until Taliban Took Over
07:22 GMT'Can't Get This to Function at All': 'Confused' Joe Biden Suffers Mic Malfunction at Quad Summit
07:19 GMTEuropean States to Remain US 'Underlings' Without Wake-Up Call After Paris Humiliated
07:18 GMTChina Warns US Will 'Dump' India, Australia, and Japan as Four Nations Convene for Quad Summit
07:14 GMT5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ocean Off South Africa, USGS Says
07:03 GMTCNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Mum on Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
06:51 GMTUK Labour Party in Hot Water for Inviting Huawei to Conference
06:40 GMTBiden's National Security Adviser May Be Guilty of Perjury Over Clinton Campaign's Russiagate Plot
06:33 GMTBoris Johnson 'Ready to Give Visas to 5,000 Foreign Truckers' Amid UK's HGV Driver Shortage Crisis
05:04 GMT'War Criminal': Watch Crowd Boo Hillary Clinton as She Accepts Queen's University Chancellorship
05:00 GMT'Agroexpress' to Offer Exporters Online Shipment Applications
04:37 GMTPakistani Prime Minister Calls for International Support for Taliban-led Afghan Government
04:30 GMTHello There! Adorable Retriever Wants to Come In
04:24 GMTLive Updates: Quad Leaders Pledge to Produce 1 Bn Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines by End of 2022
04:23 GMTLocal Sheriff Praises Efforts to Mitigate Del Rio Migration Crisis Amid Biden's Criticism
04:10 GMTUK Pushes Back Against Bolsonaro's Claim That Johnson Requested Emergency Food Deal
02:57 GMTTurkish Military Camp in Northern Iraq Comes Under Missile Fire – Reports
01:56 GMTGOP Golden Boy? Republicans Strongly Back Florida Gov. DeSantis for 2024 Primary Sans Trump
01:41 GMTElon Musk, Grimes Part Ways After Three Years of Dating
01:39 GMTDHS Head: Del Rio Camp Cleared, Agents Who Violently Corralled Migrants Placed on Admin Duties