https://sputniknews.com/20210922/nato-partners-agree-to-revise-alliances-concept-french-defence-minister-says-1089309703.html
NATO Partners Agree to Revise Alliance's Concept, French Defence Minister Says
NATO Partners Agree to Revise Alliance's Concept, French Defence Minister Says
PARIS (Sputnik) - NATO partners, at the initiative of France and Germany, agreed to revise the strategic concept of the alliance, French Defence Minister... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T15:33+0000
2021-09-22T15:33+0000
2021-09-22T15:38+0000
aukus
france
nato
florence parly
aukus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089309677_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3d351347ea4d7fe1f1972c5b1f587356.jpg
"The reason for NATO's existence is transatlantic security. This is what we want to remind the United States of. Therefore, our partners decided, on our initiative, as well as on the initiative of Germany, to revise the strategic concept of the alliance," Parley said at a meeting of the French Senate.She noted that such work would clarify the situation for the NATO summit in Madrid, as well as strengthen the defence of Europe."Being allies does not mean being hostage to the interests of another country," the minister concluded.This comes in the wake of the recent diplomatic row between France and Australia after Canberra had unilaterally withdrawn from a $66-billion deal on the purchase of conventionally-powered submarines from Paris. Australia announced its decision shortly after becoming part of a new strategic partnership pact with the US and the UK dubbed AUKUS.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089309677_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c95be234494e842db1d4551a7871a38.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, nato, florence parly, aukus
NATO Partners Agree to Revise Alliance's Concept, French Defence Minister Says
15:33 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 15:38 GMT 22.09.2021)
PARIS (Sputnik) - NATO partners, at the initiative of France and Germany, agreed to revise the strategic concept of the alliance, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said.
"The reason for NATO's existence is transatlantic security. This is what we want to remind the United States of. Therefore, our partners decided, on our initiative, as well as on the initiative of Germany, to revise the strategic concept of the alliance," Parley said at a meeting of the French Senate.
She noted that such work would clarify the situation for the NATO summit in Madrid, as well as strengthen the defence of Europe.
"Being allies does not mean being hostage to the interests of another country," the minister concluded.
This comes in the wake of the recent diplomatic row between France and Australia after Canberra had unilaterally withdrawn from a $66-billion deal
on the purchase of conventionally-powered submarines from Paris. Australia announced its decision shortly after becoming part of a new strategic partnership pact with the US and the UK dubbed AUKUS.