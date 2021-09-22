Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20210922/macron-biden-to-hold-talks-on-wednesday-to-clarify-details-of-australias-decision-on-submarines-1089301567.html
Macron, Biden to Hold Talks on Wednesday to Clarify Details of Australia's Decision on Submarines
Macron, Biden to Hold Talks on Wednesday to Clarify Details of Australia's Decision on Submarines
PARIS (Sputnik) - Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden will hold a conversation later on Wednesday to clarify details related to Australia's decision to... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T12:07+0000
2021-09-22T12:19+0000
aukus
joe biden
emmanuel macron
news
world
australia
submarines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104395/37/1043953716_0:9:2049:1161_1920x0_80_0_0_08fc6030d2fc0e01008e60a3539cf924.jpg
"A conversation between President Macron and Biden is scheduled for today," Attal said at a briefing.The leaders intend to discuss under what conditions Australia's decision on the submarines was made, the cabinet spokesman added.This comes after last week, Australia announced a new security partnership, AUKUS, with the US and the UK, and unilaterally quit its submarine deal with France worth $66 billion in favour of a plan to build submarines at home using American and British nuclear reactor technology. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Australia's decision a "stab in the back," adding that trust between the countries had been undermined.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104395/37/1043953716_244:0:1803:1169_1920x0_80_0_0_6a196bc1a5c9198521fb7f9df993133b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, emmanuel macron, news, world, australia, submarines

Macron, Biden to Hold Talks on Wednesday to Clarify Details of Australia's Decision on Submarines

12:07 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 22.09.2021)
© Flickr / U.S. Pacific FleetThe U.S. Navy's Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Albuquerque (SSN 706) and Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine HMAS Rankin (SSG 78) operate together in waters off Rottnest Island, Western Australia.
The U.S. Navy's Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Albuquerque (SSN 706) and Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine HMAS Rankin (SSG 78) operate together in waters off Rottnest Island, Western Australia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© Flickr / U.S. Pacific Fleet
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden will hold a conversation later on Wednesday to clarify details related to Australia's decision to scrap the $66 billion submarine contract with French shipbuilders after formation of the AUKUS alliance, French cabinet spokesman Gabriel Attal said.
"A conversation between President Macron and Biden is scheduled for today," Attal said at a briefing.
The leaders intend to discuss under what conditions Australia's decision on the submarines was made, the cabinet spokesman added.
This comes after last week, Australia announced a new security partnership, AUKUS, with the US and the UK, and unilaterally quit its submarine deal with France worth $66 billion in favour of a plan to build submarines at home using American and British nuclear reactor technology.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Australia's decision a "stab in the back," adding that trust between the countries had been undermined.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMTEcoHealth Alliance, DARPA Toyed With Infecting Wild Chinese Bats With Covid, Leaked Docs Allege
12:17 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United Makes Him World's Highest-Paid Footballer
12:11 GMTUS House Passes Bill Compensating 'Victims' of Enigmatic 'Havana Syndrome'
12:07 GMTMacron, Biden to Hold Talks on Wednesday to Clarify Details of Australia's Decision on Submarines
11:57 GMTSudanese Authorities Lack Mandate to Sign Naval Base Agreement With Russia, Minister Says
11:44 GMTCanada Unlikely to See Another Snap Vote After Trudeau's Failed Bid to Win Majority
11:26 GMTBiblical Story of Sodom Likely Inspired by 'Cosmic Airburst' Bigger Than Tunguska Blast, Study Says
11:10 GMTUS 'Era of War Over'?
11:07 GMTPandemic Times: India's Healthcare Adopts Cloud Computing, 12 Mln Consultations Clocked
10:55 GMTAll Participants of Sudan Coup Detained, Will Stand Trial, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
10:51 GMTDonald Trump Sues NYT, Niece Mary Over ‘Insidious Plot’ Behind 2018 ‘Dubious Tax Schemes’ Story
10:48 GMTDriver of Zelensky's Aide Shefir Undergoing Leg Surgery, Report Says
10:34 GMTKremlin Regrets Erdogan's Claims About Crimea's 'Annexation' on Eve of Sochi Summit
10:18 GMTThe Truckers' Friend: UK Transport Secretary Takes Action to Protect M25 Motorway From Demonstrators
10:15 GMTStrong 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua
10:14 GMTHollywood Bids Farewell to Sex and the City Star, Dead at Age 57
09:58 GMTRussian An-26 Plane With 6 People Onboard Disappears From Radar in Khabarovsk Region
09:49 GMT'Hardest Decision of My Life': Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her 'Darkest Secret'
09:18 GMTZuckerberg Reportedly Approved Using News Feed to Push Pro-Facebook Coverage in Image-Reshaping Bid
08:59 GMTPakistan Wants to Help Train Afghan Security Forces, Ambassador Says