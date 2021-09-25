Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference Ahead of United Nations Speech

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/epic-trump-touts-upcoming-georgia-rally-as-crucial-for-gop-to-reclaim-white-house-in-2024-1089404385.html
'Epic': Trump Touts Upcoming Georgia Rally as 'Crucial' for GOP to Reclaim White House in 2024
'Epic': Trump Touts Upcoming Georgia Rally as 'Crucial' for GOP to Reclaim White House in 2024
Trump Touts Upcoming Georgia Rally
2021-09-25T16:32+0000
2021-09-25T16:32+0000
georgia
donald trump
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089404186_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8fcc2d6002fa2d96c64b40c848f50d92.jpg
Former US President Donald Trump is heading off to Perry, Georgia to hold what he described as an "epic rally" on 25 September. The ex-POTUS will be delivering a speech in support of a state GOP candidate, former NFL player Herschel Walker, aiming to unseat Senate Democrat Raphael Warnock and tip the balance in the Republicans' favour in the upper chamber.The GOP is just one seat away from securing a majority in the Senate. While this will not save them from potential filibusters by the Democrats, a majority would still allow them to pass certain bills, such as budgets, unilaterally if needed. The GOP also needs five seats to flip the balance in their favour in the House, making the 2022 midterms all the more important for the party.Trump to Raise 2020 Voter Fraud Allegations at Rally, Touch on Arizona Audit IssueHowever, Trump will also touch on other issues at the Perry rally, namely the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, in which he narrowly lost to Biden in Georgia. On his Telegram channel, the ex-president announced he would be raising the issue of the Arizona forensic audit of the state's election results in 2020, which found "44,000 possibly illegal ballots cast".Georgia's top election official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, has already reacted to the Trump's upcoming speech at the rally in Perry, forecasting that the ex-president will be reviving once again his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Raffensperger, who resisted Trump's calls in January 2021 to seek grounds for overturning or decertifying the state election results, alleged that the former POTUS does not believe what he is saying and knows he lost last year.Just a week ago, Trump sent a letter to Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp, asking them to "decertify" the 2020 election results or find another "correct legal remedy" to stop the "illegitimate" presidency of Joe Biden. Trump cited 43,000 DeKalb County absentee ballots, which had been allegedly illegally counted in November 2020 in violation of the proper chain of custody rules.The ex-POTUS apparently referred to the findings of a local news outlet, Georgia Star News, which studied absentee ballot drop box transfer forms in DeKalb County. The media outlet found that 46% of all local ballots had been delivered to the elections registrar the day after being collected, while another 26% had no receipt time recorded by the said registrar.Both acts violated the regulations established by the Georgia election authorities not long before the 2020 election, where Biden surpassed Trump in the state by a razor-thin margin. The Republican candidate then accused the Democrats of organising widespread voter fraud across several states to "steal the election" from him. Trump's legal team, however, failed to prove these allegations in court and have the election results cancelled.
https://sputniknews.com/20210917/trump-sends-letter-to-top-georgia-officials-demanding-to-end-illegitimate-bidens-presidency-1089169038.html
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089404186_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87d1e1188f5a33c5b5c5343ff06fd952.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgia, donald trump, us

'Epic': Trump Touts Upcoming Georgia Rally as 'Crucial' for GOP to Reclaim White House in 2024

16:32 GMT 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / Shannon StapletonU.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a screen speaking to supporters during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. Picture taken January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo/File Photo
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a screen speaking to supporters during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. Picture taken January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Just week ago, Trump sent a letter to Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp demanding that they decertify the 2020 presidential election results in the state, citing reports of 43,000 DeKalb County absentee ballots allegedly illegally counted.
Former US President Donald Trump is heading off to Perry, Georgia to hold what he described as an "epic rally" on 25 September. The ex-POTUS will be delivering a speech in support of a state GOP candidate, former NFL player Herschel Walker, aiming to unseat Senate Democrat Raphael Warnock and tip the balance in the Republicans' favour in the upper chamber.
"Georgia is critical to our efforts to take back the House and Senate in 2022, and then the White House in 2024, which is why this rally is so important to me".
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump pictured at the White House in 2020 - Sputnik International
Donald Trump
45th US President
The GOP is just one seat away from securing a majority in the Senate. While this will not save them from potential filibusters by the Democrats, a majority would still allow them to pass certain bills, such as budgets, unilaterally if needed. The GOP also needs five seats to flip the balance in their favour in the House, making the 2022 midterms all the more important for the party.

Trump to Raise 2020 Voter Fraud Allegations at Rally, Touch on Arizona Audit Issue

However, Trump will also touch on other issues at the Perry rally, namely the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, in which he narrowly lost to Biden in Georgia. On his Telegram channel, the ex-president announced he would be raising the issue of the Arizona forensic audit of the state's election results in 2020, which found "44,000 possibly illegal ballots cast".
"Massive fraud was found in the Arizona Forensic Audit, sometimes referred to as 'Fraudit'. The numbers are Election Changing!"
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump pictured at the White House in 2020 - Sputnik International
Donald Trump
45th US President
Georgia's top election official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, has already reacted to the Trump's upcoming speech at the rally in Perry, forecasting that the ex-president will be reviving once again his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Raffensperger, who resisted Trump's calls in January 2021 to seek grounds for overturning or decertifying the state election results, alleged that the former POTUS does not believe what he is saying and knows he lost last year.
"He’s going to come, and he’s going to say what he’s going to say, but he knows in his heart that he lost".
Brad Raffensperger
Georgia Secretary of State
Just a week ago, Trump sent a letter to Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp, asking them to "decertify" the 2020 election results or find another "correct legal remedy" to stop the "illegitimate" presidency of Joe Biden. Trump cited 43,000 DeKalb County absentee ballots, which had been allegedly illegally counted in November 2020 in violation of the proper chain of custody rules.
The ex-POTUS apparently referred to the findings of a local news outlet, Georgia Star News, which studied absentee ballot drop box transfer forms in DeKalb County. The media outlet found that 46% of all local ballots had been delivered to the elections registrar the day after being collected, while another 26% had no receipt time recorded by the said registrar.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Cullman, Alabama, U.S., August 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
Trump Sends Letter to Top Georgia Officials Demanding to End 'Illegitimate' Biden's Presidency
17 September, 19:18 GMT
Both acts violated the regulations established by the Georgia election authorities not long before the 2020 election, where Biden surpassed Trump in the state by a razor-thin margin. The Republican candidate then accused the Democrats of organising widespread voter fraud across several states to "steal the election" from him. Trump's legal team, however, failed to prove these allegations in court and have the election results cancelled.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:52 GMTPanic, Endless Queues, Blocked Roads: UK Plunges Into Chaos Due to Petrol Crisis – Videos, Photos
16:44 GMTSergei Lavrov: Creation of AUKUS Security Pact Could Affect Russia-EU Dialogue
16:32 GMT'Epic': Trump Touts Upcoming Georgia Rally as 'Crucial' for GOP to Reclaim White House in 2024
16:30 GMTWater Pups Unleashed: Adorable Baby Seals Play Together
16:12 GMTLavrov: US Failed to Consider Repercussions of Leaving Weapons in Afghanistan During Hasty Pull-Out
16:03 GMTJanuary 6 Riot: FBI Informant Affiliated With Proud Boys Reportedly Entered Capitol Alongside Crowd
16:02 GMTRussian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference Ahead of United Nations Speech
15:56 GMTBiggest LA Port Faces Massive Traffic Jam as Over 60 Ships Unable to Unload Their Cargo
15:34 GMTUN Under-Secretary-General on AUKUS: Differences Should Be Resolved Via Diplomacy
15:34 GMTBuyer's Remorse? US Officials Allegedly 'Bewildered and Appalled' by Biden Admin Diplomatic Failures
15:22 GMTAll Nuclear Powers Will Have to Join Arms Control Talks One Day, UN Disarmament Chief Says
14:54 GMTProtesters in Eastern Sudan Block Haiya-Khartoum Oil Pipeline
14:52 GMTPro-GOP Group TV Ads Tie ‘Vulnerable’ Democrats to Biden Ahead of Key State Legislative Elections
13:43 GMT'One of the Most Important Discoveries' in Years: Ancient Tools for Religious Rituals Found in Egypt
13:30 GMTFauci Warns Against US Government Shutdown During 'Worst Time in the World'
13:22 GMTPhotographer Denies Border Patrol Agents Whipped Haitian Illegal Immigrants
13:16 GMTUS, Australia, Japan, India Agree to Coordinate Afghanistan Policy
13:01 GMTUN General Assembly Convenes for Fifth Day of 76th Session
12:48 GMT'Yellow Vests' Activists Hold Rally in Paris
12:39 GMTBJP Defends Decision to Evict 5,000 Muslims in Assam as Pakistan Lodges Formal Protest With India