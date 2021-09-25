Registration was successful!
Biden Dropped F-Bomb After Discovering Trump’s ‘Golf Toys’ at White House, Book Reveals
As stated in “Peril,” Biden reacted negatively to a giant video screen where former US President Donald Trump used to practice his golf games, referring to his predecessor as a “bastard” for the “golf toys” he left behind.The book portrays the perturbed mood of Trump’s successor upon settling into the official residence of US presidents, as eager to move beyond the Trump era."Trump's existence permeated the White House, even the residence. One night, Biden wandered into a room where a huge video screen covered the wall," the Peril authors write, according to an ABC News Report. When Biden moved into the White House in January, the book reports that he found his new home somewhat frigid, and referred to it as the “the tomb.” However, the new president emphasized to friends and aides that the White House staff were great, it adds.Aides found themselves warning each other to “avoid the T-word,” considering that Biden and his advisers “hated to utter Trump’s name,” the book reveals.To the aides’ dismay, Biden’s demeanor would become “prickly” and appeared “unhappy some mornings about another round of Trump talk on MSNBC's pundit roundtable, Morning Joe," the book says."Presidents live in the unfinished business of their predecessors," Woodward and Costa write. "No one could be more aware of that than Joseph R. Biden, Jr."Unlike past shifts in the Oval Office, the changing of the guard between Trump and Biden was one of the more cold in recent history. In fact, Trump still maintained that Biden clinched the presidency through voter fraud, an unsubstantiated stance that has been rejected by government watchdogs.
How many articles is sputnik going to run promoting this book? They have already posted at least half a dozen, probably more. Sad to see a decent site reduced to being advertisers for israeloamerican psywar. That is what happens when one allows their assets to take over.
Biden Dropped F-Bomb After Discovering Trump’s ‘Golf Toys’ at White House, Book Reveals

00:34 GMT 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISUS President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 16, 2021
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
Adriana Montes
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
US President Joe Biden was apparently not too pleased with the unusual belongings left behind his predecessor at the White House, according to the new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, “Peril.”
As stated in “Peril,” Biden reacted negatively to a giant video screen where former US President Donald Trump used to practice his golf games, referring to his predecessor as a “bastard” for the “golf toys” he left behind.

"'What a f**king a**hole,' Biden once said as he surveyed the former president's golf toys," reads an excerpt of the book.

The book portrays the perturbed mood of Trump’s successor upon settling into the official residence of US presidents, as eager to move beyond the Trump era.
"Trump's existence permeated the White House, even the residence. One night, Biden wandered into a room where a huge video screen covered the wall," the Peril authors write, according to an ABC News Report.
When Biden moved into the White House in January, the book reports that he found his new home somewhat frigid, and referred to it as the “the tomb.” However, the new president emphasized to friends and aides that the White House staff were great, it adds.

“‘I’m just not used to taking my coat off and someone grabs it and hangs it up,’” Biden said. “‘But they’re very nice people,'” the book reads.

Aides found themselves warning each other to “avoid the T-word,” considering that Biden and his advisers “hated to utter Trump’s name,” the book reveals.
To the aides’ dismay, Biden’s demeanor would become “prickly” and appeared “unhappy some mornings about another round of Trump talk on MSNBC's pundit roundtable, Morning Joe," the book says.
"Presidents live in the unfinished business of their predecessors," Woodward and Costa write. "No one could be more aware of that than Joseph R. Biden, Jr."
Unlike past shifts in the Oval Office, the changing of the guard between Trump and Biden was one of the more cold in recent history. In fact, Trump still maintained that Biden clinched the presidency through voter fraud, an unsubstantiated stance that has been rejected by government watchdogs.
How many articles is sputnik going to run promoting this book? They have already posted at least half a dozen, probably more. Sad to see a decent site reduced to being advertisers for israeloamerican psywar. That is what happens when one allows their assets to take over.
vtvot tak
25 September, 03:45 GMT
000000
Thumbs down, dittoheads/guardianistas.
vtvot tak
25 September, 03:48 GMT
000000
© 2021 Sputnik.
