Biden Dropped F-Bomb After Discovering Trump’s ‘Golf Toys’ at White House, Book Reveals

As stated in “Peril,” Biden reacted negatively to a giant video screen where former US President Donald Trump used to practice his golf games, referring to his predecessor as a “bastard” for the “golf toys” he left behind.The book portrays the perturbed mood of Trump’s successor upon settling into the official residence of US presidents, as eager to move beyond the Trump era."Trump's existence permeated the White House, even the residence. One night, Biden wandered into a room where a huge video screen covered the wall," the Peril authors write, according to an ABC News Report. When Biden moved into the White House in January, the book reports that he found his new home somewhat frigid, and referred to it as the “the tomb.” However, the new president emphasized to friends and aides that the White House staff were great, it adds.Aides found themselves warning each other to “avoid the T-word,” considering that Biden and his advisers “hated to utter Trump’s name,” the book reveals.To the aides’ dismay, Biden’s demeanor would become “prickly” and appeared “unhappy some mornings about another round of Trump talk on MSNBC's pundit roundtable, Morning Joe," the book says."Presidents live in the unfinished business of their predecessors," Woodward and Costa write. "No one could be more aware of that than Joseph R. Biden, Jr."Unlike past shifts in the Oval Office, the changing of the guard between Trump and Biden was one of the more cold in recent history. In fact, Trump still maintained that Biden clinched the presidency through voter fraud, an unsubstantiated stance that has been rejected by government watchdogs.

