Trump Attorneys Claim Twitter Service Agreement Does Not Apply to Him in Capacity of POTUS

Donald Trump's legal team filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming that Twitter's terms of service could not be applied to him while he was president of the United States, apparently attempting to challenge the ex-president's ban on the platform.According to Trump's lawyers, at the time of Twitter banning him from the platform, he was using his account as a government entity, not as a personal page.The lawsuit was filed in order to prevent the case from being moved from Florida to California, since Twitter's current terms of service say that "all disputes related to these Terms or the Services will be brought solely in the federal or state courts located in San Francisco County, California".According to the Trump team's filing, "matters concerning Florida consumers should not be vested in the care of Californian jurors". Twitter has not commented on the lawsuit.The legal battle between the Trump team and Twitter and Facebook began after the social media platforms ousted him over accusations of incitement of insurrection on 6 January, claiming that the former president had instigated the Capitol riot. In response, Trump sued the social media companies and accused them of censorship and attacking free speech.

