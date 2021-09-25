Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference Ahead of United Nations Speech

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/buyers-remorse-us-officials-allegedly-bewildered-and-appalled-by-biden-admin-diplomatic-failures-1089401422.html
Buyer's Remorse? US Officials Allegedly 'Bewildered and Appalled' by Biden Admin Diplomatic Failures
Buyer's Remorse? US Officials Allegedly 'Bewildered and Appalled' by Biden Admin Diplomatic Failures
Receiving a warm welcome after the tenure of Donald Trump, the Biden administration is now facing harsh bipartisan criticism over its diplomatic misfortunes... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-25T15:34+0000
2021-09-25T15:34+0000
joe biden
us
foreign policy
france
national security council
afghanistan
us state department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089402422_0:0:2518:1416_1920x0_80_0_0_f0da851eba6f76fdf9ba38199262bbb2.jpg
The diplomatic challenges and crises faced by the new administration appear to have caught even the president himself off guard, which is something that has sparked concerns among various US officials, according to a CNN report.Among other things, the reaction of France amid the recent controversy over the US-led AUKUS initiative came as a surprise for Joe Biden, as Washington was apparently unprepared for such a dramatic backlash from Paris when the French submarine deal fell victim to the new trilateral security pact pledging nuclear-powered submarines for Australia. When Biden had to personally call his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with a mea culpa, the move was assessed by one US official as "not ideal". Other officials lamented that the Biden administration was unprepared for the fury that came from Paris, despite clearly knowing that the AUKUS deal would deprive France of its submarine agreements with Australia.France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian even told the French media that he would have expected something like this from the Trump administration.The squabble with France, America's oldest ally, has only fuelled the fire of the outrage aimed at the Biden administration that was sparked by the hasty Afghanistan withdrawal and the fatal American drone strike in Kabul that mistakenly killed 10 civilians, including an Afghan NGO worker.When asked about the possible reasons for why things are going in such an unfortunate direction when it comes to the foreign policy of the Biden administration, sources told CNN that it could be connected with the lack of people in charge.Other officials asserted that the slow pace of decision-making is due to an imbalance between the National Security Council and the State Department. The majority of the moves, they say, may be more concentrated within the NSC, with one source from the White House adding that the NSC tends to "micromanage" important national security decisions due to the fact that there are "not enough people in their chairs".Moreover, some voices in the NSC are said to be more powerful than others, with the agency being "hugely imbalanced in terms of personalities", as one official put it. According to CNN's sources, European diplomats are debating whether the US foreign policy missteps should be blamed on the attitude and entitlement of the global superpower versus a lack of personnel.With the recent diplomatic failures seemingly undermining American allies' trust in the United States, some European officials told the network that foreign diplomats, even those who initially gave the Biden administration a warm welcome and had great expectations, are currently second-guessing their hopes in someone who had been touted would bring "America back".Now, in the wake of the AUKUS squabble with France, European officials reportedly have concerns that the United States might steal even more military deals.'Ahead of Science'As Biden's approval ratings continue to plummet, with even his predecessor Donald Trump surpassing him by several percent in a recent Harvard/Harris poll, he is not enjoying major breakthroughs in domestic policy either. Particularly, according to a recent report by The New York Times, the president appeared to "go ahead" of the science instead of "following" it as he had pledged during his presidential campaign. The expression comes as Biden said on Friday that coronavirus vaccine booster shots would be available to some Americans and set the goal of providing them to anyone who wants them, even though public health experts have argued that there was not enough evidence to claim that those shots are actually necessary for the entire population.Health experts also voiced concerns that Biden may be pushing for boosters due to their political popularity, as a Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted in late August showed that the majority of vaccinated Americans expressed a desire to receive a booster shot.
https://sputniknews.com/20210924/biden-says-he-takes-responsibility-for-treatment-of-haitian-migrants-at-us-border-1089373476.html
AUKUS POTUS
6
1
france
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089402422_0:0:2518:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_cf3760acbabf05db6124d39c55db0e27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, foreign policy, france, national security council, afghanistan, us state department

Buyer's Remorse? US Officials Allegedly 'Bewildered and Appalled' by Biden Admin Diplomatic Failures

15:34 GMT 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden responds to questions as he meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden responds to questions as he meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Receiving a warm welcome after the tenure of Donald Trump, the Biden administration is now facing harsh bipartisan criticism over its diplomatic misfortunes, as the 46th president himself suffers a nosedive in approval ratings.
The diplomatic challenges and crises faced by the new administration appear to have caught even the president himself off guard, which is something that has sparked concerns among various US officials, according to a CNN report.
Among other things, the reaction of France amid the recent controversy over the US-led AUKUS initiative came as a surprise for Joe Biden, as Washington was apparently unprepared for such a dramatic backlash from Paris when the French submarine deal fell victim to the new trilateral security pact pledging nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.
When Biden had to personally call his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with a mea culpa, the move was assessed by one US official as "not ideal". Other officials lamented that the Biden administration was unprepared for the fury that came from Paris, despite clearly knowing that the AUKUS deal would deprive France of its submarine agreements with Australia.
France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian even told the French media that he would have expected something like this from the Trump administration.
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
The squabble with France, America's oldest ally, has only fuelled the fire of the outrage aimed at the Biden administration that was sparked by the hasty Afghanistan withdrawal and the fatal American drone strike in Kabul that mistakenly killed 10 civilians, including an Afghan NGO worker.
When asked about the possible reasons for why things are going in such an unfortunate direction when it comes to the foreign policy of the Biden administration, sources told CNN that it could be connected with the lack of people in charge.

"The slow pace and many obstacles to moving nominees is unacceptable", he said. "It's dangerous. We're less safe when our national security agencies are so short-staffed. We have to fix this problem", the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, said earlier this week.

Other officials asserted that the slow pace of decision-making is due to an imbalance between the National Security Council and the State Department. The majority of the moves, they say, may be more concentrated within the NSC, with one source from the White House adding that the NSC tends to "micromanage" important national security decisions due to the fact that there are "not enough people in their chairs".

"We have an extremely powerful NSC because there are so few confirmed ambassadors and experienced diplomats who can offer an alternate view", the source told CNN. "It's not enough to just have done a few years at a think tank".

© REUTERS / Joshua RobertsThe State Department Building is pictured in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017
The State Department Building is pictured in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
The State Department Building is pictured in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017
© REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
Moreover, some voices in the NSC are said to be more powerful than others, with the agency being "hugely imbalanced in terms of personalities", as one official put it. According to CNN's sources, European diplomats are debating whether the US foreign policy missteps should be blamed on the attitude and entitlement of the global superpower versus a lack of personnel.
With the recent diplomatic failures seemingly undermining American allies' trust in the United States, some European officials told the network that foreign diplomats, even those who initially gave the Biden administration a warm welcome and had great expectations, are currently second-guessing their hopes in someone who had been touted would bring "America back".
Now, in the wake of the AUKUS squabble with France, European officials reportedly have concerns that the United States might steal even more military deals.

"It's not the decision-making style we expected", one diplomat told CNN.

'Ahead of Science'

As Biden's approval ratings continue to plummet, with even his predecessor Donald Trump surpassing him by several percent in a recent Harvard/Harris poll, he is not enjoying major breakthroughs in domestic policy either.
Particularly, according to a recent report by The New York Times, the president appeared to "go ahead" of the science instead of "following" it as he had pledged during his presidential campaign. The expression comes as Biden said on Friday that coronavirus vaccine booster shots would be available to some Americans and set the goal of providing them to anyone who wants them, even though public health experts have argued that there was not enough evidence to claim that those shots are actually necessary for the entire population.

“Everybody uses this statement ‘follow the science’ very glibly, and I think that the science here did not warrant picking out a group of people and saying that you may be at more risk for acquiring an infection”, said Dr Sarah S. Long, a member of the CDC's advisory committee, as cited by the NYT.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine booster shots in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
Biden 'Takes Responsibility' on Texas Border Crisis, Talks Spending Bills, COVID Booster Shots
Yesterday, 14:31 GMT
Health experts also voiced concerns that Biden may be pushing for boosters due to their political popularity, as a Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted in late August showed that the majority of vaccinated Americans expressed a desire to receive a booster shot.
200001
Discuss
Popular comments
AUKUS POTUS
Pantygone General
25 September, 19:39 GMT6
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:52 GMTPanic, Endless Queues, Blocked Roads: UK Plunges Into Chaos Due to Petrol Crisis – Videos, Photos
16:44 GMTSergei Lavrov: Creation of AUKUS Security Pact Could Affect Russia-EU Dialogue
16:32 GMT'Epic': Trump Touts Upcoming Georgia Rally as 'Crucial' for GOP to Reclaim White House in 2024
16:30 GMTWater Pups Unleashed: Adorable Baby Seals Play Together
16:12 GMTLavrov: US Failed to Consider Repercussions of Leaving Weapons in Afghanistan During Hasty Pull-Out
16:03 GMTJanuary 6 Riot: FBI Informant Affiliated With Proud Boys Reportedly Entered Capitol Alongside Crowd
16:02 GMTRussian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference Ahead of United Nations Speech
15:56 GMTBiggest LA Port Faces Massive Traffic Jam as Over 60 Ships Unable to Unload Their Cargo
15:34 GMTUN Under-Secretary-General on AUKUS: Differences Should Be Resolved Via Diplomacy
15:34 GMTBuyer's Remorse? US Officials Allegedly 'Bewildered and Appalled' by Biden Admin Diplomatic Failures
15:22 GMTAll Nuclear Powers Will Have to Join Arms Control Talks One Day, UN Disarmament Chief Says
14:54 GMTProtesters in Eastern Sudan Block Haiya-Khartoum Oil Pipeline
14:52 GMTPro-GOP Group TV Ads Tie ‘Vulnerable’ Democrats to Biden Ahead of Key State Legislative Elections
13:43 GMT'One of the Most Important Discoveries' in Years: Ancient Tools for Religious Rituals Found in Egypt
13:30 GMTFauci Warns Against US Government Shutdown During 'Worst Time in the World'
13:22 GMTPhotographer Denies Border Patrol Agents Whipped Haitian Illegal Immigrants
13:16 GMTUS, Australia, Japan, India Agree to Coordinate Afghanistan Policy
13:01 GMTUN General Assembly Convenes for Fifth Day of 76th Session
12:48 GMT'Yellow Vests' Activists Hold Rally in Paris
12:39 GMTBJP Defends Decision to Evict 5,000 Muslims in Assam as Pakistan Lodges Formal Protest With India