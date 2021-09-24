Biden Says He 'Takes Responsibility' For Treatment of Haitian Migrants at US Border

US President Joe Biden said he takes responsibility for the situation with an influx of migrants from Haiti on the southern US border.The president also said that it was "horrible" to see Haitian migrants on the southern US border chased and detained by border patrol officers on horses and promised that such actions would be punished. Biden described the border patrol officers' actions as "an embarrassment" but beyond the embarrassment he said they are dangerous and send the wrong message around the world and at home. "It's simply not who we are," Biden said.Footage showing Haitian migrants supposedly being whipped and pushed by border patrol officers emerged earlier, sparking outrage among observers. On Thursday, US Special Envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, announced his resignation, saying that he "will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive, decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti".Spending Bills 'Getting Down to Hard Spot'Biden also expressed confidence that the two spending bills that are at the heart of his domestic agenda will be passed in Congress, but talks have reached a critical moment.
The US border has recently seen another surge of migrants, this time from Haiti, with some 16,000 asylum-seekers illegally entering the United States over the past several days.
US President Joe Biden said he takes responsibility for the situation with an influx of migrants from Haiti on the southern US border.
"Of course, I take responsibility. I'm president," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked to comment on the "chaos that is unfolding" at the southern border.
The president also said that it was "horrible" to see Haitian migrants on the southern US border chased and detained by border patrol officers on horses and promised that such actions would be punished.
Biden described the border patrol officers' actions as "an embarrassment" but beyond the embarrassment he said they are dangerous and send the wrong message around the world and at home. "It's simply not who we are," Biden said.
Footage showing Haitian migrants supposedly being whipped and pushed by border patrol officers emerged earlier, sparking outrage among observers.
On Thursday, US Special Envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, announced his resignation, saying that he "will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive, decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti".
Spending Bills 'Getting Down to Hard Spot'
Biden also expressed confidence that the two spending bills that are at the heart of his domestic agenda will be passed in Congress, but talks have reached a critical moment.
"We're getting down to the hard spot here," Biden told reporters in the White House. "People are having to get down in detail specifically what they're for."
Some figurehead 1500 miles away, responsible? More likely, foreigners will blame the border guards and Texans. They are the ones who decided to do the whipping. Texans, those Germanic cow herding meat eater "people" who did murder to steal the land they now call Texas, are the ones who screamed they didn't want the Haitians in the USA.