Biden Says He 'Takes Responsibility' For Treatment of Haitian Migrants at US Border

The US border has recently seen another surge of migrants, this time from Haiti, with some 16,000 asylum-seekers illegally entering the United States

US President Joe Biden said he takes responsibility for the situation with an influx of migrants from Haiti on the southern US border.The president also said that it was "horrible" to see Haitian migrants on the southern US border chased and detained by border patrol officers on horses and promised that such actions would be punished. Biden described the border patrol officers' actions as "an embarrassment" but beyond the embarrassment he said they are dangerous and send the wrong message around the world and at home. "It's simply not who we are," Biden said.Footage showing Haitian migrants supposedly being whipped and pushed by border patrol officers emerged earlier, sparking outrage among observers. On Thursday, US Special Envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, announced his resignation, saying that he "will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive, decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti".Spending Bills 'Getting Down to Hard Spot'Biden also expressed confidence that the two spending bills that are at the heart of his domestic agenda will be passed in Congress, but talks have reached a critical moment.

