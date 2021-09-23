Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/taliban-plans-to-appoint-ambassadors-to-countries-recognising-new-interim-government-1089345378.html
Taliban Plans to Appoint Ambassadors to Countries Recognising New Interim Government
Taliban Plans to Appoint Ambassadors to Countries Recognising New Interim Government
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* movement will appoint new ambassadors in countries that will officially announce the recognition of the new Afghan authorities... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T16:53+0000
2021-09-23T16:53+0000
ambassador
asia-pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0a/1080734463_0:338:3005:2028_1920x0_80_0_0_c141318eeb7a782ce5caf5845373fa7c.jpg
Speaking about the change of the head of the Afghan diplomatic mission in Russia, the deputy minister also noted that if Moscow recognised the new government, a new ambassador would be sent to Russia.So far, however, no country has recognised the new Taliban government.The movement took over the country back in August and entered Kabul on 15 August, announcing the end of the war. The last province to resist the Taliban, Panjshir, was seized on 6 September.The group then formed an interim government with Mohammad Hasan Akhund at the top, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule.* The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries
asia-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0a/1080734463_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_63093a40188bbc9bb1191d1c405c588c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ambassador, asia-pacific

Taliban Plans to Appoint Ambassadors to Countries Recognising New Interim Government

16:53 GMT 23.09.2021
© AP Photo / Hussein SayedIn this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, Taliban negotiator Abbas Stanikzai, center front, and his delegation attend the opening session of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, in Doha, Qatar. Afghanistan’s Taliban on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, welcomed a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he promised to have the last of the U.S.'s troops out of Afghanistan by Christmas. If that withdrawal happens, it would be months ahead of schedule and the tweet made no reference to a Taliban promise to fight terrorist groups — a previous pre-requisite for an American withdrawal.
In this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, Taliban negotiator Abbas Stanikzai, center front, and his delegation attend the opening session of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, in Doha, Qatar. Afghanistan’s Taliban on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, welcomed a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he promised to have the last of the U.S.'s troops out of Afghanistan by Christmas. If that withdrawal happens, it would be months ahead of schedule and the tweet made no reference to a Taliban promise to fight terrorist groups — a previous pre-requisite for an American withdrawal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© AP Photo / Hussein Sayed
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* movement will appoint new ambassadors in countries that will officially announce the recognition of the new Afghan authorities, Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information of the interim Afghan government, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"After they recognise us if they recognise our government, then we will send our ambassadors to them, and we hope that this will happen soon", Mujahid said, answering when it was planned to appoint new ambassadors of Afghanistan to such countries as Pakistan and China.

Speaking about the change of the head of the Afghan diplomatic mission in Russia, the deputy minister also noted that if Moscow recognised the new government, a new ambassador would be sent to Russia.

"We welcome the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan and strive for excellent diplomatic and political relations", he added.

So far, however, no country has recognised the new Taliban government.
The movement took over the country back in August and entered Kabul on 15 August, announcing the end of the war. The last province to resist the Taliban, Panjshir, was seized on 6 September.
The group then formed an interim government with Mohammad Hasan Akhund at the top, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule.
* The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries
500000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:59 GMTTucker Carlson Slams Biden Video From 2015, Cries 'Great Replacement' Theory Amid New Migrant Influx
16:59 GMTForgotten 'Ghost Town' Discovered in Utah After Water Reservoir Recedes, Report Says
16:55 GMTFrench Official Hopes Russia Will Impose Moratorium on Champagne Labelling Law
16:53 GMTTaliban Plans to Appoint Ambassadors to Countries Recognising New Interim Government
16:37 GMTErdogan Says Work With Biden Has Seen a 'Not Very Good Start'
16:30 GMTUnexpected Bath Time: Frightened Cat Jumps Right Into Swimming Pool
16:19 GMTChina Reportedly Mulls Bailing Out Evergrande Developer As Default, Economic Shock Loom
16:17 GMTUS House Speaker Pelosi Vows to Pass Temporary Funding Bill to Keep Government Open
16:11 GMTResignation of US Special Envoy for Haiti Over Deportations 'Mischaracterised', State Dept. Suggests
15:44 GMTUS Health Official Wants to 'Blow-Dart' COVID Vax Into Black People in New Project Veritas Video
15:25 GMTTaliban Plans to Form Commission in 2022 to Draft New Constitution
15:22 GMTWatch Fuego Volcano Erupt in Guatemala, Spewing Out Vast Amounts of Smoke and Lava
15:17 GMTRussian Officials Assess Proposal to Populate Siberia With 'Resurrected' Woolly Mammoths
15:13 GMTParis to Bill Canberra for Cancellation of Submarine Deal After AUKUS Pact
14:51 GMT'Britney VS Spears': Pop Star's Fiancé Accuses Docu Makers of Earning Profit From Her Story
14:41 GMTRussian Union of Journalists Chief Slams 'Unacceptable' US Sanctions Against Colleagues
14:31 GMTUS Investment Firm Purchases Italy's Oldest Football Team
14:29 GMTUS to Find Ways to Get More Help to Haitian Migrants After US Envoy Resigned, State Dept. Says
14:25 GMTAnthony Joshua Says He Would ‘Fight King Kong' if He Had to as He Defends Titles Against Usyk
14:18 GMTFormer Nazi Helmut Oberlander Dies in Canada Before He Could Be Deported, Reports Say