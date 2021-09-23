Taliban Plans to Appoint Ambassadors to Countries Recognising New Interim Government
© AP Photo / Hussein SayedIn this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, Taliban negotiator Abbas Stanikzai, center front, and his delegation attend the opening session of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, in Doha, Qatar. Afghanistan’s Taliban on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, welcomed a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he promised to have the last of the U.S.'s troops out of Afghanistan by Christmas. If that withdrawal happens, it would be months ahead of schedule and the tweet made no reference to a Taliban promise to fight terrorist groups — a previous pre-requisite for an American withdrawal.
© AP Photo / Hussein Sayed
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* movement will appoint new ambassadors in countries that will officially announce the recognition of the new Afghan authorities, Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information of the interim Afghan government, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"After they recognise us if they recognise our government, then we will send our ambassadors to them, and we hope that this will happen soon", Mujahid said, answering when it was planned to appoint new ambassadors of Afghanistan to such countries as Pakistan and China.
Speaking about the change of the head of the Afghan diplomatic mission in Russia, the deputy minister also noted that if Moscow recognised the new government, a new ambassador would be sent to Russia.
"We welcome the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan and strive for excellent diplomatic and political relations", he added.
So far, however, no country has recognised the new Taliban government.
The movement took over the country back in August and entered Kabul on 15 August, announcing the end of the war. The last province to resist the Taliban, Panjshir, was seized on 6 September.
The group then formed an interim government with Mohammad Hasan Akhund at the top, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule.
* The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries