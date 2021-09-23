Taliban Plans to Form Commission in 2022 to Draft New Constitution

Answering whether the process of preparing a new constitution would begin this year, he noted: "Most likely, this work will begin next year, and the commission will be appointed by our emirate".Last month, the movement escalated its offensive against Afghan government forces amid the withdrawal of US forces. The militants entered the capital city of Kabul on 15 August, while President Ashraf Ghani left the country. On 6 September, the Taliban announced that the last resisting province, Panjshir, had come under their control. Shortly after, the group announced the formation of a new interim government of Afghanistan. Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been on the UN sanctions list since 2001, became the head of the new Cabinet.* The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban movement* plans to form a commission next year to draft a new constitution, Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information of the interim Afghan government, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The process of forming a new constitution will begin in a few months. We strive to ensure that our government has a constitution, which will be formed by scientists, lawyers and experts from our country", Mujahid said.
Answering whether the process of preparing a new constitution would begin this year, he noted: "Most likely, this work will begin next year, and the commission will be appointed by our emirate".
Last month, the movement escalated its offensive against Afghan government forces amid the withdrawal of US forces. The militants entered the capital city of Kabul on 15 August, while President Ashraf Ghani left the country.
On 6 September, the Taliban announced that the last resisting province, Panjshir, had come under their control. Shortly after, the group announced the formation of a new interim government of Afghanistan. Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been on the UN sanctions list since 2001, became the head of the new Cabinet.
* The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries