- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Appoint New Leaders of Two Provinces in Eastern Afghanistan After Deadly Attacks
Taliban Appoint New Leaders of Two Provinces in Eastern Afghanistan After Deadly Attacks
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Talibaт* appointed new governors of the Nangarhar and Kunar Provinces in eastern Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, local media reported on the dismissal of provincial governors of Nangarhar and Kunar by the Taliban, reportedly brought on by the deteriorating security situation in the country's east.New officials were also appointed to other top positions, according to the spokesman — in particular, the office of police chief in Nangarhar, Khost, and Herat, the security chief of police in Nangarhar, and a deputy governor of Khost.A bomb explosion on Saturday in Jalalabad, Nangarhar resulted in three dead and nineteen injured. The next day, another blast claimed two civilian lives and injured a Taliban member. Daesh* claimed responsibility for the explosions, according to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster. On Monday, the Taliban said they had carried out an operation to liquidate the terrorists in Jalalabad.A month ago the Taliban entered Kabul and announced the end of the war. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. The Taliban then formed an interim government with Mohammad Hasan Akhund at the top, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule.*Terrorist organizations banned in Russia
jalalabad, afghanistan, explosions, provinces, terrorists, daesh

Taliban Appoint New Leaders of Two Provinces in Eastern Afghanistan After Deadly Attacks

19:54 GMT 20.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / AAMIR QURESHIMembers of the Taliban Fateh, a "special forces" unit, stand guard outside the US embassy in Afghanistan displaying a Taliban flag in the outer concrete wall in Kabul on September 8, 2021.
Members of the Taliban Fateh, a special forces unit, stand guard outside the US embassy in Afghanistan displaying a Taliban flag in the outer concrete wall in Kabul on September 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / AAMIR QURESHI
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Talibaт* appointed new governors of the Nangarhar and Kunar Provinces in eastern Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the group, said citing the Afghan interior ministry.
Earlier in the day, local media reported on the dismissal of provincial governors of Nangarhar and Kunar by the Taliban, reportedly brought on by the deteriorating security situation in the country's east.

"Mr Muzammil becomes a governor of Nangarhar... Mawlawi Qasim becomes a governor of Kunar," Mujahid tweeted.

New officials were also appointed to other top positions, according to the spokesman — in particular, the office of police chief in Nangarhar, Khost, and Herat, the security chief of police in Nangarhar, and a deputy governor of Khost.
A bomb explosion on Saturday in Jalalabad, Nangarhar resulted in three dead and nineteen injured. The next day, another blast claimed two civilian lives and injured a Taliban member. Daesh* claimed responsibility for the explosions, according to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster. On Monday, the Taliban said they had carried out an operation to liquidate the terrorists in Jalalabad.
A month ago the Taliban entered Kabul and announced the end of the war. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. The Taliban then formed an interim government with Mohammad Hasan Akhund at the top, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule.
*Terrorist organizations banned in Russia
© 2021 Sputnik.
NewsfeedBreaking
