Russia Ready to Cooperate With New German Gov't Based on Mutual Respect, Ambassador Says

"We are ready to cooperate with the future German government on an equal and mutually respectful basis, regardless of its party configuration. We hope that a constructive and pragmatic approach will also prevail in the future German leadership's approach to building relations with Russia," Nechaev said.He noted that Russia respects the choice of the German people and is always open to cooperation with Germany as its natural neighbor and long-time partner, but only if there is a balance of interests and "no sanctions, ultimatums, or other absurdities like trying to talk to us from a position of strength."Nechaev further said that both Moscow and Berlin realise that the current state of bilateral relations is inadequate, and there is a need for a "leap forward" to ensure that Russians and Germans live in peace and harmony in a "prosperous Greater Europe from Lisbon to Vladivostok."Germany is set to hold a crucial Bundestag election on 26 September, in effect electing a new government and new chancellor, as longtime leader Angela Merkel steps down after fifteen years.
