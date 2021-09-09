https://sputniknews.com/20210909/merkel-admits-her-bloc-knew-it-wouldnt-get-an-automatic-win-without-effort-after-16-years-1088932337.html

Merkel Admits Her Bloc Knew It Wouldn’t Get An ‘Automatic’ Win ‘Without Effort After 16 Years’

Merkel Admits Her Bloc Knew It Wouldn’t Get An ‘Automatic’ Win ‘Without Effort After 16 Years’

Merkel Admits Her Block Knew There Wouldn’t Be ‘Automatic’ Win ‘Without Effort After 16 Years’

2021-09-09T23:23+0000

2021-09-09T23:23+0000

2021-09-09T23:23+0000

bundestag

angela merkel

elections

christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088932520_0:168:3042:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_a1de0d9b66223c2f141e5396843f1e79.jpg

Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted on Thursday that her party has always known that it would take effort to stay in power after her long stewardship.When asked at a press-conference about her concerns over the CDU’s poor ratings, she noted that “we are in the middle of the election campaign and I can see that (it is) really fighting.”In a recent interview, Merkel stressed that, as head of government, she kept as far away from party-political issues as possible after resigning from the presidency of the CDU in 2018. The four-term prime minister has shown undeniable support for her colleague, CDU party and election candidate Armin Laschet.Speaking during what is said to be her last address to the Bundestag on Tuesday, she urged Germans to vote for Laschet, saying that he is the one to form “a moderate government that will lead our country into the future”.A recent drop in the center-right’s ratings, and Laschet’s in particular, was in part explained by a recent scandal following cameras showing him laughing with other politicians while visiting a flood-affected areas.CDU, once leader of the race, has dropped in the ratings to 21 percent, giving way to the most likely Merkel successor, Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, from the Social Democratic Party.Scholz won the first televised debate, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Forsa Institute, in which 36 percent of respondents named him the winner, as second place with 30 percent went to the Green Party's Annalena Baerbock, and 25 percent to Laschet.The historic parliamentary elections in Germany will be held on 26 September. The winning party will have the opportunity to establish a chancellor and form a government, most likely in coalition with other political groups.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

bundestag, angela merkel, elections, christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)