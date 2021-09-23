Poland to Deploy 250 US-Supplied Abrams Tanks on Eastern Border, Defence Minister Says

Poland has contracted 250 tanks model M1A2 Abrams SEPv3 from the United States, hoping to receive them in 2022.According to the minister, the tanks are required to reduce the risk of attack on the country.Poland has called on NATO to more actively confront Russia, which Warsaw considers a security threat. Moscow has consistently denied any plans to attack other countries, including NATO members, but vowed to respond to any attempts to encroach on its territory or hinder its development.
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland will deploy 250 Abrams tanks, which it will buy from the United States, on its eastern border, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on 23 September.
"These are 250 state-of-the-art tanks that will be deployed in the east of our country," Blaszczak told Polish Radio.
According to the minister, the tanks are required to reduce the risk of attack on the country.
Poland has called on NATO to more actively confront Russia, which Warsaw considers a security threat. Moscow has consistently denied any plans to attack other countries, including NATO members, but vowed to respond to any attempts to encroach on its territory or hinder its development.