Modi Arrives for Visit in Washington, Welcomed by Diaspora, Foreign Ministry Says
"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi arrived in Washington D.C. for his visit to the United States of America at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the USA," the ministry said in a statement.The Indian prime minister was received by Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources on behalf of the US government Brian McKeon.Modi expressed gratitude to the diaspore for the warm welcome."Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," the prime minister tweeted.
04:31 GMT 23.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / NICHOLAS KAMMIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Biarritz, south-west France on August 26, 2019, on the third day of the annual G7 Summit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Biarritz, south-west France on August 26, 2019, on the third day of the annual G7 Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / NICHOLAS KAMM
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on 23 September in Washington for an official visit and was welcomed by representatives of the Indian diaspora in the US, the Foreign Ministry said.
"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi arrived in Washington D.C. for his visit to the United States of America at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the USA," the ministry said in a statement.
The Indian prime minister was received by Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources on behalf of the US government Brian McKeon.
"Exuberant members of Indian diaspora were also present at the Andrews airbase and they cheerfully welcomed Prime Minister," the statement added.
Modi expressed gratitude to the diaspore for the warm welcome.
"Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," the prime minister tweeted.
