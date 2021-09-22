India's Modi Calls His Visit to US Opportunity to Strengthen Ties Between Countries

"My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with USA, consolidate relations with our strategic partners – Japan and Australia – and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues," Modi said in a statement ahead of his visit.The bilateral agenda includes meetings with Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris, during which the sides will review relations between the countries, as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.Additionally, the Indian prime minister will take part in the first in-person Quad summit on Friday, during which the participant will recap the outcomes of the virtual summit in March and identify priorities for future engagements.Modi will be visiting the US from Wednesday to Saturday at the invitation of President Joe Biden, with stops in New York and Washington.The visit's last leg will be Modi's address to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly that will be focused on pressing global challenges, such as the coronavirus pandemic and the fight against terrorism, among other issues.
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his upcoming visit to the United States would provide an opportunity to strengthen the strategic partnership with the country, as well as Japan and Australia, which together comprise the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).
"My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with USA, consolidate relations with our strategic partners – Japan and Australia – and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues," Modi said in a statement ahead of his visit.
The bilateral agenda includes meetings with Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris, during which the sides will review relations between the countries, as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Additionally, the Indian prime minister will take part in the first in-person Quad summit on Friday, during which the participant will recap the outcomes of the virtual summit in March and identify priorities for future engagements.
"I will also meet Prime Minister Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Suga of Japan to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries and continue our useful exchanges on regional and global issues," the statement read.
Modi will be visiting the US from Wednesday to Saturday at the invitation of President Joe Biden, with stops in New York and Washington.
The visit's last leg will be Modi's address to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly that will be focused on pressing global challenges, such as the coronavirus pandemic and the fight against terrorism, among other issues.