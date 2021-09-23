Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/gabby-petito-case-ignites-debate-on-disparity-of-media-coverage-for-missing-coloured-people-1089344948.html
Gabby Petito Case Ignites Debate on Disparity of Media Coverage for Missing Coloured People
Gabby Petito Case Ignites Debate on Disparity of Media Coverage for Missing Coloured People
When it comes to media coverage of missing white people rather, many scientists refer to the so-called "missing white woman syndrome", which describes how news... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T17:41+0000
2021-09-23T17:41+0000
society
us
racism
fbi
missing person
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089345822_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_636b734f5d9679ca43223922e5c767c3.jpg
As the case of Gaby Petito, who went missing after embarking on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé and was eventually found dead, received widespread media coverage, many observers brought up an issue of what is known as "missing white woman syndrome" describing how the media appears to favour white people when covering such stories - and ignores coloured people.Although the massive drive surrounding the Petito story appeared to boost efforts to search for clues, particularly because social media was so largely involved, there are a lot more cases of missing people that could benefit from the same kind of attention, observers say.Among those who recalled the term "missing white woman syndrome" was MSNBC host Joy Reid, who wondered why people of colour do not receive the same media attention.This is not the first time the issue of such disparity in media coverage has been raised in the US. Back in 2014, Take Part magazine released a report highlighting possible race-related reasons for hundreds of thousands of missing Americans being ignored. According to research conducted in 2010 by Seong-Jae Min and John C Feaster, missing African-American children and women were significantly underrepresented in television news coverage. A study published in 2016 by Zach Sommers of Northwestern University also suggested it was likelier for white people to appear in news coverage as victims of a violent crime than people of colour. The term "missing white woman syndrome" first appeared in 2004 when used by PBS news anchor Gwen Ifill at a journalistic conference.However, researchers outline that it may not be directly connected to "overt racism", since diversity in newsrooms, demographics and the amount of online interest also affects media coverage of certain events.He also told The NYT that newsrooms are not reflecting the diversity of the country, and "until journalism corrects this, we are going to continue to be more and more irrelevant to the audiences that reflect the future."The massive media attention that the Petito case garnered, however, prompted round-ups on the FBI missing people cases that are in need of fresh leads. In 2020, according to FBI data, more than 540,000 people went missing, including more than 340,000 juveniles.USA Today reported that the FBI has conducted an internal audit of its field offices and came up with a list of 43 active missing person cases of people under the age of 21 that need fresh leads, with some of them remaining unresolved for decades.
https://sputniknews.com/20210921/family-lawyer-reportedly-confirms-human-remains-found-in-wyoming-belong-to-gabby-petito-1089281682.html
Why would they care when they are in on it or benefit by keeping the violent crazies far away?
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089345822_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_685b90b0ad85ef7023e554800bcdda78.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, us, racism, fbi, missing person

Gabby Petito Case Ignites Debate on Disparity of Media Coverage for Missing Coloured People

17:41 GMT 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETONA makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito is seen, after a woman's body found in a Wyoming national park was identified as that of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger, near North Port City Hall in North Port, Florida, U.S., September 22, 2021
A makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito is seen, after a woman's body found in a Wyoming national park was identified as that of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger, near North Port City Hall in North Port, Florida, U.S., September 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
When it comes to media coverage of missing white people rather, many scientists refer to the so-called "missing white woman syndrome", which describes how news outlets prefer stories about young, white, upper-middle-class women who have vanished to stories about coloured people.
As the case of Gaby Petito, who went missing after embarking on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé and was eventually found dead, received widespread media coverage, many observers brought up an issue of what is known as "missing white woman syndrome" describing how the media appears to favour white people when covering such stories - and ignores coloured people.
Although the massive drive surrounding the Petito story appeared to boost efforts to search for clues, particularly because social media was so largely involved, there are a lot more cases of missing people that could benefit from the same kind of attention, observers say.

“It’s kind of heart-wrenching, when we look at a white woman who goes missing and is able to get so much immediate attention,” Lynnette Grey Bull, a leading advocate for Wyoming’s missing and murdered Indigenous women, told NPR. “It should be the same if an African-American person goes missing, or a Hispanic person goes missing, a Native American — we should have the same type of equal efforts that are being made in these cases.”

Among those who recalled the term "missing white woman syndrome" was MSNBC host Joy Reid, who wondered why people of colour do not receive the same media attention.
This is not the first time the issue of such disparity in media coverage has been raised in the US. Back in 2014, Take Part magazine released a report highlighting possible race-related reasons for hundreds of thousands of missing Americans being ignored. According to research conducted in 2010 by Seong-Jae Min and John C Feaster, missing African-American children and women were significantly underrepresented in television news coverage. A study published in 2016 by Zach Sommers of Northwestern University also suggested it was likelier for white people to appear in news coverage as victims of a violent crime than people of colour.
The term "missing white woman syndrome" first appeared in 2004 when used by PBS news anchor Gwen Ifill at a journalistic conference.
However, researchers outline that it may not be directly connected to "overt racism", since diversity in newsrooms, demographics and the amount of online interest also affects media coverage of certain events.

“Journalism in general tends to be reactionary, and if we see something blowing up on one of these platforms, we’re going to jump all over it,” said Martin G Reynolds, an executive director of the Maynard Institute for Journalism Education, cited by The New York Times.

He also told The NYT that newsrooms are not reflecting the diversity of the country, and "until journalism corrects this, we are going to continue to be more and more irrelevant to the audiences that reflect the future."
Gabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing on September 11, 2021 after traveling with her boyfriend around the country in a van and never returned home, poses for a photo with Brian Laundrie in this undated handout photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
Family Lawyer Confirms Human Remains Found in Wyoming Belong to Gabby Petito
21 September, 20:53 GMT
The massive media attention that the Petito case garnered, however, prompted round-ups on the FBI missing people cases that are in need of fresh leads. In 2020, according to FBI data, more than 540,000 people went missing, including more than 340,000 juveniles.
USA Today reported that the FBI has conducted an internal audit of its field offices and came up with a list of 43 active missing person cases of people under the age of 21 that need fresh leads, with some of them remaining unresolved for decades.
019010
Discuss
Popular comments
Why would they care when they are in on it or benefit by keeping the violent crazies far away?
See you in the ice
23 September, 21:49 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:40 GMTWhite House Set to Prepare Federal Agencies for Possible Gov't Shutdown
18:35 GMTAcid Rains to Possibly Hit France After La Palma Volcano Eruption
18:25 GMTIndian Firm Uses Spacesuit Tech to Develop World's Lightest Radiation Gear for Surgeons
18:08 GMTPowerful 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexican Coast
18:07 GMTUS House Passes Legislation Funding Israeli Iron Dome Defense System
18:07 GMTWhy Democrats and GOP Stick to Their Guns in Debt Ceiling Battle as Biden Remains Mum
17:50 GMTWhite House Says Biden Administration Never Planned to Send Haitian Migrants to Guantanamo
17:41 GMTGabby Petito Case Ignites Debate on Disparity of Media Coverage for Missing Coloured People
17:28 GMTFormer Czech President Klaus Hospitalised Twice in Two Weeks
16:59 GMTTucker Carlson Slams Biden Video From 2015, Cries 'Great Replacement' Theory Amid New Migrant Influx
16:59 GMTForgotten 'Ghost Town' Discovered in Utah After Water Reservoir Recedes, Report Says
16:55 GMTFrench Official Hopes Russia Will Impose Moratorium on Champagne Labelling Law
16:53 GMTTaliban Plans to Appoint Ambassadors to Countries Recognising New Interim Government
16:37 GMTErdogan Says Work With Biden Has Seen a 'Not Very Good Start'
16:30 GMTUnexpected Bath Time: Frightened Cat Jumps Right Into Swimming Pool
16:19 GMTChina Reportedly Mulls Bailing Out Evergrande Developer As Default, Economic Shock Loom
16:17 GMTUS House Speaker Pelosi Vows to Pass Temporary Funding Bill to Keep Government Open
16:11 GMTResignation of US Special Envoy for Haiti Over Deportations 'Mischaracterised', State Dept. Suggests
15:44 GMTUS Health Official Wants to 'Blow-Dart' COVID Vax Into Black People in New Project Veritas Video
15:25 GMTTaliban Plans to Form Commission in 2022 to Draft New Constitution