Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20210922/would-fire-it-onto-ceiling-prince-philips-mustard-jokes-landed-him-in-trouble-with-queen-1089310265.html
'Would Fire it Onto Ceiling': Prince Philip's Mustard Jokes Landed Him in Trouble With Queen
'Would Fire it Onto Ceiling': Prince Philip's Mustard Jokes Landed Him in Trouble With Queen
In an-hour long documentary originally made by the BBC to mark Prince Philip’s centenary, his kids and grandchildren have shared their candid memories of the... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T17:01+0000
2021-09-22T17:01+0000
2021-09-22T17:01+0000
prince william
prince harry
news
world
prince philip
viral
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089310009_0:65:2048:1217_1920x0_80_0_0_ec9f9629febfa37450c6c7b3c1d90008.jpg
Prince William has recalled in a new BBC documentary how his grandfather would play practical jokes using a tube of mustard at family BBQs – and really annoy the Queen in the process. The prank would apparently land Prince Philip “in a lot of trouble” with his wife “for covering most of the places we had lunch and things with mustard on the ceiling.”Prince William was one among 15 royals who shared their memories about the late Duke of Edinburgh – who passed away in April, just two months before his 100th birthday.His cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips also recalled the grandad’s “mustard prank”:Her brother Peter Phillips added that “the marks” from the mustard were probably still on the ceiling. The Queen herself wasn't interviewed for the documentary – nor was William’s wife Kate Middleton or Harry’s spouse Meghan Markle.Prince Harry, who filmed his part from California, spoke about how his grandparents would “both chuckle an awful lot” when things would go awry during royal events.“Everyone else gets mortally embarrassed. They love it,” the prince added.Harry previously referred to his grandfather as “master of the barbecue, legend of banter” as he paid him a candid tribute in April.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089310009_80:0:1968:1416_1920x0_80_0_0_14b50d1d112218b6631f9ed47dde0abb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
prince william, prince harry, news, world, prince philip, viral, uk
'Would Fire it Onto Ceiling': Prince Philip's Mustard Jokes Landed Him in Trouble With Queen
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
In an-hour long documentary originally made by the BBC to mark Prince Philip’s centenary, his kids and grandchildren have shared their candid memories of the Queen’s late husband.
Prince William has recalled in a new BBC documentary how his grandfather would play practical jokes using a tube of mustard at family BBQs – and really annoy the Queen in the process.
“He used to take the lid off and put it in your hands… and then he’d squish your hands together to fire the mustard onto the ceiling,” Philip’s oldest grandchild revealed.
The prank would apparently land Prince Philip “in a lot of trouble” with his wife “for covering most of the places we had lunch and things with mustard on the ceiling.”
Prince William was one among 15 royals who
shared their memories
about the late Duke of Edinburgh – who passed away in April, just two months before his 100th birthday.
His cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips also recalled the grandad’s “mustard prank”:
“I can’t remember exactly what he says but he ends up slamming your hands together…. It goes all over the ceiling,” the daughter of Princess Anne reminisced during the Wednesday programme.
Her brother Peter Phillips added that “the marks” from the mustard were probably still on the ceiling.
The Queen herself
wasn't interviewed
for the documentary – nor was William’s wife Kate Middleton or Harry’s spouse Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry, who filmed his part from California,
spoke
about how his grandparents would “both chuckle an awful lot” when things would go awry during royal events.
“Everyone else gets mortally embarrassed. They love it,” the prince added.
Harry previously
referred
to his grandfather as “master of the barbecue, legend of banter” as he paid him a candid tribute in April.