LIVE: United Nations General Assembly 76th Session - Day Two

'Would Fire it Onto Ceiling': Prince Philip's Mustard Jokes Landed Him in Trouble With Queen
'Would Fire it Onto Ceiling': Prince Philip's Mustard Jokes Landed Him in Trouble With Queen
Prince William has recalled in a new BBC documentary how his grandfather would play practical jokes using a tube of mustard at family BBQs – and really annoy the Queen in the process. The prank would apparently land Prince Philip “in a lot of trouble” with his wife “for covering most of the places we had lunch and things with mustard on the ceiling.”Prince William was one among 15 royals who shared their memories about the late Duke of Edinburgh – who passed away in April, just two months before his 100th birthday.His cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips also recalled the grandad’s “mustard prank”:Her brother Peter Phillips added that “the marks” from the mustard were probably still on the ceiling. The Queen herself wasn't interviewed for the documentary – nor was William’s wife Kate Middleton or Harry’s spouse Meghan Markle.Prince Harry, who filmed his part from California, spoke about how his grandparents would “both chuckle an awful lot” when things would go awry during royal events.“Everyone else gets mortally embarrassed. They love it,” the prince added.Harry previously referred to his grandfather as “master of the barbecue, legend of banter” as he paid him a candid tribute in April.
'Would Fire it Onto Ceiling': Prince Philip's Mustard Jokes Landed Him in Trouble With Queen

17:01 GMT 22.09.2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
In an-hour long documentary originally made by the BBC to mark Prince Philip’s centenary, his kids and grandchildren have shared their candid memories of the Queen’s late husband.
Prince William has recalled in a new BBC documentary how his grandfather would play practical jokes using a tube of mustard at family BBQs – and really annoy the Queen in the process.
“He used to take the lid off and put it in your hands… and then he’d squish your hands together to fire the mustard onto the ceiling,” Philip’s oldest grandchild revealed.
The prank would apparently land Prince Philip “in a lot of trouble” with his wife “for covering most of the places we had lunch and things with mustard on the ceiling.”
Prince William was one among 15 royals who shared their memories about the late Duke of Edinburgh – who passed away in April, just two months before his 100th birthday.
His cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips also recalled the grandad’s “mustard prank”:
“I can’t remember exactly what he says but he ends up slamming your hands together…. It goes all over the ceiling,” the daughter of Princess Anne reminisced during the Wednesday programme.
Her brother Peter Phillips added that “the marks” from the mustard were probably still on the ceiling.
The Queen herself wasn't interviewed for the documentary – nor was William’s wife Kate Middleton or Harry’s spouse Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry, who filmed his part from California, spoke about how his grandparents would “both chuckle an awful lot” when things would go awry during royal events.
“Everyone else gets mortally embarrassed. They love it,” the prince added.
Harry previously referred to his grandfather as “master of the barbecue, legend of banter” as he paid him a candid tribute in April.
