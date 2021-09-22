https://sputniknews.com/20210922/would-fire-it-onto-ceiling-prince-philips-mustard-jokes-landed-him-in-trouble-with-queen-1089310265.html

'Would Fire it Onto Ceiling': Prince Philip's Mustard Jokes Landed Him in Trouble With Queen

In an-hour long documentary originally made by the BBC to mark Prince Philip’s centenary, his kids and grandchildren have shared their candid memories of the... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International

Prince William has recalled in a new BBC documentary how his grandfather would play practical jokes using a tube of mustard at family BBQs – and really annoy the Queen in the process. The prank would apparently land Prince Philip “in a lot of trouble” with his wife “for covering most of the places we had lunch and things with mustard on the ceiling.”Prince William was one among 15 royals who shared their memories about the late Duke of Edinburgh – who passed away in April, just two months before his 100th birthday.His cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips also recalled the grandad’s “mustard prank”:Her brother Peter Phillips added that “the marks” from the mustard were probably still on the ceiling. The Queen herself wasn't interviewed for the documentary – nor was William’s wife Kate Middleton or Harry’s spouse Meghan Markle.Prince Harry, who filmed his part from California, spoke about how his grandparents would “both chuckle an awful lot” when things would go awry during royal events.“Everyone else gets mortally embarrassed. They love it,” the prince added.Harry previously referred to his grandfather as “master of the barbecue, legend of banter” as he paid him a candid tribute in April.

