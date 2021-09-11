Registration was successful!
International
LIVE VIDEO: Commemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City Marks Twenty Years Since 9/11 Attacks

Meghan Markle Won't Appear in a New Documentary on Prince Philip
The Queen's husband of 73 years died peacefully at Windsor Castle in April, after spending a month in hospital battling an infection and a heart condition. He... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle will not appear alongside her husband in a new BBC documentary about Prince Philip, the Daily Mail understands.The trailer for the soon-to-be-released film shows the Duke of Sussex paying a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather with a candid remark that the late prince was "unapologetically him".Meanwhile, his older brother Prince William - who has reportedly remained quite angry with Harry for bombarding the Royal Family with negligence and racism allegations in a series of documentaries - said his grandad was "a huge presence behind everything we've done really".The Prince of Wales, the Duke of York, and Prince Philip's other two children also took part in the one-hour programme.His granddaughter Zara Tindall, the child of Philip's only daughter Princess Anne, said on camera that one could "never really prepare yourself for losing him because he was always there".Queen Elizabeth, however, reportedly wasn't interviewed for the programme, which was originally devised in preparation for Prince Philip's 100th birthday in June of this year.The Duke of Edinburgh died on 9 April at Windsor Castle, with his wife and close family members nearby until his last breath.The new documentary will reportedly include interviews from Prince Philip's relatives filmed both before and after his passing. However, viewers will not be able to enjoy the memories of Prince William's wife Catherine nor hear what Meghan Markle has to say, according to the Daily Mail and it's not clear why.In a scandalous interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, when Prince Philip was already in hospital, the Sussexes accused the Royal Family of being neglectful about Meghan Markle's mental struggles and alleged pain she had suffered from "racist" attacks by the British media.The Duchess of Sussex also told Oprah that there were some "concerns" coming from an unnamed royal about the skin tone of her unborn son Archie when she was pregnant. The couple later specified that the royal in question was neither the Queen nor Prince Philip, however, the interview still caused a massive backlash, putting the Royal Family in quite a bad light.The Queen responded to the allegations with a statement, saying that the royals were deeply saddened by the claims made in the interview; but added that recollections about the events "may vary".
15:17 GMT 11.09.2021
The Queen's husband of 73 years died peacefully at Windsor Castle in April, after spending a month in hospital battling an infection and a heart condition. He would have turned 100 years old on the 10th of June.
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle will not appear alongside her husband in a new BBC documentary about Prince Philip, the Daily Mail understands.
The trailer for the soon-to-be-released film shows the Duke of Sussex paying a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather with a candid remark that the late prince was "unapologetically him".
Meanwhile, his older brother Prince William - who has reportedly remained quite angry with Harry for bombarding the Royal Family with negligence and racism allegations in a series of documentaries - said his grandad was "a huge presence behind everything we've done really".
The Prince of Wales, the Duke of York, and Prince Philip's other two children also took part in the one-hour programme.
His granddaughter Zara Tindall, the child of Philip's only daughter Princess Anne, said on camera that one could "never really prepare yourself for losing him because he was always there".
Queen Elizabeth, however, reportedly wasn't interviewed for the programme, which was originally devised in preparation for Prince Philip's 100th birthday in June of this year.
The Duke of Edinburgh died on 9 April at Windsor Castle, with his wife and close family members nearby until his last breath.
The new documentary will reportedly include interviews from Prince Philip's relatives filmed both before and after his passing. However, viewers will not be able to enjoy the memories of Prince William's wife Catherine nor hear what Meghan Markle has to say, according to the Daily Mail and it's not clear why.
In a scandalous interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, when Prince Philip was already in hospital, the Sussexes accused the Royal Family of being neglectful about Meghan Markle's mental struggles and alleged pain she had suffered from "racist" attacks by the British media.
The Duchess of Sussex also told Oprah that there were some "concerns" coming from an unnamed royal about the skin tone of her unborn son Archie when she was pregnant. The couple later specified that the royal in question was neither the Queen nor Prince Philip, however, the interview still caused a massive backlash, putting the Royal Family in quite a bad light.
The Queen responded to the allegations with a statement, saying that the royals were deeply saddened by the claims made in the interview; but added that recollections about the events "may vary".
