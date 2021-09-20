Registration was successful!
'Multiple Injuries' Reported in Shooting at Virginia High School
'Multiple Injuries' Reported in Shooting at Virginia High School
According to local reports, at least two people have been shot in an "incident" at a high school in southern Virginia.
Local news outlet WAVY reported Monday that two people had been rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds following an altercation at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia.Newport News Police reported that the wounds were not believed to be life-threatening. No information was given about the victims' identities.Police haven't given information about the number of suspects or their characteristics, but they dismissed reports of active shooters on the school campus.Despite its name, the high school also includes middle school students from a nearby school that was torn down and in the process of being rebuilt.
Local news outlet
WAVY reported
Monday that two people had been rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds following an altercation at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia.
Newport News Police reported that the wounds were not believed to be life-threatening. No information was given about the victims' identities.
Police haven't given information about the number of suspects or their characteristics, but they dismissed reports of active shooters on the school campus.
Despite its name, the high school also includes middle school students from a nearby school that was torn down and in the process of being rebuilt.