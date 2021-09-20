https://sputniknews.com/20210920/russias-perm-state-university-reports-shooting-some-students-teachers-hiding-in-classrooms-1089227521.html

Eight Killed as Gunman Goes on a Shooting Spree at Russia's Perm University

Eight Killed as Gunman Goes on a Shooting Spree at Russia's Perm University

The head of the Ministry of Education and Science was sent to Perm by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in the wake of the shooting incident at the... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-20T07:05+0000

2021-09-20T07:05+0000

2021-09-20T08:30+0000

russia

shooting

perm

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089229521_0:70:1156:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c10f9be50303c1e5c89aa68911e34fed.jpg

Eight people were killed in the shooting at the state university in Perm, Russia, the investigative committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Monday.According to previous estimates, five people were killed and six others wounded.The attacker, who was earlier identified as a student, put up resistance during detention and was wounded, the committee added.A criminal investigation was initiated, the spokeswoman said.Perm State University said in a statement said that an unidentified person had entered the university campus with non-lethal weapons and opened fire; information is available about four injured people. All the city and university services were put on alert, the university added.The number of people injured in the shooting in the state university in Russia's Perm reached 19, a spokesman for emergency services said on Monday.Some people were killed and others injured in the shooting in Russia's Perm State University, the attacker was detained, the interior affairs ministry said on Monday."This morning, police officers on duty received a message about shots heard on the territory of the Perm State National Research University. According to preliminary information, there are fatalities and injuries ... The attacker was detained by police officers," the ministry said in a statement.Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the shooting at Perm State University and has extended his condolences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tapped the head of the Ministry of Education and Science to go to the city of Perm following the shooting incident.

russia

perm

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

russia, shooting, perm