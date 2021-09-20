Registration was successful!
Eight Killed as Gunman Goes on a Shooting Spree at Russia's Perm University
The head of the Ministry of Education and Science was sent to Perm by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in the wake of the shooting incident at the university.
Eight Killed as Gunman Goes on a Shooting Spree at Russia's Perm University

07:05 GMT 20.09.2021 (Updated: 08:30 GMT 20.09.2021)
Students jump from windows of Perm State National Research University during a shooting, in Perm, Russia. According to preliminary information some people were killed and others injured during a shooting at the Perm State National Research University
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
The head of the Ministry of Education and Science was sent to Perm by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in the wake of the shooting incident at the university.
Eight people were killed in the shooting at the state university in Perm, Russia, the investigative committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Monday.
According to previous estimates, five people were killed and six others wounded.
The attacker, who was earlier identified as a student, put up resistance during detention and was wounded, the committee added.
A criminal investigation was initiated, the spokeswoman said.
Perm State University said in a statement said that an unidentified person had entered the university campus with non-lethal weapons and opened fire; information is available about four injured people. All the city and university services were put on alert, the university added.
"There was a shooting from non-lethal weapons in the Perm University, we are in the conference hall, we have locked ourselves there, other students and lecturers are inside other classrooms," a university spokesperson said, adding that four people were injured according to preliminary information.
The number of people injured in the shooting in the state university in Russia's Perm reached 19, a spokesman for emergency services said on Monday.
Some people were killed and others injured in the shooting in Russia's Perm State University, the attacker was detained, the interior affairs ministry said on Monday.
"This morning, police officers on duty received a message about shots heard on the territory of the Perm State National Research University. According to preliminary information, there are fatalities and injuries ... The attacker was detained by police officers," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the shooting at Perm State University and has extended his condolences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tapped the head of the Ministry of Education and Science to go to the city of Perm following the shooting incident.
© 2021 Sputnik.
