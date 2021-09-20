https://sputniknews.com/20210920/go-back-to-mexico-shocking-video-of-us-border-patrol-on-horseback-seen-whipping-haitian-refugees--1089253118.html
‘Go Back to Mexico’: Shocking Video of US Border Patrol on Horseback Seen Whipping Haitian Refugees
‘Go Back to Mexico’: Shocking Video of US Border Patrol on Horseback Seen Whipping Haitian Refugees
Hundreds of Haitian migrants have been camping under a bridge on the Mexico-Texas border, enduring insanitary conditions and sweltering heat. 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T21:15+0000
2021-09-20T21:15+0000
2021-09-20T21:15+0000
haiti
us
illegal immigrants
border patrol
horses
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089253062_0:0:640:361_1920x0_80_0_0_94f164a2b4c082e2cf981bbd185f7793.jpg
Rep. Julian Castro (R-TX) executive advisor Sawyer Hacket called out the administration through a tweet sharing a graphic video, where mounted US Border Patrol agents are seen chasing and whipping Haitian migrants — menacingly, as they try to cross the Rio Grande near Del Rios, Texas.As the Haitians tried to climb onto the US side of the river Sunday afternoon, an agent was heard shouting: “Let’s go! Get out now! Go back to Mexico!”In the tense video, a migrant is seen falling as he tries to dodge the horse, as others shield their heads with their hands.Warning: the following footage is disturbing and may offend sensibilitiesAfter a few minutes the agents retreated and allowed the migrants to return to the camp, where over 10,000 are waiting to be granted entrance.The migrants, mostly from Haiti, have been migrating to the US from South America in desperate need of asylum from the United States government, many having left their Caribbean home after the recent devastating earthquake that wrecked Haiti.Immigration and human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid also shared a tweet Monday morning implying that the correct way to legally seek asylum is to cross the border and ask for it. He said blocking asylum seekers violates American law.When President Biden took office, he granted humanitarian protection for Haitians in the United States already living in the US due to conditions in Haiti, including political unrest and natural disasters.The Biden administration announced on Saturday that it would swiftly begin deporting all Haitians migrants from their Southern border camp.US officials have stepped up security at the border and started flying migrants out of the area, some to Haiti.
haiti
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089253062_39:0:604:424_1920x0_80_0_0_3e3237a8017fbe61a4a58fab02317e28.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Adriana Montes
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
haiti, us, illegal immigrants, border patrol, horses
‘Go Back to Mexico’: Shocking Video of US Border Patrol on Horseback Seen Whipping Haitian Refugees
Hundreds of Haitian migrants have been camping under a bridge on the Mexico-Texas border, enduring insanitary conditions and sweltering heat.
Rep. Julian Castro (R-TX) executive advisor Sawyer Hacket called out the administration through a tweet sharing a graphic video, where mounted US Border Patrol agents are seen chasing and whipping Haitian migrants — menacingly, as they try to cross the Rio Grande near Del Rios, Texas.
As the Haitians tried to climb onto the US side of the river Sunday afternoon, an agent was heard shouting: “Let’s go! Get out now! Go back to Mexico!”
“Border patrol is mounted on horseback rounding up Haitian refugees with whips. This is unfathomable cruelty towards people fleeing disaster and political ruin. The administration must stop this,” Hackett shared in the tweet.
In the tense video, a migrant is seen falling as he tries to dodge the horse, as others shield their heads with their hands.
Warning: the following footage is disturbing and may offend sensibilities
After a few minutes the agents retreated and allowed the migrants to return to the camp, where over 10,000 are waiting to be granted entrance.
The migrants, mostly from Haiti, have been migrating
to the US from South America in desperate need of asylum from the United States government, many having left their Caribbean home after the recent devastating earthquake that wrecked Haiti.
Immigration and human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid also shared a tweet Monday morning implying that the correct way to legally seek asylum is to cross the border and ask for it. He said blocking asylum seekers violates American law.
"@CBP is whipping Haitian refugees seeking asylum. This is both grotesquely inhumane & also illegal. Seeking asylum is a human right. It is accomplished by crossing the border and asking for asylum. Blocking asylum seekers violates American law", he tweeted.
When President Biden took office, he granted humanitarian protection for Haitians in the United States already living in the US due to conditions in Haiti, including political unrest and natural disasters.
The Biden administration announced on Saturday that it would swiftly begin deporting
all Haitians migrants from their Southern border camp.
US officials have stepped up security at the border and started flying migrants out of the area, some to Haiti.