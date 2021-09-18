Video: Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Stream Across Rio Grande Into US State of Texas
Asylum-seeking migrants wait to be processed under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
US President Joe Biden's administration has belatedly ordered deportation flights for the more than 10,000 Haitian's who have entered the country illegally in recent days after Washington suspended the removals.
Shocking footage shows hundreds of illegal immigrants wading across the Rio Grande from Mexico to the US in broad daylight.
Los Angeles-based Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin witnessed the chaotic scenes from a boat on the river near the town of Del Rio, west of San Antonio, where more than 10,000 Haitians have crossed in recent days and are camping under the cross-border bridge.
"This is why the situation under the bridge continues to deteriorate," Melugin said. "This is insane. The federal government has to wake up".
BREAKING: I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now. We are on a boat in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio international bridge and we are watching as masses of hundreds of migrants walk across the river from Mexico and stream into the US illegally. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xXE4pDkpIe— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021
President Joe Biden's Democratic Party administration earlier said it would begin deportation flights to Haiti, the suspension of which has been blamed for the sudden massive influx of undocumented migrants.
Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state's National Guard and Department of Public Safety were still on alert in the Del Rio area.
The Biden Admin. says it will begin wide scale expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 18, 2021
Texas National Guard & Dept. of Public Safety will remain vigilant in guarding area.@TexasGuardhttps://t.co/1rhmz5UNxB
Conservative political commentator Benny Johnson asked where Biden's vice president and 'border czar' Kamala Harris was.
Where is the “Border Czar”?— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 18, 2021
cc: @KamalaHarris
pic.twitter.com/xudkxyxa84
Haiti was thrown into a new political upheaval in July when president Jovenel Moise was assassinated by a large hit team of mercenaries from Colombia, a key US regional ally.
An earthquake hit the Caribbean nation in August, killing more than 2,200 people. Hurricane Grace hampered rescue efforts.