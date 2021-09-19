https://sputniknews.com/20210919/crisis-crisis-trump-claims-us-becoming-cesspool-of-humanity-over-border-crisis-1089219778.html
‘Crisis Crisis’: Trump Says US Becoming ‘Cesspool of Humanity’ Over Border Situation
You cannot become what you already are!
23:05 GMT 19.09.2021 (Updated: 23:07 GMT 19.09.2021)
A massive influx of immigrants has been recorded in the city of Del Rio, Texas, where thousands of Haitians have been settling in a camp over the recent weeks following another devastating earthquake in the country.
Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday blasted the current administration's policies regarding the tense situation on the southern border with Mexico, saying that the United States is becoming a “cesspool of humanity“.
“The largest number of illegal aliens in the history of our country are pouring in by the millions. They are totally unchecked and unvetted, can do whatever they want, and go wherever they want,” he claimed in an email to the New York Post.
Trump lamented that the US “is rapidly becoming a cesspool of humanity”, because, according to him, most of the illegal immigrants attempting to enter the US are “murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes and sizes.”
“Tens of thousands of people are coming from Haiti, and many now from countries in Africa, even more so now than South America. Nothing is done and the corrupt mainstream media is giving almost no attention to what will be perhaps the greatest crisis in the history of our country,” Trump noted.
The former president also suggested that the current situation in Del Rio is not just a 'crisis' at the border, but a “Crisis Crisis."
Haitian Immigrants Poured Into Del Rio
Thousands of migrants have camped under a bridge near the Del Rio border crossing in Texas. Many come from Haiti, seeking asylum following recent events in the country, including the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July, and a powerful earthquake that occurred last month.
Haitian immigrants are currently seeking to be detained at the US border so that they can apply for asylum. US authorities have extended the status of 'temporarily-protected persons' for Haitians after the earthquake, allowing refugees to avoid deportation and obtain either a work permit or a temporary residence permit.
The Biden administration canceled a ban on deportations for Haitian migrants earlier in the week, while preparing a large-scale expulsion
, according to numerous reports.
On Friday, US authorities closed traffic for vehicles and pedestrians in both directions at the only border crossing in Del Rio, Texas. The US Customs and Border Protection Service also said it had closed the border crossing point with the Mexican city of Ciudad Acuna, according to CNBC News.
The first deportation flights
were said to have been started on Sunday, with three already landing in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, each reportedly carrying 145 people.
Multiple waves of migrants have been approaching the southern US border since last year, triggered not only by the ongoing political instability and deep economic hardship in Central America caused in part by devastating storms and the COVID-19 pandemic, but also following Biden’s changes to US immigration policies.
The Biden administration has dropped a number of its initiatives to reverse Trump-era migration restrictions, messaging immigrants “not to come to the US,” but remains the subject of criticism by the political opposition for its handling of the surge.
According to US Customs and Border Protection, agents recorded over 200,000 attempted crossings in August, a slight decrease compared to 212,672 in July, which was said to be a two-decade record.