US Pledges to Boost 'Removal Flights' to Transport Migrants Stuck Under Texas Bridge

The Biden administration will step up the number of "removal flights" to move thousands of migrants currently stranded under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas, the Department of Homeland Security has said in a statement. For these purposes, the DHS will secure additional transportation that will allow increasing both the frequency of flights and their capacity.The removal flights will deliver migrants back to Haiti or to "other destinations in the hemisphere". The removal of migrants from under the bridge is expected to be complete in three days, the department said.In addition to the DHS securing additional transport, the US Customs and Border Protection will be sending an extra 400 personnel in order to "improve control of the area" under the Del Rio International Bridge, which connects Mexico and Texas. They arrived in hopes of entering the US in the wake of their country suffering a political crisis following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, as well as a lasting economic crisis.
