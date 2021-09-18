Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
'Justice for J6': Protesters Rally in Washington, DC to Support Charged Capitol Riot Demonstrators - LIVE VIDEO

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/us-pledges-to-boost-removal-flights-to-transport-migrants-stuck-under-texas-bridge-1089192643.html
US Pledges to Boost 'Removal Flights' to Transport Migrants Stuck Under Texas Bridge
US Pledges to Boost 'Removal Flights' to Transport Migrants Stuck Under Texas Bridge
Thousands of migrants from Haiti who flocked into the US via the Mexico border have ended up stranded in a makeshift holding pen set up by the Customs and... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T16:29+0000
2021-09-18T16:55+0000
joe biden
us
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089167674_0:65:1463:888_1920x0_80_0_0_d2d7addc85cf672f38ada61491e56152.jpg
The Biden administration will step up the number of "removal flights" to move thousands of migrants currently stranded under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas, the Department of Homeland Security has said in a statement. For these purposes, the DHS will secure additional transportation that will allow increasing both the frequency of flights and their capacity.The removal flights will deliver migrants back to Haiti or to "other destinations in the hemisphere". The removal of migrants from under the bridge is expected to be complete in three days, the department said.In addition to the DHS securing additional transport, the US Customs and Border Protection will be sending an extra 400 personnel in order to "improve control of the area" under the Del Rio International Bridge, which connects Mexico and Texas. They arrived in hopes of entering the US in the wake of their country suffering a political crisis following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, as well as a lasting economic crisis.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089167674_112:0:1392:960_1920x0_80_0_0_f4304a4ae2bea30278223fa16f2d97ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, migrants

US Pledges to Boost 'Removal Flights' to Transport Migrants Stuck Under Texas Bridge

16:29 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 16:55 GMT 18.09.2021)
© REUTERS / OFFICE OF U.S. CONGRESSMAN TONYMigrants are seen by the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 16, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken September 16, 2021
Migrants are seen by the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 16, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken September 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© REUTERS / OFFICE OF U.S. CONGRESSMAN TONY
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Thousands of migrants from Haiti who flocked into the US via the Mexico border have ended up stranded in a makeshift holding pen set up by the Customs and Border Patrol under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas.
The Biden administration will step up the number of "removal flights" to move thousands of migrants currently stranded under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas, the Department of Homeland Security has said in a statement. For these purposes, the DHS will secure additional transportation that will allow increasing both the frequency of flights and their capacity.
The removal flights will deliver migrants back to Haiti or to "other destinations in the hemisphere". The removal of migrants from under the bridge is expected to be complete in three days, the department said.
In addition to the DHS securing additional transport, the US Customs and Border Protection will be sending an extra 400 personnel in order to "improve control of the area" under the Del Rio International Bridge, which connects Mexico and Texas. They arrived in hopes of entering the US in the wake of their country suffering a political crisis following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, as well as a lasting economic crisis.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:38 GMTWhy Did the US Ditch Its European Allies in Favour of UK and Australia to Wrangle With China?
16:29 GMTUS Pledges to Boost 'Removal Flights' to Transport Migrants Stuck Under Texas Bridge
16:12 GMT'Justice for J6': Protesters Rally in Washington, DC to Support Charged Capitol Riot Demonstrators
15:39 GMTSeveral Reportedly Injured as Car Rams Into Cafe Terrace in Fontainebleau, France
15:27 GMTMalaysia Claims New AUKUS Alliance May Spark Nuclear Arms Race in Indo-Pacific
15:08 GMTParis Being Rocked by Protests Against COVID-19 Passes for 10th Weekend in Row
14:31 GMTNotre-Dame Restorers Finish Fortification Works to Start Restoration Phase
14:19 GMTWhen Trump Asked Obama About His 'Biggest Mistake', POTUS 44 'Couldn't Think of Anything': Book
14:05 GMTFrance 'Raises Game' on Migrant Interceptions After UK Threatens to Scrap Funding to Paris
14:00 GMTFour British Ex-PMs Snub Johnson's Chequers Centenary Banquet
13:58 GMTAir Defence Strengthened in Northern Ukraine as Part of Exercises With NATO, Air Command Says
13:54 GMTSenior Dies From Self-Inflicted Wounds at Medics' Protest in Warsaw
13:53 GMTGuinean Military Says Ousted President Conde to Remain in Country
13:30 GMTElon Musk Says Future SpaceX Ships Will Have Food Warmers After Inspiration4 Mentions Cold Pizza
13:22 GMTEx-Sec of State Pompeo, NSA O'Brien Knew Nothing About Gen. Milley's Secret Talks With China: Report
13:13 GMTParisians Protest Against COVID-19 Health Pass, Mandatory Vaccinations
13:03 GMTLive Updates: Trump Supporters Gather for 'Justice for J6' Rally Near US Capitol
13:03 GMTK-Pop Sensation BTS Turns Celebrity Diplomats, Will Represent South Korea at the UN General Assembly
12:59 GMTPolice Scrap Request for 100 Armed National Guardsmen to Tackle Pro-Capitol Riot Rally
12:16 GMTFrench Ambassador Accuses Australia of Betrayal Before Leaving for Paris