Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210919/many-haitians-in-texas-border-camp-unwilling-to-leave-despite-us-deportation-plans-1089215438.html
Many Haitians in Texas Border Camp Unwilling to Leave Despite US Deportation Plans
Many Haitians in Texas Border Camp Unwilling to Leave Despite US Deportation Plans
There are at least 14,000 immigrants currently hanging around under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, US, according to official estimates and the... 19.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-19T17:51+0000
2021-09-19T17:51+0000
mexico
news
world
united states
border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/13/1089214925_0:88:3074:1817_1920x0_80_0_0_bdf75852888e66ae45d42ac092d83dca.jpg
As the US federal government works out how to fly thousands of migrants from their temporary camp at Del Rio in Texas, the Haitians living there tell The Guardian that they have no plans to leave for their home country.A recent earthquake, the killing of President Jovenel Moïse and the subsequent political turmoil are just some of the reasons Haitians are in fear of returning to the motherland, as some of them embarked on a years-long journey to find a better life. Many left Haiti in the wake of a tragic 2010 earthquake that killed hundreds of thousands and led to enormous depredations.The US Department of Homeland Security has been astounded by the unprecedented wave of Haitian migrants to Del Rio - the number of arrivals has risen dramatically in the past two weeks. According to the mayor of Del Rio, Bruno Lozano, there were some 14,000 people in the bridge camp as of Saturday.Many made their way to the US via the Mexican border but re-entered the country occasionally in a bid to buy water and food. But most of them have returned to the camp and are now determined to seek asylum in the US.But the migrants are reckoning without the determination of Homeland Security which said that 2,000 migrants were removed from the camp on Friday.A federal source told The Guardian that the government is planning to fly migrants out from Del Rio on five to eight flights per day beginning Sunday. Another anonymous official added that the plan includes only two flights per day with obligatory COVID-19 tests for visitors.The US-Mexico border situation has been particularly grave since Joe Biden took office in January, as the new US president cancelled many of his predecessor Donald Trump’s anti-migrant policies and effectively sent a covert signal to the outside world that the US was welcome to arrivals. According to recent data from the US Customs and Border Protection, there were some 208,887 crossings at a south-west land checkpoint in August compared with 50,014 in the same month a year before.
same as Muslims, Greeks, Romans, Germanics, Eastern Europeans .... they ruin their home via sloth, over consumption, over population, no concern for the environment, socialism, .... so they migrate to places where people created wealth and haven't destroyed everything. Haitians just doing what others do.
2
From my understanding these people paid enormous sums of money to get there. If they couldn't raise the money themselves, they have gone into debt with the cartels. They are indentured servants, and the cartels will kill them and family members if the debt is not paid. I wouldnt leave either. I expect to see violence here soon
2
2
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/13/1089214925_240:0:2971:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a49065661d40fb5b8a7436e62a5176b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mexico, news, world, united states, border

Many Haitians in Texas Border Camp Unwilling to Leave Despite US Deportation Plans

17:51 GMT 19.09.2021
© REUTERS / ADREES LATIFMigrants shelter along the Del Rio International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Ciudad Acuna in Del Rio, Texas, U.S. September 19, 2021
Migrants shelter along the Del Rio International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Ciudad Acuna in Del Rio, Texas, U.S. September 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
© REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
There are at least 14,000 immigrants currently hanging around under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, US, according to official estimates and the federal government is about to take measures against the crowd of asylum seekers.
As the US federal government works out how to fly thousands of migrants from their temporary camp at Del Rio in Texas, the Haitians living there tell The Guardian that they have no plans to leave for their home country.

“In Haiti, there is no security,” said Fabricio Jean, 38, one of the migrants from the camp, who came to Del Rio with his wife and two children. “The country is in a political crisis.”

A recent earthquake, the killing of President Jovenel Moïse and the subsequent political turmoil are just some of the reasons Haitians are in fear of returning to the motherland, as some of them embarked on a years-long journey to find a better life. Many left Haiti in the wake of a tragic 2010 earthquake that killed hundreds of thousands and led to enormous depredations.
The US Department of Homeland Security has been astounded by the unprecedented wave of Haitian migrants to Del Rio - the number of arrivals has risen dramatically in the past two weeks. According to the mayor of Del Rio, Bruno Lozano, there were some 14,000 people in the bridge camp as of Saturday.
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURAMigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. bathe in the Rio Grande river near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., where they are waiting to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 17, 2021
Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. bathe in the Rio Grande river near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., where they are waiting to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. bathe in the Rio Grande river near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., where they are waiting to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 17, 2021
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
Many made their way to the US via the Mexican border but re-entered the country occasionally in a bid to buy water and food. But most of them have returned to the camp and are now determined to seek asylum in the US.
But the migrants are reckoning without the determination of Homeland Security which said that 2,000 migrants were removed from the camp on Friday.
A federal source told The Guardian that the government is planning to fly migrants out from Del Rio on five to eight flights per day beginning Sunday. Another anonymous official added that the plan includes only two flights per day with obligatory COVID-19 tests for visitors.
The US-Mexico border situation has been particularly grave since Joe Biden took office in January, as the new US president cancelled many of his predecessor Donald Trump’s anti-migrant policies and effectively sent a covert signal to the outside world that the US was welcome to arrivals. According to recent data from the US Customs and Border Protection, there were some 208,887 crossings at a south-west land checkpoint in August compared with 50,014 in the same month a year before.
401111
Discuss
Popular comments
same as Muslims, Greeks, Romans, Germanics, Eastern Europeans .... they ruin their home via sloth, over consumption, over population, no concern for the environment, socialism, .... so they migrate to places where people created wealth and haven't destroyed everything. Haitians just doing what others do.
See you in the ice
19 September, 21:33 GMT2
000000
From my understanding these people paid enormous sums of money to get there. If they couldn't raise the money themselves, they have gone into debt with the cartels. They are indentured servants, and the cartels will kill them and family members if the debt is not paid. I wouldnt leave either. I expect to see violence here soon
CChimesickle
19 September, 21:42 GMT2
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:54 GMTRussian Embassy in Paris Says Checks Info About Russian Man Arrested for Shooting Air Gun
18:04 GMTVoter Turnout in Russian Parliamentary Elections Exceeds 45%
17:51 GMTMany Haitians in Texas Border Camp Unwilling to Leave Despite US Deportation Plans
17:44 GMT‘Are You Undercover?’ Watch Police Detain Suspicious Man with Badge and Gun at DC Protest
17:31 GMTTaliban Fighters Seen Riding Swan-Shaped Pedal Boats - Photo
17:23 GMTSeveral Injured as Military Plane Crashes in Lake Worth, Texas, 'Heavily Damaging Two Homes'
17:10 GMTDaesh Claims Responsibility For Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
17:03 GMT800+ Naked Swimmers Celebrate Approach of England's Autumn Equinox
16:52 GMTUS National Whelan Tells Family About Physical Assault in Russian Prison
16:37 GMTDems Reportedly Mulling Ploy to Defuse Debt Ceiling Stand-off with GOP to Avert Gov't Shutdown
16:30 GMTHeart-Stopping Moment: Divers in Brazil Come Face-To-Face With Giant Anaconda
16:23 GMTEU Greens Co-leader Threatens to Turn Nord Stream 2 Into ‘Investment Ruin’
16:22 GMTUK's New Foreign Secretary Heads to US on First Foreign Visit
15:58 GMTHindu Man Thrashed by Thugs for Travelling With Muslim Woman in India's Bengaluru - Video
15:53 GMTRonaldo Supports Coma-Stricken Player: 'Get Well Soon My Friend'
15:29 GMTBoxer Manny Pacquiao to Run for Philippine President in 2022 Election
15:16 GMTCharanjit Singh Channi to be Next Chief of Punjab, Says India's Congress Party
15:04 GMTIran’s President Hails Entry Into China, Russia-led Economic & Security Pact as ‘Diplomatic Success’
14:59 GMTStreaming Giant Netflix Tipped to Score Big Time at Live 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards
14:20 GMTSpanish Canary Island of La Palma Rocked by Volcanic Eruption - Videos