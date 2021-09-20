https://sputniknews.com/20210920/blackpinks-lisa-smashes-a-load-of-records-with-debut-solo-album-1089314271.html
BLACKPINK's Lisa Smashes a Load of Records With Debut Solo Album
18:41 GMT 20.09.2021 (Updated: 15:24 GMT 23.09.2021)
The talented and beloved member of K-Pop girl-band sensation BLACKPINK has broken several records in the K-Pop world, and has even beat Taylor Swift in the number of views a single of hers has received within 24 hours.
Lisa has launched her first album 'Lalisa' - the name she adopted on the advice of a fortune teller - to tremendous acclaim on 10 September and the eponymous single received 73.6 million views in 24 hours, becoming the most viewed video by a solo artist and breaking Taylor Swift's previous record for 'Me' of 65.2 million views.
The 24-year-old native of Thailand who was born Pranpriya Manobal, is the third member of the four-strong Blackpink - after Jennie and Rose - to release a solo album and it has attracted huge attention from K-pop fans all over the world who have been wowed by Lisa's incredible charisma that shines through her whole performance.
Her debut solo song easily managed to make it into the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well as the Global 200 chart and the Billboard Global Excl US chart at Number 2, following hot on the heels of Justin Bieber's The Kid LAROI.
Lisa, who is also a global influencer, added some unique vibes, including some Thai-flare which helped her to attract a record number of views.
Furthermore, the number of albums which have been bought exceeds Blackpink's own record for 'The Album', with approximately 737,000 copies sold in the first week. Previously, Blackpink held the record for the most albums sold by any female K-Pop artist or group, with 690,000 copies.
The band's fans, known as Blinks, are now waiting with bated breath after Lisa announced a special performance video for the album's second track, 'Money'.
The video will be out on 22 September.