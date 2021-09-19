Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210919/spanish-canary-island-of-la-palma-rocked-by-volcanic-eruption-says-report-1089213050.html
Spanish Canary Island of La Palma Rocked by Volcanic Eruption - Videos
Spanish Canary Island of La Palma Rocked by Volcanic Eruption - Videos
There are several volcanoes, including Teneguía and Cumbre Vieja, on La Palma, which is one of Spain’s Canary Islands, off northwestern Africa. 19.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-19T14:20+0000
2021-09-19T15:09+0000
The Spanish Canary island of La Palma has been rocked by a volcanic eruption, AP reported, citing the country's scientists. Videos have emerged online, showing plumes of black and white smoke rising into the sky above the island.According to certain reports, the area around the volcano has started to be evacuated. Earlier this week, numerous earthquakes were registered near the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge.
Siliceous magma excited by its cosmic ray induced electrical activity.
Take your medicine or switch to a better one!
news, europe, volcano, canary islands, video

14:20 GMT 19.09.2021 (Updated: 15:09 GMT 19.09.2021)
Volcanic eruption on Canary Island of La Palma, 19 September 2021
© Photo
Sofia Chegodaeva
There are several volcanoes, including Teneguía and Cumbre Vieja, on La Palma, which is one of Spain’s Canary Islands, off northwestern Africa.
The Spanish Canary island of La Palma has been rocked by a volcanic eruption, AP reported, citing the country's scientists.
Videos have emerged online, showing plumes of black and white smoke rising into the sky above the island.
According to certain reports, the area around the volcano has started to be evacuated.
Earlier this week, numerous earthquakes were registered near the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge.
Siliceous magma excited by its cosmic ray induced electrical activity.
Ivor Hardon
19 September, 17:33 GMT
Take your medicine or switch to a better one!
greg1242
19 September, 18:54 GMT
Newsfeed
