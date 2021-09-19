Spanish Canary Island of La Palma Rocked by Volcanic Eruption - Videos
14:20 GMT 19.09.2021 (Updated: 15:09 GMT 19.09.2021)
There are several volcanoes, including Teneguía and Cumbre Vieja, on La Palma, which is one of Spain’s Canary Islands, off northwestern Africa.
The Spanish Canary island of La Palma has been rocked by a volcanic eruption, AP reported, citing the country's scientists.
Videos have emerged online, showing plumes of black and white smoke rising into the sky above the island.
🔴 #ÚLTIMAHORA | Erupción volcánica en la isla de La Palma.#VigilanciaLaPalmapic.twitter.com/TKTUvoouqu— Canarias Radio (@laautonomica) September 19, 2021
En directo!. Momento histórico!. #LaPalma pic.twitter.com/ft2ABVqhZd— Mapola (@Mapola2) September 19, 2021
Ha explotado!! #LaPalma #Canarias pic.twitter.com/HTd20WuZyX— Nikita77 (@NikitaCanaria) September 19, 2021
According to certain reports, the area around the volcano has started to be evacuated.
La Palma in the in the #canaryislands has just started erupting as tremors have just begun with a fissure opening, be advised that evacuations are taking place as I am speaking and a flow of lava is heading towards the ocean, I am so excited! #LaPalma #spain #volcanoes #Geology— Mr Joblington (@joblington) September 19, 2021
Boom!— Airán Ródenas Seguí (@AiranRodenas) September 19, 2021
Nature at its full.
Volcano eruption in La Palma, live.https://t.co/me8YXfyk5D
THE ERUPTION HAS JUST BEGUN IN LA PALMA. THESE IMAGES HAVE BEEN RECORDED BY INVOLCAN PERSONNEL #LaPalma #volcanology pic.twitter.com/twJwZfbAjw— INVOLCAN (@involcan) September 19, 2021
Earlier this week, numerous earthquakes were registered near the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge.