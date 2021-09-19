Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Military Training Plane Crashes in Fort Worth, Texas, ‘Heavily Damaging Two Homes’

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210919/daesh-claims-responsibility-for-attacks-in-eastern-afghanistan-1089215851.html
Daesh Claims Responsibility For Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
Daesh Claims Responsibility For Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
On Saturday, at least three people were reported to have died and another 18 were injured after a car bomb exploded in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in... 19.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-19T17:10+0000
2021-09-19T17:21+0000
afghanistan
news
asia & pacific
daesh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The Daesh* terrorist group has claimed responsibility for attacks that rocked eastern Afghanistan earlier this week, the group's statement on Telegram says.
Go get them 😉
0
Smells familiar.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, asia & pacific, daesh

Daesh Claims Responsibility For Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan

17:10 GMT 19.09.2021 (Updated: 17:21 GMT 19.09.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
On Saturday, at least three people were reported to have died and another 18 were injured after a car bomb exploded in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province.
The Daesh* terrorist group has claimed responsibility for attacks that rocked eastern Afghanistan earlier this week, the group's statement on Telegram says.
030000
Discuss
Popular comments
Go get them 😉
Charlie McD
19 September, 20:11 GMT
000000
Smells familiar.
2007harleydavidsonsg
19 September, 20:22 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:23 GMTMilitary Training Plane Crashes in Fort Worth, Texas, ‘Heavily Damaging Two Homes’
17:10 GMTDaesh Claims Responsibility For Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
17:03 GMT800+ Naked Swimmers Celebrate Approach of England's Autumn Equinox
16:52 GMTUS National Whelan Tells Family About Physical Assault in Russian Prison
16:37 GMTDems Reportedly Mulling Ploy to Defuse Debt Ceiling Stand-off with GOP to Avert Gov't Shutdown
16:30 GMTHeart-Stopping Moment: Divers in Brazil Come Face-To-Face With Giant Anaconda
16:23 GMTEU Greens Co-leader Threatens to Turn Nord Stream 2 Into ‘Investment Ruin’
16:22 GMTUK's New Foreign Secretary Heads to US on First Foreign Visit
15:58 GMTHindu Man Thrashed by Thugs for Travelling With Muslim Woman in India's Bengaluru - Video
15:53 GMTRonaldo Supports Coma-Stricken Player: 'Get Well Soon My Friend'
15:29 GMTBoxer Manny Pacquiao to Run for Philippine President in 2022 Election
15:16 GMTCharanjit Singh Channi to be Next Chief of Punjab, Says India's Congress Party
15:04 GMTIran’s President Hails Entry Into China, Russia-led Economic & Security Pact as ‘Diplomatic Success’
14:59 GMTStreaming Giant Netflix Tipped to Score Big Time at Live 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards
14:20 GMTSpanish Canary Island of La Palma Rocked by Volcanic Eruption - Videos
14:12 GMTFrance Denies Cancelling Summit With Swiss President Over Jet Ordering Debacle
13:41 GMTTwo Libyan Helicopters of Haftar's LNA Collide at Drills Near Benghazi, 2 Killed,Source Says
13:40 GMT'Two Steps Forward': Pele's Daughter Shares Details on Iconic Player's Condition After Surgery
13:35 GMTSafety First! US Reportedly Frees Daesh Fighters From Prison in Syria, Jabs Them With Covid Vaccines
13:31 GMTDonald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star 'Gets Smeared in Dog Poop'