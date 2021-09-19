Registration was successful!
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Daesh Claims Responsibility For Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
On Saturday, at least three people were reported to have died and another 18 were injured after a car bomb exploded in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in
The Daesh* terrorist group has claimed responsibility for attacks that rocked eastern Afghanistan earlier this week, the group's statement on Telegram says.
Charlie McD
Go get them 😉
2007harleydavidsonsg
Smells familiar.
Daesh Claims Responsibility For Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan
17:10 GMT 19.09.2021 (Updated: 17:21 GMT 19.09.2021)
Being updated
On Saturday, at least three people were reported to have died and another 18 were injured after a car bomb exploded in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province.
The Daesh* terrorist group has claimed responsibility for attacks that rocked eastern Afghanistan earlier this week, the group's statement on Telegram says.