New Blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 2

The blast also injured one Taliban* militant, the eyewitness said.On Saturday, a car bomb explosion in Jalalabad killed three people and injured 19.The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August. The US-led NATO troops evacuated by 31 August, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence in the Central Asian country. The last stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance in the Panjshir province fell on 6 September.The Taliban formed an interim government composed of exclusively male members of the radical movement and headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
