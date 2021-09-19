Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210919/new-blast-in-afghanistans-jalalabad-kills-2-1089208890.html
New Blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 2
New Blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 2
KABUL (Sputnik) - Two Afghan civilians died as a result of an explosion at a bus station in the eastern city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province on Sunday... 19.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-19T11:28+0000
2021-09-19T11:28+0000
afghanistan
news
afghanistan
blast
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/97/1079499730_0:171:3181:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_26284b09d34b56871753f2858b835387.jpg
The blast also injured one Taliban* militant, the eyewitness said.On Saturday, a car bomb explosion in Jalalabad killed three people and injured 19.The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August. The US-led NATO troops evacuated by 31 August, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence in the Central Asian country. The last stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance in the Panjshir province fell on 6 September.The Taliban formed an interim government composed of exclusively male members of the radical movement and headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/97/1079499730_18:0:2749:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_adeeac50f06e7ae25186987e044dcfb3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, afghanistan, blast

New Blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 2

11:28 GMT 19.09.2021
© AP Photo / Massoud HossainiAfghan Ambulance
Afghan Ambulance - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
© AP Photo / Massoud Hossaini
Subscribe
KABUL (Sputnik) - Two Afghan civilians died as a result of an explosion at a bus station in the eastern city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province on Sunday morning, an eyewitness said.
The blast also injured one Taliban* militant, the eyewitness said.
On Saturday, a car bomb explosion in Jalalabad killed three people and injured 19.
The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August. The US-led NATO troops evacuated by 31 August, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence in the Central Asian country. The last stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance in the Panjshir province fell on 6 September.
The Taliban formed an interim government composed of exclusively male members of the radical movement and headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:46 GMTTehran Threatens to Expand Strikes Against Terrorists in Northern Iraq, Demands Closure of US Base
12:43 GMTIsraeli US Envoy Slams Ocasio-Cortez for Bid to Block Sale of Precision-Guided Munitions to Tel Aviv
12:29 GMTPrince Harry Reveals What Grandfather Philip Told Him Before Afghanistan Military Trip
12:01 GMTNew Tropical Storm Raging Over Atlantic, US National Hurricane Center Says
11:58 GMTMacron, Biden to Speak in Coming Days After France Loses Defence Contract With Australia
11:57 GMTMan United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hits Back at Rio Ferdinand Over Cristiano Ronaldo Comments
11:51 GMTErdogan Plans to Meet With Greek Prime Minister During Visit to US
11:31 GMT‘Ah Yes, the USAF Su-27 Fleet’: Users ROFL Over Russian Jets in Tweet Marking US Air Force’s B-Day
11:28 GMTNew Blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 2
11:27 GMTHealthcare in Lebanon Facing Collapse Amid Fuel Shortages, Brain Drain, WHO Chief Says
11:03 GMTPrince Andrew 'May Visit Pregnant Daughter' at London Hospital Amid Impending Sex Abuse Lawsuit
10:45 GMTLancet Letter Urges 'Objective Debate' on COVID Origins, Says Lab-Related Accident 'Plausible'
10:40 GMTShamima Begum Claims She'll Help Fight Terrorism in UK but Won’t Name Brits Who Joined Daesh: Report
10:21 GMT'Political Tourist': BJP's Bengal Chief Takes a Dig at Party Leader Who Joined Opposition Party
10:21 GMTTrump Slams ‘Dumbo’ Milley Over Secret Convo With PLA, Says ‘Never Even Thought’ to Attack China
09:44 GMTFrance Says Crisis in Relations With US Over AUKUS to Affect New NATO Concept
09:16 GMTIndia's All-Weather Border Outpost Project Fails to Take off as Ministries Spar With Each Other
08:56 GMTCIA Reportedly Warned US Military of Likely Presence of Children Near Afghan Drone Strike Target
08:56 GMTFrance, Russia Agree Modalities of Settling Champagne Import Controversy, Minister Says
08:28 GMTThere's No Unreleased Sex Tape of Kim Kardashian, Lawyers Say on Claims of 'Graphic & Better' Part 2