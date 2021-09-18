Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/us-man-tells-wacky-story-of-russian-made-mi-17-of-secretive-agency-landing-in-his-backyard--video-1089194260.html
US Man Tells Wacky Story of Russian-Made Mi-17 of 'Secretive Agency' Landing in His Backyard – Video
US Man Tells Wacky Story of Russian-Made Mi-17 of 'Secretive Agency' Landing in His Backyard – Video
US Man Tells Bizarre Story of Russian-Made Mi-17 of 'Secretive Agency' Landing in His Backyard – Video
2021-09-18T19:51+0000
2021-09-18T19:51+0000
mi-17
military & intelligence
us
russia
cia
blackhawk helicopters
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/18469/85/184698558_0:42:1355:804_1920x0_80_0_0_84d49c49d4da0401eb289c28d591fb3f.jpg
North Carolina pilot Dan Moore had unusual visitors at his farm earlier this year, who arrived in a Russian Mi-17 Hip-type helicopter and allegedly were members of a secretive government unit called the Aviation Technology Office (ATO), the Drive journal reported. The incident happened in May, but Moore only recently shared with the press the story of receiving a call from a neighbour talking about visitors in a helicopter not usually seen in American skies.The Mi-17, in tan-and-brown camouflage with a cryptic black mark on a turboshaft engine, showed no signs to indicate the operator of the military helicopter. The crew of the Mi-17 explained they had to make an emergency landing for repairs and Moore was quick to offer them help in getting parts in a nearby town. It turned out that the mysterious helicopter won't need that: soon another, no less weird helicopter showed up - a grey-coloured Bell 407 with military-like landing skids and the ultra-high-frequency SATCOM antenna.The second helicopter brought replacement parts and soon flew away. The Mi-17 followed the next morning after finishing its repairs. Before they left, Moore reportedly conversed with the helicopter crew, but was unable to learn anything substantial about their mission, activities or even to which agency or department they belong.The Drive suggested that both helicopters are operated by the ATO, citing several indicators. The ATO operates and modifies helicopters for the CIA, known for using foreign vehicles, including Mi-17s in Afghanistan, for its operations. In addition, similar Mi-17s and grey Bell 407s have been be seen on satellite photos of the tarmac at the Felker Army Airfield – the ATO base of operations.Various sophisticated equipment seen on both helicopters also points at an ATO involvement. The office researches and modifies aerial vehicles and is believed to have used stealth technologies to modify the same UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters that carried Navy SEALs in 2011 to the compound in Pakistan where Osama Bin Laden was killed. There has been no confirmation of The Drive's speculation, however.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/18469/85/184698558_93:0:1293:900_1920x0_80_0_0_971d7ba264341f76d53410ef16a05edd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mi-17, military & intelligence, us, russia, cia, blackhawk helicopters, viral

US Man Tells Wacky Story of Russian-Made Mi-17 of 'Secretive Agency' Landing in His Backyard – Video

19:51 GMT 18.09.2021
© Photo : US Army / Staff Sgt. Todd PouliotAn Afghan Mi-17 helicopter takes off for an air-assault training flight from Kabul International Airport, Afghanistan
An Afghan Mi-17 helicopter takes off for an air-assault training flight from Kabul International Airport, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© Photo : US Army / Staff Sgt. Todd Pouliot
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Little is known about the activities of the Aviation Technology Office agency, apart from their work providing the CIA and special forces with vehicles for clandestine operations. They are also believed to have outfitted the stealth helicopters that Navy SEALs used to assassinate Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan.
North Carolina pilot Dan Moore had unusual visitors at his farm earlier this year, who arrived in a Russian Mi-17 Hip-type helicopter and allegedly were members of a secretive government unit called the Aviation Technology Office (ATO), the Drive journal reported. The incident happened in May, but Moore only recently shared with the press the story of receiving a call from a neighbour talking about visitors in a helicopter not usually seen in American skies.
"I received a call from my neighbor saying, 'Hey, did you know there is a helicopter in your front yard?' Wait, what? A helicopter? In my yard? I was confused, but also primed and ready to return the favor when I figured out somebody had made an emergency landing at my farm", Moore recalled.
The Mi-17, in tan-and-brown camouflage with a cryptic black mark on a turboshaft engine, showed no signs to indicate the operator of the military helicopter. The crew of the Mi-17 explained they had to make an emergency landing for repairs and Moore was quick to offer them help in getting parts in a nearby town. It turned out that the mysterious helicopter won't need that: soon another, no less weird helicopter showed up - a grey-coloured Bell 407 with military-like landing skids and the ultra-high-frequency SATCOM antenna.
The second helicopter brought replacement parts and soon flew away. The Mi-17 followed the next morning after finishing its repairs. Before they left, Moore reportedly conversed with the helicopter crew, but was unable to learn anything substantial about their mission, activities or even to which agency or department they belong.

"These guys were all former military and they were doing some sort of REDACTED for REDACTED. It was all very hush-hush", Moore said.

The Drive suggested that both helicopters are operated by the ATO, citing several indicators. The ATO operates and modifies helicopters for the CIA, known for using foreign vehicles, including Mi-17s in Afghanistan, for its operations. In addition, similar Mi-17s and grey Bell 407s have been be seen on satellite photos of the tarmac at the Felker Army Airfield – the ATO base of operations.
Various sophisticated equipment seen on both helicopters also points at an ATO involvement. The office researches and modifies aerial vehicles and is believed to have used stealth technologies to modify the same UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters that carried Navy SEALs in 2011 to the compound in Pakistan where Osama Bin Laden was killed. There has been no confirmation of The Drive's speculation, however.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:00 GMTUS Air Force Reveals Conditions to Lift Decades-Long Ban on F-22 Raptor Exports
19:54 GMTOrganiser of 'Justice for J6' Rally in Calls on Protesters to Respect Law Enforcement, Media
19:53 GMTLion's Den vs Bunch of Kittens: Ex-Trump Press Sec Spicer Sad Because Reporters Treat Psaki Better
19:53 GMTPolice Bodycam Footage Shows Officer Confronting Armed Suspect
19:51 GMTUS Man Tells Wacky Story of Russian-Made Mi-17 of 'Secretive Agency' Landing in His Backyard – Video
19:45 GMTFDA Rejects Pfizer’s Initiative to Offer Booster Jabs After Reports on Vaccine’s Plummeting Efficacy
19:39 GMTUS Conducts Successful Test of Trident II Missile, Navy Says
19:32 GMTFrench Foreign Minister Claims Paris Had No Prior Discussions on AUKUS, Submarines With US
19:06 GMTVideo: Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Stream Across Rio Grande Into US State of Texas
18:56 GMTPhotos: LA Parents Angered by 'F**k Police', 'F**k Amerikkka' Posters Hung in Classroom
18:53 GMTLionel Messi’s Contract With Paris Saint-Germain Leaked, Report Says
18:37 GMT'Cocooning': Biden Team Created a 'Wall' to Guard Him From Unscripted Events, Book Says
18:18 GMTThousands Rally in France Against Ban on Bird Hunt, Reports Suggest
18:08 GMTWatch Bright Flash Appear on Jupiter After Suspected Collision With Space Object
18:02 GMT'Administrative Error': Labour Party Backtracks on Threat of Misconduct Probe Into Left-Wing MP
17:38 GMTUS Fast Food Giant Subway Taunts France With 'Non-Nuclear Powered' Subs Ad Amid AUKUS Row
17:18 GMT'I Feel Humiliated': Captain Amarinder Singh Resigns as Chief of India's Punjab State
16:38 GMTWhy Did the US Ditch Its European Allies in Favour of UK and Australia to Wrangle With China?
16:29 GMTUS Pledges to Boost 'Removal Flights' to Transport Haitian Migrants Stuck Under Texas Bridge
16:12 GMT'Justice for J6': Protesters Rally in Washington, DC to Support Charged Capitol Riot Demonstrators