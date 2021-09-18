https://sputniknews.com/20210918/k-pop-sensation-bts-turns-celebrity-diplomats-will-represent-south-korea-at-the-un-general-assembly-1089185611.html
K-Pop Sensation BTS Turns Celebrity Diplomats, Will Represent South Korea at the UN General Assembly
South Korean K-Pop band BTS has garnered millions of fans worldwide since 2013 and continues to make waves globally with their foot-tapping songs "Butter", "Dynamite", "Permission to Dance", and others.
South Korean pop sensation BTS is set to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York city next week with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as "special presidential envoy for future generations and culture".
The assembly is set to take place from 19 to 23 September, where BTS members will represent global youth at the UN Sustainable Development Goals meeting.
"It is a huge honour, both as an individual and a citizen, to be able to hold the title of special presidential envoy for future generations and culture", BTS member Kim Nam-joon told the Korea Herald.
"We're always thinking about how we could give more and return the love we have received, and we're just thankful that the president has presented us with such a big opportunity. We will do our best as special envoys", Kim added.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that he was very grateful to the band's members for not just being entertainers, but making a difference in society as well.
"Constantly spreading messages of support and consolation through music to youths around the world suffering from this coronavirus situation, this is not something [just] anyone can do, and I am again grateful for such", Moon said.
Ahead of the UN General Assembly, the members of BTS are gearing up to be the voice of youth at the conference. With #YouthToday and #YourStories, they have taken to social media urging young people around the globe to share their stories that they then can present at the UN General Assembly.