BREAKING NEWS: France Urges Europe to 'Enhance Its Strategic Autonomy, Defence' Amid AUKUS Squabble

France Urges Europe to 'Enhance Its Strategic Autonomy, Defence' Amid AUKUS Squabble
France earlier recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia amid Washington, Canberra, and London creating a trilateral security deal to... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T12:10+0000
2021-09-18T12:23+0000
French Secretary of Foreign Affairs Clement Beaune urged Europe to "strengthen [its] capacities for reflection, strategic autonomy, and defence" when speaking to France24 on Saturday.His comments come amid France's disappointment with the newly-announced defence pact between Washington, Canberra, and London, dubbed AUKUS, which envisages providing Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, therefore ditching an earlier French submarine deal.
europe

France Urges Europe to 'Enhance Its Strategic Autonomy, Defence' Amid AUKUS Squabble

12:10 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 12:23 GMT 18.09.2021)
Being updated
France earlier recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia amid Washington, Canberra, and London creating a trilateral security deal to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines instead of French-made conventional vessels.
French Secretary of Foreign Affairs Clement Beaune urged Europe to "strengthen [its] capacities for reflection, strategic autonomy, and defence" when speaking to France24 on Saturday.
"Why would the Americans ensure our defence in [the] matter? It's up to us to do it!", he said, stressing that Europeans have “the expertise, the financial means and the capacity to do it in Europe”.
His comments come amid France's disappointment with the newly-announced defence pact between Washington, Canberra, and London, dubbed AUKUS, which envisages providing Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, therefore ditching an earlier French submarine deal.
"If we no longer have confidence, we cannot move forward and I do not see how we can trust [our] Australian partners", Beaune told France24.
