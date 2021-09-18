Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: Parisians Protest Against COVID-19 Health Pass, Mandatory Vaccinations

Elon Musk Says Future SpaceX Ships Will Have Food Warmers After Inspiration4 Mentions Cold Pizza
Elon Musk Says Future SpaceX Ships Will Have Food Warmers After Inspiration4 Mentions Cold Pizza
On 16 September, the tech maverick's company successfully launched a Falcon 9 carrier rocket into space, which then placed a Dragon spaceship into low Earth... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
Elon Musk has promised that SpaceX's future spaceships will be equipped with a food warmer after the crew of Inspiration4 mentioned that some food on the Dragon capsule was cold. On the eve of the crew's return to Earth, they posted a list of things they drank and ate while in space (a pretty impressive list to be honest). The CEO of SpaceX quickly responded to the cheeky statement, promising to modernise the next Dragon spaceship.Musk's remark prompted social media users to come up with solutions on how to deal with the issue of cold pizza.Other users criticised the mission's taste in food and said a food warmer was not enough for them to use the services of SpaceX.Still others took a dig at Musk.As mentioned earlier, the Inspiration4 space mission is the first-ever consisting totally of civilians and not professional astronauts. It is led by US billionaire Jared Isaacman, founder of Shift4 Payments, who paid for himself as well as three other amateur astronauts. Other members are physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux, geoscientist and science education doctorate Sian Proctor and Air Force veteran and Lockheed Martin employee Chris Sembroski.Prior to the spaceflight, the four members underwent intensive training with SpaceX. Reports say while in space they will conduct scientific experiments before they return to Earth on Saturday. The splashdown is scheduled to take place at 7:06 p.m. (local time) in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.
elon musk, spacex, space tourism, pizza, space mission, viral

Elon Musk Says Future SpaceX Ships Will Have Food Warmers After Inspiration4 Mentions Cold Pizza

13:30 GMT 18.09.2021
© AP Photo / NASAIn this Saturday, April 24, 2021 photo made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station for docking
In this Saturday, April 24, 2021 photo made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station for docking - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© AP Photo / NASA
Max Gorbachev
On 16 September, the tech maverick's company successfully launched a Falcon 9 carrier rocket into space, which then placed a Dragon spaceship into low Earth orbit. The Inspiration4 is the first-ever space mission consisting of civilians.
Elon Musk has promised that SpaceX's future spaceships will be equipped with a food warmer after the crew of Inspiration4 mentioned that some food on the Dragon capsule was cold. On the eve of the crew's return to Earth, they posted a list of things they drank and ate while in space (a pretty impressive list to be honest).
The CEO of SpaceX quickly responded to the cheeky statement, promising to modernise the next Dragon spaceship.
Musk's remark prompted social media users to come up with solutions on how to deal with the issue of cold pizza.
Other users criticised the mission's taste in food and said a food warmer was not enough for them to use the services of SpaceX.
Still others took a dig at Musk.
As mentioned earlier, the Inspiration4 space mission is the first-ever consisting totally of civilians and not professional astronauts. It is led by US billionaire Jared Isaacman, founder of Shift4 Payments, who paid for himself as well as three other amateur astronauts. Other members are physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux, geoscientist and science education doctorate Sian Proctor and Air Force veteran and Lockheed Martin employee Chris Sembroski.
Prior to the spaceflight, the four members underwent intensive training with SpaceX. Reports say while in space they will conduct scientific experiments before they return to Earth on Saturday. The splashdown is scheduled to take place at 7:06 p.m. (local time) in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.
