https://sputniknews.com/20210915/elon-musk-ignites-fire-on-social-media-after-posting-statement-on-ufos-1089105465.html

Elon Musk Ignites Fire on Social Media After Posting Statement on UFOs

Elon Musk Ignites Fire on Social Media After Posting Statement on UFOs

Musk has repeatedly weighed in on the issue of extraterrestrial life. However, one must take his statements with a pinch of salt, as the CEO of SpaceX is... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-15T17:17+0000

2021-09-15T17:17+0000

2021-09-15T17:17+0000

aliens

elon musk

ufos

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/19/1082717043_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2a0293657376c83bc10ec692bfad4b04.jpg

Elon Musk has started a fire on social media after posting a statement on UFOs. The 50-year-old replied to a video showing a test of Tesla’s latest autopilot Full Self-Driving 10. The CEO of the electric vehicle company wrote that the auto-pilot is capable of avoiding debris from a UFO, if the latter crashes on the road in front of individuals.Musk later tweeted the following statement:The tech maverick’s post prompted a torrent of replies, with users suggesting that Musk is hiding the truth from the public about extraterrestrial civilisations. "Release the secrets Elon. Life is too short", wrote one user.Others suggested that the tech maverick should focus his time on studying mysterious objects as well as ways to answer a question that has haunted humanity for decades – are we alone in the universe?As mentioned earlier, Elon Musk has repeatedly weighed in on the issue of aliens and UFOs. His remarks have frequently been contradictory.In 2020, he said that there was no evidence to suggest that extraterrestrial life exists and that aliens had visited Earth. This year, however, Musk claimed that civilisations could have existed out there in space, noting that most likely they had perished.There has been renewed interest in UFOs across the world in recent years. This is attributed to the Pentagon's decision to declassify and release three videos showing US Navy pilots chasing unknown objects. The Department of Defence then established a unit tasked with detection and analysis of sightings of mysterious flying objects. Most recently, the Pentagon released a dossier on encounters between UFOs and US forces.

marcus Smith Μια υπέροχη μαρτυρία που πρέπει να μοιραστώ σε όλους τους ασθενείς με ΕΡΠΕΣ στον κόσμο Ποτέ δεν πίστευα ότι θα μπορούσε να είναι οποιαδήποτε πλήρης θεραπεία για τον ΕΡΠΗ ή οποιαδήποτε θεραπεία για τον ΕΡΠΗ, είδα τη μαρτυρία των ανθρώπων σε ιστολόγια για το πώς ο Δρ ΝΕΛΣΟΝ ετοιμάζει φυτική θεραπεία και τους έφερε πίσω στη ζωή ξανά. χρησιμοποιώ τα Φάρμακα ΕΡΠΗΣ που μου έδωσε ο γιατρός. Αυτή τη στιγμή μπορώ να σας πω ότι εδώ και λίγους μήνες δεν είχα πόνο, η καθυστέρηση στη θεραπεία οδηγεί στο θάνατο. Χάρη στον Dr NELSON herbal Solution μπορείτε επίσης να επικοινωνήσετε μαζί του εάν έχετε οποιοδήποτε πρόβλημα όπως HIV/AID, CANCER, HEPATITIS, DIABETES, HPV, LASSA FEVER, GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE DISAISE, INFECTION ETC, μπορείτε να επικοινωνήσετε μαζί του μέσω αριθμού WhatsApp +14436204 ή Email; drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com. 0

marcus Smith Μια υπέροχη μαρτυρία που πρέπει να μοιραστώ σε όλους τους ασθενείς με ΕΡΠΕΣ στον κόσμο Ποτέ δεν πίστευα ότι θα μπορούσε να είναι οποιαδήποτε πλήρης θεραπεία για τον ΕΡΠΗ ή οποιαδήποτε θεραπεία για τον ΕΡΠΗ, είδα τη μαρτυρία των ανθρώπων σε ιστολόγια για το πώς ο Δρ ΝΕΛΣΟΝ ετοιμάζει φυτική θεραπεία και τους έφερε πίσω στη ζωή ξανά. χρησιμοποιώ τα Φάρμακα ΕΡΠΗΣ που μου έδωσε ο γιατρός. Αυτή τη στιγμή μπορώ να σας πω ότι εδώ και λίγους μήνες δεν είχα πόνο, η καθυστέρηση στη θεραπεία οδηγεί στο θάνατο. Χάρη στον Dr NELSON herbal Solution μπορείτε επίσης να επικοινωνήσετε μαζί του εάν έχετε οποιοδήποτε πρόβλημα όπως HIV/AID, CANCER, HEPATITIS, DIABETES, HPV, LASSA FEVER, GONORRHEA, MENOPAUSE DISAISE, INFECTION ETC, μπορείτε να επικοινωνήσετε μαζί του μέσω αριθμού WhatsApp +1443620403 ή Email; drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com. 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

aliens, elon musk, ufos, viral