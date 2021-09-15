Elon Musk Ignites Fire on Social Media After Posting Statement on UFOs
© REUTERS / Mike BlakeSpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019
Musk has repeatedly weighed in on the issue of extraterrestrial life. However, one must take his statements with a pinch of salt, as the CEO of SpaceX is famous for his cheeky sense of humour, which he often uses to entertain his 60-million strong army of followers.
Elon Musk has started a fire on social media after posting a statement on UFOs. The 50-year-old replied to a video showing a test of Tesla’s latest autopilot Full Self-Driving 10. The CEO of the electric vehicle company wrote that the auto-pilot is capable of avoiding debris from a UFO, if the latter crashes on the road in front of individuals.
Musk later tweeted the following statement:
I’m not saying there are UFOs … but there are UFOs— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2021
The tech maverick’s post prompted a torrent of replies, with users suggesting that Musk is hiding the truth from the public about extraterrestrial civilisations.
"Release the secrets Elon. Life is too short", wrote one user.
Others suggested that the tech maverick should focus his time on studying mysterious objects as well as ways to answer a question that has haunted humanity for decades – are we alone in the universe?
As mentioned earlier, Elon Musk has repeatedly weighed in on the issue of aliens and UFOs. His remarks have frequently been contradictory.
In 2020, he said that there was no evidence to suggest that extraterrestrial life exists and that aliens had visited Earth. This year, however, Musk claimed that civilisations could have existed out there in space, noting that most likely they had perished.
There has been renewed interest in UFOs across the world in recent years. This is attributed to the Pentagon's decision to declassify and release three videos showing US Navy pilots chasing unknown objects. The Department of Defence then established a unit tasked with detection and analysis of sightings of mysterious flying objects. Most recently, the Pentagon released a dossier on encounters between UFOs and US forces.