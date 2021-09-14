SpaceX Launches 51 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit

The Falcon 9 launch vehicle lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, at 8:55 p.m. local time (03:55 GMT) and deployed Starlink satellites, which was confirmed about 20 minutes after launch.The first-stage booster successfully landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship.Starlink is a next generation satellite network capable of providing broadband Internet access to the inhabitants of the Earth. The project began in February 2018. Its goal is to ensure access to high-speed Internet anywhere in the world.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Falcon 9 rocket carrying 51 Starlink satellites was successfully launched into orbit, the American company SpaceX reported on Monday night.
The Falcon 9 launch vehicle lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, at 8:55 p.m. local time (03:55 GMT) and deployed Starlink satellites, which was confirmed about 20 minutes after launch.
"Deployment of 51 Starlink satellites confirmed," the company announced on Twitter.
The first-stage booster successfully landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship.
Starlink is a next generation satellite network capable of providing broadband Internet access to the inhabitants of the Earth. The project began in February 2018. Its goal is to ensure access to high-speed Internet anywhere in the world.