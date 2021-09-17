Registration was successful!
Happens to The Best of Us: Australian PM Morrison Plays Down Joe Biden 'Forgetting' His Name
Happens to The Best of Us: Australian PM Morrison Plays Down Joe Biden 'Forgetting' His Name
2021-09-17T06:06+0000
2021-09-17T06:06+0000
joe biden
scott morrison
gaffe
awkward moments
memory
funny
viral
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has played down Joe Biden's awkward gaffe during their joint press conference. The Democrat appeared to have forgotten Mr Morrisson's name at the end of the virtual event.The incident went viral and prompted a lot of criticism."I can't believe this has to be said, but a president forgets the name of Australia's prime minister!", wrote one user.However, Scott Morrison has downplayed the issue. "It happens to the best of us", the PM told reporters. When asked if Joe Biden apologised to him after the press conference Morrison said the following.Although Joe Biden's gaffe looked extremely awkward, the one made by Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton was no less embarrassing. The official failed to understand how to greet his South Korean counterpart when the latter attempted to do a COVID-19 friendly elbow bump.During Wednesday's press conference the leaders of the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States unveiled a new security pact AUKUS (named after the member nations) aimed at sharing defence technologies as well as strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence, cyber security, and quantum technologies.Under the deal Canberra will receive its first fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. According to official data, the vessels won't be equipped with nuclear weapons and will simply be powered by nuclear reactors.
Show Biden more of your ass .. and call him father, then maybe your name will stick in mind. More - Ass - Son.
06:06 GMT 17.09.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden smiles while delivering remarks on a National Security Initiative virtually with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (not pictured) inside the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden smiles while delivering remarks on a National Security Initiative virtually with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (not pictured) inside the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
Max Gorbachev
Gosh, what was his (her) name? – this is a situation everyone can relate to. Neighbours, colleagues, celebrities, hell, even that school friend with whom you pranked your math teacher, human memory spares no one. One can say without exaggeration that Joe Biden's memory is a bloodthirsty thug.
