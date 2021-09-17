https://sputniknews.com/20210917/happens-to-the-best-of-us-australian-pm-morrison-plays-down-joe-biden-forgetting-his-name-1089147758.html

Happens to The Best of Us: Australian PM Morrison Plays Down Joe Biden 'Forgetting' His Name

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has played down Joe Biden's awkward gaffe during their joint press conference. The Democrat appeared to have forgotten Mr Morrisson's name at the end of the virtual event.The incident went viral and prompted a lot of criticism."I can't believe this has to be said, but a president forgets the name of Australia's prime minister!", wrote one user.However, Scott Morrison has downplayed the issue. "It happens to the best of us", the PM told reporters. When asked if Joe Biden apologised to him after the press conference Morrison said the following.Although Joe Biden's gaffe looked extremely awkward, the one made by Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton was no less embarrassing. The official failed to understand how to greet his South Korean counterpart when the latter attempted to do a COVID-19 friendly elbow bump.During Wednesday's press conference the leaders of the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States unveiled a new security pact AUKUS (named after the member nations) aimed at sharing defence technologies as well as strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence, cyber security, and quantum technologies.Under the deal Canberra will receive its first fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. According to official data, the vessels won't be equipped with nuclear weapons and will simply be powered by nuclear reactors.

