Happens to The Best of Us: Australian PM Morrison Plays Down Joe Biden 'Forgetting' His Name
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERU.S. President Joe Biden smiles while delivering remarks on a National Security Initiative virtually with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (not pictured) inside the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2021
Gosh, what was his (her) name? – this is a situation everyone can relate to. Neighbours, colleagues, celebrities, hell, even that school friend with whom you pranked your math teacher, human memory spares no one. One can say without exaggeration that Joe Biden's memory is a bloodthirsty thug.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has played down Joe Biden's awkward gaffe during their joint press conference. The Democrat appeared to have forgotten Mr Morrisson's name at the end of the virtual event.
"Thank you Boris, and I want to thank...", at this moment the 78-year-old paused then turned and pointed to the screen showing the Australian prime minister and said: "That fella Down Under... Thank you very much pal... Appreciate it Mr Prime Minister".
The incident went viral and prompted a lot of criticism.
"I can't believe this has to be said, but a president forgets the name of Australia's prime minister!", wrote one user.
However, Scott Morrison has downplayed the issue. "It happens to the best of us", the PM told reporters. When asked if Joe Biden apologised to him after the press conference Morrison said the following.
"He actually does refer to me privately when we speak as pal, it's a phrase that he uses a fair bit, I suppose that's mate in similar ways".
Although Joe Biden's gaffe looked extremely awkward, the one made by Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton was no less embarrassing. The official failed to understand how to greet his South Korean counterpart when the latter attempted to do a COVID-19 friendly elbow bump.
During Wednesday's press conference the leaders of the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States unveiled a new security pact AUKUS (named after the member nations) aimed at sharing defence technologies as well as strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence, cyber security, and quantum technologies.
Under the deal Canberra will receive its first fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. According to official data, the vessels won't be equipped with nuclear weapons and will simply be powered by nuclear reactors.