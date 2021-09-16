https://sputniknews.com/20210916/that-fella-down-under-biden-fails-to-say-australian-pms-name-amid-key-aukus-speech-1089116358.html

'That Fella Down Under': Biden Fails to Say Australian PM's Name Amid Key AUKUS Speech

'That Fella Down Under': Biden Fails to Say Australian PM's Name Amid Key AUKUS Speech

Making verbal slip-ups and mumbling incoherently is not uncommon for Joe Biden who once admitted to being in the know about his reputation as "a gaffe... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-16T05:35+0000

2021-09-16T05:35+0000

2021-09-16T05:35+0000

joe biden

boris johnson

us

australia

scott morrison

news

speech

world

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089116234_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3c2413289381976fb7b98273cd9c8d9f.jpg

US President Joe Biden appeared to forget the name of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a keynote speech on Wednesday pertaining to the newly-launched Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) defence pact.The incident took place as Biden, along with Morrison and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were announcing that their countries would share defence and nuclear submarine secrets, in line with the AUKUS National Security Initiative.During the handover from Johnson, Biden paused and then did not say Morrison's name when thanking him and the British PM.The gaffe was just the latest in a series of blunders Biden has made since he became president of the United States. On 8 March, POTUS seemingly struggled to remember the name of his Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin during a ceremony to promote two female generals, timed to coincide with International Women's Day.Earlier, the 46th president twice mispronounced the name of his Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and called him by the wrong title.During the presidential campaign, Biden twice mixed up his rival Donald Trump with George Bush and prompted his supporters to scratch their heads when said that he was running for the Senate.

https://sputniknews.com/20210609/i-keep-forgetting-watch-biden-confess-to-being-oblivious-to-his-presidential-status-1083111320.html

us

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

joe biden, boris johnson, us, australia, scott morrison, news, speech, world, uk