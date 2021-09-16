Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
French FM 'Angry' With Australia's Decision to Terminate Submarine Contract, Expects Explanations

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/that-fella-down-under-biden-fails-to-say-australian-pms-name-amid-key-aukus-speech-1089116358.html
'That Fella Down Under': Biden Fails to Say Australian PM's Name Amid Key AUKUS Speech
'That Fella Down Under': Biden Fails to Say Australian PM's Name Amid Key AUKUS Speech
Making verbal slip-ups and mumbling incoherently is not uncommon for Joe Biden who once admitted to being in the know about his reputation as "a gaffe... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T05:35+0000
2021-09-16T05:35+0000
joe biden
boris johnson
us
australia
scott morrison
news
speech
world
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089116234_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3c2413289381976fb7b98273cd9c8d9f.jpg
US President Joe Biden appeared to forget the name of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a keynote speech on Wednesday pertaining to the newly-launched Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) defence pact.The incident took place as Biden, along with Morrison and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were announcing that their countries would share defence and nuclear submarine secrets, in line with the AUKUS National Security Initiative.During the handover from Johnson, Biden paused and then did not say Morrison's name when thanking him and the British PM.The gaffe was just the latest in a series of blunders Biden has made since he became president of the United States. On 8 March, POTUS seemingly struggled to remember the name of his Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin during a ceremony to promote two female generals, timed to coincide with International Women's Day.Earlier, the 46th president twice mispronounced the name of his Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and called him by the wrong title.During the presidential campaign, Biden twice mixed up his rival Donald Trump with George Bush and prompted his supporters to scratch their heads when said that he was running for the Senate.
https://sputniknews.com/20210609/i-keep-forgetting-watch-biden-confess-to-being-oblivious-to-his-presidential-status-1083111320.html
us
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089116234_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4e59d5bc710e18e0f3717aa2c163fab0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, boris johnson, us, australia, scott morrison, news, speech, world, uk

'That Fella Down Under': Biden Fails to Say Australian PM's Name Amid Key AUKUS Speech

05:35 GMT 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a National Security Initiative virtually with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, both not pictured, inside the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a National Security Initiative virtually with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, both not pictured, inside the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Making verbal slip-ups and mumbling incoherently is not uncommon for Joe Biden who once admitted to being in the know about his reputation as "a gaffe machine".
US President Joe Biden appeared to forget the name of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a keynote speech on Wednesday pertaining to the newly-launched Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) defence pact.
The incident took place as Biden, along with Morrison and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were announcing that their countries would share defence and nuclear submarine secrets, in line with the AUKUS National Security Initiative.
During the handover from Johnson, Biden paused and then did not say Morrison's name when thanking him and the British PM.

"Thank you Boris", POTUS said, adding, "and I want to thank that fella Down Under. Thank you very much, pal. Appreciate it Mr Prime Minister". Shortly after, Biden backtracked and addressed Morrison by name as he thanked him for his partnership.

The gaffe was just the latest in a series of blunders Biden has made since he became president of the United States. On 8 March, POTUS seemingly struggled to remember the name of his Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin during a ceremony to promote two female generals, timed to coincide with International Women's Day.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2021
'I Keep Forgetting': Watch Biden Confess to Being Oblivious to His Presidential Status
9 June, 22:20 GMT
Earlier, the 46th president twice mispronounced the name of his Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and called him by the wrong title.
During the presidential campaign, Biden twice mixed up his rival Donald Trump with George Bush and prompted his supporters to scratch their heads when said that he was running for the Senate.
012000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:46 GMTFrench FM 'Angry' With Australia's Decision to Terminate Submarine Contract, Expects Explanations
06:37 GMTPutin Says He'll Self-Isolate for Several Days as 'Several Dozen' Around Him Have Contracted COVID
06:31 GMTSimultaneous Presence in Space Surges to Historic Maximum of 14 People
06:31 GMTS. Korea Plans to Launch Solid-Propellant Space Launch Vehicle in 2024, Defence Ministry Says
06:06 GMT'Not a Dating Central': Denmark to Bar Life Sentence Prisoners From Online Courtship
05:55 GMTSwedish Gay Priest Refuses to Wed Straight Couples
05:44 GMTLive Updates: CSTO Leaders to Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Its Impact on Bloc's Security
05:35 GMT'That Fella Down Under': Biden Fails to Say Australian PM's Name Amid Key AUKUS Speech
04:36 GMTSouth Korean President Asks China for Assistance in Returning N. Korea to Dialogue
04:30 GMTUAE Crown Prince to Visit UK, Reports Suggest
04:30 GMTBattle Royal: Adorable Shiba Inu and Golden Retriever Puppies Have Sweetest Play Fight
04:22 GMTLive Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.35 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 443,928
04:20 GMTJapanese Parliament May Convene to Elect New Prime Minister on 4 October
04:08 GMTMorrison Touts Tomahawk Missile Procurement, Says Nuclear Subs Will Be 'in the Water' in 10 Years
03:41 GMTIt Wasn't Us: Twitter Rejects Claims That Nicki Minaj Was Blocked Amid Vaccine Tweet Backlash
03:40 GMTAustralia Withdraws From Agreement on Submarines With French Naval Group – Ministers
02:41 GMTUS Judge Denies Trump's Request to Delay Defamation Suit Filed by E. Jean Carroll
02:24 GMT'Risk Situation' in Germany Prompts Heavily Armed Police Forces to Surround Hagen Synagogue
01:50 GMTGerman Chancellor Merkel, French President Macron to Meet in Paris on Thursday
01:35 GMTStudent Activists Criticize Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal, COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate