'Cringe and Embarrassment': Australian Defence Minister Mocked for Not Knowing How to Do Elbow Bump
© AP Photo / Rod McGuirkIn this Wednesday, July 24, 2019, photo, Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton addresses Parliament House in Canberra
Firm handshakes have turned into silly elbow-bumps, heartfelt hugs have given way to hollow air kisses, and intimate atmospheres have been replaced by social distancing – these are the new social norms of the COVID-19 hit world. If you are struggling to accept them, don't worry, you are not alone.
Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton has found himself in a quite an awkward situation. The incident occurred during his recent visit to South Korea, dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations. During the talks, Canberra and Seoul pledged to deepen military ties and expand cooperation in various spheres.
Mr Dutton posed for a photo with his South Korean counterpart Suh Wook. The latter raised his arm in order to do a COVID-19 friendly elbow bump. However, Peter Dutton didn't appear to understand what he was supposed to do and simply raised his hand in a similar manner. Mr Wook's attempt to right the situation made it even more awkward. As a result, the South Korean defence minister had to take his counterpart's arm and show him what to do.
Sometimes I almost feel quite sad for Peter Dutton, potato head. Needs to be taught how to do an elbow bump. pic.twitter.com/ZZucmlRBkC— Brendan Fitzgerald (@brendanfitzger) September 16, 2021
A video showing the awkward situation went viral immediately after it was posted online. Many users admitted that Peter Dutton made their day as they were crying with laughter.
Too funny! Put that in a sit-com and no-one would believe it!— lisabluthal (@lisabluthal1) September 16, 2021
Others criticised the official, saying they were embarrassed by his "slow" wits.
I’m so embarrassed by this🙈— Geoff (@whatevaGeoffrey) September 16, 2021
Many users tried to guess what the defence minister thought he was doing when attempting to do an elbow bump.
Face off pic.twitter.com/SOYvV0Xrwp— David (@crsddn) September 16, 2021
What did he think it was? Half a Black Panther salute?— apiecefullife✳️✳️ (@apiecefullife1) September 16, 2021
Still others found the incident cringeworthy.
That was so cringe lol— Darko G (@d_grozdanic) September 16, 2021
Incidentally, Peter Dutton is not the only Australian politician who has recently been involved in a gaffe. It appears Prime Minister Scott Morrison has become so unpopular that US President Joe Biden forgot his name.