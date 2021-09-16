https://sputniknews.com/20210916/cringe-and-embarrassment-australian-defence-minister-mocked-for-not-knowing-how-to-do-elbow-bump-1089123129.html

'Cringe and Embarrassment': Australian Defence Minister Mocked for Not Knowing How to Do Elbow Bump

'Cringe and Embarrassment': Australian Defence Minister Mocked for Not Knowing How to Do Elbow Bump

16.09.2021

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton has found himself in a quite an awkward situation. The incident occurred during his recent visit to South Korea, dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations. During the talks, Canberra and Seoul pledged to deepen military ties and expand cooperation in various spheres.Mr Dutton posed for a photo with his South Korean counterpart Suh Wook. The latter raised his arm in order to do a COVID-19 friendly elbow bump. However, Peter Dutton didn't appear to understand what he was supposed to do and simply raised his hand in a similar manner. Mr Wook's attempt to right the situation made it even more awkward. As a result, the South Korean defence minister had to take his counterpart's arm and show him what to do.A video showing the awkward situation went viral immediately after it was posted online. Many users admitted that Peter Dutton made their day as they were crying with laughter.Others criticised the official, saying they were embarrassed by his "slow" wits.Many users tried to guess what the defence minister thought he was doing when attempting to do an elbow bump.Still others found the incident cringeworthy.Incidentally, Peter Dutton is not the only Australian politician who has recently been involved in a gaffe. It appears Prime Minister Scott Morrison has become so unpopular that US President Joe Biden forgot his name.

