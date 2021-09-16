Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/palestinians-welcome-egypts-mediation-between-israel--palestinians-but-will-it-yield-results-1089117221.html
Palestinians Welcome Egypt's Mediation Between Israel & Palestinians But Will It Yield Results?
Palestinians Welcome Egypt's Mediation Between Israel & Palestinians But Will It Yield Results?
The Palestinians are divided and thus do not have a common goal. The Israeli government is not determined enough to push for a peace deal, and would rather... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T07:34+0000
2021-09-16T07:34+0000
egypt
palestinian national authority (pna)
news
world
middle east
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105979/39/1059793927_211:0:1838:915_1920x0_80_0_0_b7ec09b988fe648b4b402b8735ee996b.jpg
Samer Sinijlawi, a Fatah activist from Jerusalem, was not surprised when news about the meeting between Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was made public. Egypt has been an active mediator between Israel and the Palestinians for decades and al-Sisi's recent attempt to revive the peace talks was just another initiative.Welcoming Egyptian EffortsJust like many Palestinians around him, Sinijlawi says he welcomed the move taken by the Egyptian president and he believes it could be beneficial to the region.Israel Not Seeking SolutionsThe problem is, says the activist, these aspirations are still remote and he pins the blame for this on Israel and its actions vis-a-vis the Palestinians."We see how Israel's settlement activity is expanding, their infrastructure is growing, Jews keep enjoying rights, Israeli Arabs have some, whereas the Palestinians are kept in the dark".The first Israeli settlement in the West Bank was established in 1967, after Israel captured the area from Jordan in the Six-Day War. Since then, hundreds of settlements have been established, and today there are more than 250 of them in the West Bank. They house some 430,000 Jews.The tenure of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was associated with extensive settlement activity. His name has also been linked to the persecution of the Palestinians, but Sinijlawi says the current government is not much different and will not bring about the much-needed change."So far, the Bennett government hasn't taken any serious steps in the direction of reaching peace with the Palestinians. They are not ready to end the occupation. They are just open to shrinking it".Sinijlawi is far from being the only Palestinian who thinks that way.In February 2020, a poll conducted by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research found that while support for a two-state solution had dropped to 40 percent, the absolute lowest since the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993, a one-state solution received the backing of 37 percent of respondents, compared to the 28 percent registered in January of that same year.Fault of the Palestinians?The drop in support for the two-state solution can partially be explained by Israel's growing settlement activity, but Sinijlawi says the Palestinian leadership is equally guilty for the lack of any progress on that front."One of our major weaknesses is the split between the West Bank and Gaza", said the activist referring to the chasm that inceased in 2007 following the Hamas takeover of the Strip and the subsequent ouster of Fatah.Sinijlawi's accusations are nothing new. In the past some members of Fatah, the ruling party of Abbas, have shared similar views. They accused him of poor leadership, corruption, and the desire to keep his post at all costs, accusations that became louder following his decision to cancel the legislative elections that were supposed to take place on 22 May."There is nothing that the Palestinians can do right now. They need to wait until he is gone from the political scene, and the younger generation, that's more connected to the people, takes over".For now, says Sinijlawi, the Palestinians are waiting and the peace process is at an impasse. But the activist warns that time is a precious commodity that neither the Palestinians, nor the Israelis have.
https://sputniknews.com/20210205/icc-decides-its-jurisdiction-extends-to-territorries-controlled-by-israel-since-1967-six-day-war-1081991985.html
egypt
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105979/39/1059793927_414:0:1634:915_1920x0_80_0_0_65b0e89a4b99e922e9f437fabc0bffa5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
egypt, palestinian national authority (pna), news, world, middle east, israel

Palestinians Welcome Egypt's Mediation Between Israel & Palestinians But Will It Yield Results?

07:34 GMT 16.09.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Yair Aronshtam / View from Tower of David, JerusalemView from Tower of David, Jerusalem
View from Tower of David, Jerusalem - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Yair Aronshtam / View from Tower of David, Jerusalem
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
The Palestinians are divided and thus do not have a common goal. The Israeli government is not determined enough to push for a peace deal, and would rather shrink the "occupation" instead of eradicating it, says a Palestinian activist.
Samer Sinijlawi, a Fatah activist from Jerusalem, was not surprised when news about the meeting between Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was made public.
Egypt has been an active mediator between Israel and the Palestinians for decades and al-Sisi's recent attempt to revive the peace talks was just another initiative.

Welcoming Egyptian Efforts

Just like many Palestinians around him, Sinijlawi says he welcomed the move taken by the Egyptian president and he believes it could be beneficial to the region.

"If there are peace talks, they could achieve a lot of things. They could create better and more trustworthy relations between Israel and the Palestinians. They could potentially lift the siege on Gaza [imposed in 2007 following the takeover of Hamas - deemed a terrorist organisation by Israel - ed.] and they could improve the lives of Gazans".

Israel Not Seeking Solutions

The problem is, says the activist, these aspirations are still remote and he pins the blame for this on Israel and its actions vis-a-vis the Palestinians.
"We see how Israel's settlement activity is expanding, their infrastructure is growing, Jews keep enjoying rights, Israeli Arabs have some, whereas the Palestinians are kept in the dark".
The first Israeli settlement in the West Bank was established in 1967, after Israel captured the area from Jordan in the Six-Day War.
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. President Donald Trump has lobbed a broadside attack against the International Criminal Court. He's authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan without U.S. consent. The executive order Trump signed on Thursday marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2021
ICC Decides Its Jurisdiction Extends to Territories Controlled by Israel Since 1967 Six Day War
5 February, 18:19 GMT
Since then, hundreds of settlements have been established, and today there are more than 250 of them in the West Bank. They house some 430,000 Jews.
The tenure of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was associated with extensive settlement activity. His name has also been linked to the persecution of the Palestinians, but Sinijlawi says the current government is not much different and will not bring about the much-needed change.
"So far, the Bennett government hasn't taken any serious steps in the direction of reaching peace with the Palestinians. They are not ready to end the occupation. They are just open to shrinking it".

"While it might solve the problem for one or two years, it cannot be a permanent arrangement. And Israel needs to decide with itself whether it would prefer to stick to the two-state solution or create one state for both Israelis and the Palestinians, where both peoples will enjoy equal rights".

Sinijlawi is far from being the only Palestinian who thinks that way.
In February 2020, a poll conducted by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research found that while support for a two-state solution had dropped to 40 percent, the absolute lowest since the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993, a one-state solution received the backing of 37 percent of respondents, compared to the 28 percent registered in January of that same year.

Fault of the Palestinians?

The drop in support for the two-state solution can partially be explained by Israel's growing settlement activity, but Sinijlawi says the Palestinian leadership is equally guilty for the lack of any progress on that front.
"One of our major weaknesses is the split between the West Bank and Gaza", said the activist referring to the chasm that inceased in 2007 following the Hamas takeover of the Strip and the subsequent ouster of Fatah.

"Once this problem is solved and there is a reconciliation between the factions, it will be easier to talk peace with the Israelis. The problem is that the current leadership, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, is not interested in resolving the crisis".

Sinijlawi's accusations are nothing new. In the past some members of Fatah, the ruling party of Abbas, have shared similar views. They accused him of poor leadership, corruption, and the desire to keep his post at all costs, accusations that became louder following his decision to cancel the legislative elections that were supposed to take place on 22 May.
"There is nothing that the Palestinians can do right now. They need to wait until he is gone from the political scene, and the younger generation, that's more connected to the people, takes over".
For now, says Sinijlawi, the Palestinians are waiting and the peace process is at an impasse. But the activist warns that time is a precious commodity that neither the Palestinians, nor the Israelis have.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:11 GMTAUKUS Treaty Undermines Regional Stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says
07:55 GMT'Stab in the Back': Ex-French Official Blasts New Trilateral Defence Deal Between US, UK & Australia
07:38 GMTTaliban Seeks to Build Good Relations With World Through Diplomacy, Spokesman Says
07:34 GMTPalestinians Welcome Egypt's Mediation Between Israel & Palestinians But Will It Yield Results?
07:24 GMTFourth or Fifth COVID-19 Wave 'Likely', Danish Strategists Warn
07:00 GMTLive Updates: CSTO Leaders Sign Deal on Creation of Military Police and Military Prosecution
06:46 GMTFrench FM 'Angry' With Australia's Decision to Terminate Submarine Contract, Expects Explanations
06:37 GMTPutin Says He'll Self-Isolate for Several Days as 'Several Dozen' Around Him Have Contracted COVID
06:31 GMTSimultaneous Presence in Space Surges to Historic Maximum of 14 People
06:31 GMTS. Korea Plans to Launch Solid-Propellant Space Launch Vehicle in 2024, Defence Ministry Says
06:06 GMT'Not a Dating Central': Denmark to Bar Life Sentence Prisoners From Online Courtship
05:55 GMTSwedish Gay Priest Refuses to Wed Straight Couples
05:44 GMTLive Updates: UN Representative Meets With Taliban Intel Chief to Discuss Safety of UN Staffers
05:35 GMT'That Fella Down Under': Biden Fails to Say Australian PM's Name Amid Key AUKUS Speech
04:36 GMTSouth Korean President Asks China for Assistance in Returning N. Korea to Dialogue
04:30 GMTUAE Crown Prince to Visit UK, Reports Suggest
04:30 GMTBattle Royal: Adorable Shiba Inu and Golden Retriever Puppies Have Sweetest Play Fight
04:22 GMTLive Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.35 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 443,928
04:20 GMTJapanese Parliament May Convene to Elect New Prime Minister on 4 October
04:08 GMTMorrison Touts Tomahawk Missile Procurement, Says Nuclear Subs Will Be 'in the Water' in 10 Years