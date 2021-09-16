Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/botched-fbi-probe-into-nassar-abuses-highlights-endemic-failures-within-bureau-former-agent-says-1089142305.html
Botched FBI Probe Into Nassar Abuses Highlights ‘Endemic Failures’ Within Bureau, Former Agent Says
Botched FBI Probe Into Nassar Abuses Highlights ‘Endemic Failures’ Within Bureau, Former Agent Says
The US Department of Justice’s inspector general revealed in July that the FBI made a series of errors in its handling of sexual abuse allegations against... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T23:30+0000
2021-09-16T23:31+0000
capitol hill
fbi
usa gymnastics
larry nassar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107042/66/1070426654_0:194:3042:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_edd94e08fd5863a3cc9ffcdd7210720e.jpg
The failures exhibited by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the Larry Nassar case proves yet again that the agency has dropped the ball when it comes to sharing pertinent information with authorities, a former agent has stated.Coleen Rowley, a lawyer and retired FBI agent who turned whistleblower, revealed to Radio Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Thursday that the agency’s missteps in the handling of the Nassar case underscored that the bureau is suffering from “endemic failures.”“There are endemic failures on the part of the higher levels of the FBI,” Rowley said, touching on the revelation in the July inspector general report that determined agents investigating the sexual abuse allegations had failed to act with the “utmost seriousness and urgency” that the case required.The inspector general’s findings revealed that the FBI’s Indianapolis field office had first learned of the sex abuse accusations after USA Gymnastics had carried out its own internal investigations, but that the bureau never acted on launching its own probe until October 2016.During that 16-month period, FBI officials did not alert the authorities in Michigan, where the abuses had occurred and where Nassar was continuing to work as a physician at Michigan State University. In fact, the bureau’s probe wasn’t launched until USA Gymnastics chose to file a new complaint in Los Angeles.The watchdog report also found that federal agents failed to document allegations when they were first brought to their attention, as well as improperly documented the existence of a thumb drive that included slides and videos of the highly intrusive “medical technique” that Nassar was performing on athletes. The files had been provided by USA Gymnastics President Stephen Penny at the time.Rowley told show hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan that the faults exemplified in the case highlighted that the bureau had the “same problems that we’re seeing with the FBI over and over again.”In the end, Rowley told Stranahan that the athletes coming forward with the allegations had better luck divulging the information to the media, saying, “that’s where some action is taken.”Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, US gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols called for change during the first half of Wednesday's hearings at Capitol Hill. Having pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct and using his medical position to assault and molest girls under the guise of medical treatment, Nassar was sentenced in July to 40 to 175 years in prison. During the legal proceedings, more than 150 women testified of the sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of the former USA Gymnastics doctor.
capitol hill
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Gaby Arancibia
Gaby Arancibia
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107042/66/1070426654_123:0:2920:2098_1920x0_80_0_0_22bad8fcbf1bcf900433a957bf9d7e0a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
capitol hill, fbi, usa gymnastics, larry nassar

Botched FBI Probe Into Nassar Abuses Highlights ‘Endemic Failures’ Within Bureau, Former Agent Says

23:30 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 23:31 GMT 16.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Carlos OsorioLarry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich.
Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / Carlos Osorio
Subscribe
Gaby Arancibia
All materialsWrite to the author
The US Department of Justice’s inspector general revealed in July that the FBI made a series of errors in its handling of sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Addressing the findings, top US gymnasts told lawmakers on Capitol Hill that there must be change in order to prevent such missteps moving forward.
The failures exhibited by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the Larry Nassar case proves yet again that the agency has dropped the ball when it comes to sharing pertinent information with authorities, a former agent has stated.
Coleen Rowley, a lawyer and retired FBI agent who turned whistleblower, revealed to Radio Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Thursday that the agency’s missteps in the handling of the Nassar case underscored that the bureau is suffering from “endemic failures.”
“There are endemic failures on the part of the higher levels of the FBI,” Rowley said, touching on the revelation in the July inspector general report that determined agents investigating the sexual abuse allegations had failed to act with the “utmost seriousness and urgency” that the case required.
“This essentially was a failure to share information because these FBI officials were advised in July 2015 [of Nassar’s abuses], and nothing happened in the case. … There was this big long gap of over a year where the FBI in Indianapolis kept it secret.”
The inspector general’s findings revealed that the FBI’s Indianapolis field office had first learned of the sex abuse accusations after USA Gymnastics had carried out its own internal investigations, but that the bureau never acted on launching its own probe until October 2016.
During that 16-month period, FBI officials did not alert the authorities in Michigan, where the abuses had occurred and where Nassar was continuing to work as a physician at Michigan State University. In fact, the bureau’s probe wasn’t launched until USA Gymnastics chose to file a new complaint in Los Angeles.
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., U.S.
U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., U.S.
© REUTERS / POOL
The watchdog report also found that federal agents failed to document allegations when they were first brought to their attention, as well as improperly documented the existence of a thumb drive that included slides and videos of the highly intrusive “medical technique” that Nassar was performing on athletes. The files had been provided by USA Gymnastics President Stephen Penny at the time.
Rowley told show hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan that the faults exemplified in the case highlighted that the bureau had the “same problems that we’re seeing with the FBI over and over again.”
“Child porn is clear FBI jurisdiction but in this case it was merely allegations of sex abuse from the start, and that is more of a local, state crime - not a federal crime,” she admitted. “These agents should have shared it … but they just sat on it.”
In the end, Rowley told Stranahan that the athletes coming forward with the allegations had better luck divulging the information to the media, saying, “that’s where some action is taken.”
Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, US gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols called for change during the first half of Wednesday's hearings at Capitol Hill.
“We suffered and continue to suffer because no one at the FBI, [USA Gymnastics] or the [US Olympic Committee] did what was necessary to protect us,” Biles told lawmakers. “We have been failed and we deserve answers. Nassar is where he belongs, but those who enabled him deserve to be held accountable. If they are not, I am convinced that this will continue to happen to others across Olympic sports.”
Having pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct and using his medical position to assault and molest girls under the guise of medical treatment, Nassar was sentenced in July to 40 to 175 years in prison. During the legal proceedings, more than 150 women testified of the sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of the former USA Gymnastics doctor.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:51 GMTTexas Governor Says Biden Administration Had Plans to Close Section of US-Mexico Border
23:30 GMTBotched FBI Probe Into Nassar Abuses Highlights ‘Endemic Failures’ Within Bureau, Former Agent Says
23:06 GMTTwitter Goes Bonkers After Star Batsman Virat Kohli Quits as Skipper of India's T20I Cricket Team
23:05 GMTHuman Hair as Pet Food? Indian Scientists Develop Unique Way to Use Keratin Waste
22:15 GMTBiden Retrieved on New Attack Ad Against Buttigieg Over Fears of Reprisal, Book Claims
21:12 GMTHow New Book About Trump Misfired, Inflicting Further Damage to Biden's DoD After Afghan Debacle
20:37 GMTUS Grand Jury Indicts Clinton-Linked Attorney for Making False Statements to the FBI
20:32 GMTSpecial Counsel Durham Allegedly Seeking to Indict Lawyer at Firm With Ties to 2016 Clinton Campaign
20:30 GMTOne Assassin Can Shift The Balance: Ex Lawmakers Say US Gov't Still Vulnerable to Attacks After 9/11
20:30 GMTPopulariser of Home Computers Sir Clive Sinclair Dies at 81
20:26 GMT2024 Republican Presidential Candidates Lay in Wait for Donald Trump’s Decision
20:17 GMT'Campaign to Destroy Trump'? Why Is POTUS 45 Under Fire Amid Defamation Suit and How Political Is It
19:39 GMTLabour Foreign Spokeswoman Urges ‘Strategic’ Nuke Sub Response to China’s ‘Genocide’
19:30 GMTFrance Reportedly Cancels Washington Gala After 'Betrayal' Submarine Deal
18:57 GMTUnbelievably Slow Hypersonic Bureaucracy
18:47 GMTIran Expected to Become Member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Led by Russia, China
18:19 GMTEx-Officer Chauvin Pleads Not Guilty in Police Brutality Case Involving Teen
18:17 GMTUK Power Grid on Verge of Collapse Due to Windless Weather, Fire Incident, Spiking Gas Prices
18:09 GMTUS Will Stand With Australia Against Pressure From China: Blinken
18:00 GMTAntony Blinken Meets Australian FM Payne Following AUKUS Defence Alliance Announcement