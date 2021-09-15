Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20210915/aly-raisman-urges-authorities-to-conduct-full-and-complete-probe-into-usa-gymnastics-1089102826.html
Simone Biles Lambasts FBI, USA Gymnastics Over Failing to Prevent Sex Abuse Against Athletes
Simone Biles Lambasts FBI, USA Gymnastics Over Failing to Prevent Sex Abuse Against Athletes
Larry Nassar, who had been a doctor for US Olympic gymnasts, was sentenced in 2017 for 60 years in prison for possessing child sex abuse material, next year... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T15:34+0000
2021-09-15T15:34+0000
2021-09-15T15:41+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, sport
Simone Biles Lambasts FBI, USA Gymnastics Over Failing to Prevent Sex Abuse Against Athletes 15:34 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 15:41 GMT 15.09.2021) Being updated
Larry Nassar, who had been a doctor for US Olympic gymnasts, was sentenced in 2017 for 60 years in prison for possessing child sex abuse material, next year receiving additional sentences of 175 years and up to 125 years for molesting female gymnasts he oversaw.