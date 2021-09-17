Registration was successful!
Simone Biles and Others Slam FBI for Botched Abuse Investigation
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the Duma elections coming up in Russia, the new US deal with Australia for nuclear submarines, Chinese policy regarding the Taliban’s control of Bagram airbase, how the FBI failed in handling the Larry Nassar abuse, and how to fix policing in America if its needed.
Guests:Bryan Macdonald - Head of the Russia Desk at RT Online | Duma ElectionsCarl Zha - Host of the Silk and Steel podcast | Biden's Deal For Nuke Subs To Australia & Chinese Policy Towards Taliban and Bagram AirbaseColleen Rowley - Lawyer, retired FBI agent and former MPLS legal counsel | FBI Drops the Ball in Nassar InvestigationJoseph Blaettler - Former deputy chief of police and professor of criminal justice | Police PanelIn the first hour, Bryan Macdonald joined the show to talk about the Russian Duma election. We also talked extensively about the abuse suffered by USA gymnasts at the hands of Larry Nassar, and the heart-wrenching testimony given by Simone Biles and Mckayla MaroneyIn the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Carl Zha for a discussion on America's deal with Australia for nuclear submarines, as well as what China could do regarding the Taliban's control of Bagram airbase. We were then joined by Colleen Rowley for an analysis on how the FBI handled the abuse claims by US gymnasts against Larry Nassar. In the third hour, Joseph Blaettler and Garland Nixon joined the conversation on a brand new panel segment of Fault Lines. We discussed various events in America regarding policing and interactions between them and the general public.
Simone Biles and Others Slam FBI for Botched Abuse Investigation

10:14 GMT 17.09.2021
Simone Biles and Others Slam FBI for Botched Abuse Investigation
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the Duma elections coming up in Russia, the new US deal with Australia for nuclear submarines, Chinese policy regarding the Taliban’s control of Bagram airbase, how the FBI failed in handling the Larry Nassar abuse, and how to fix policing in America if its needed.
Guests:
Bryan Macdonald - Head of the Russia Desk at RT Online | Duma Elections
Carl Zha - Host of the Silk and Steel podcast | Biden's Deal For Nuke Subs To Australia & Chinese Policy Towards Taliban and Bagram Airbase
Colleen Rowley - Lawyer, retired FBI agent and former MPLS legal counsel | FBI Drops the Ball in Nassar Investigation
Joseph Blaettler - Former deputy chief of police and professor of criminal justice | Police Panel
In the first hour, Bryan Macdonald joined the show to talk about the Russian Duma election. We also talked extensively about the abuse suffered by USA gymnasts at the hands of Larry Nassar, and the heart-wrenching testimony given by Simone Biles and Mckayla Maroney
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Carl Zha for a discussion on America’s deal with Australia for nuclear submarines, as well as what China could do regarding the Taliban’s control of Bagram airbase. We were then joined by Colleen Rowley for an analysis on how the FBI handled the abuse claims by US gymnasts against Larry Nassar.
In the third hour, Joseph Blaettler and Garland Nixon joined the conversation on a brand new panel segment of Fault Lines. We discussed various events in America regarding policing and interactions between them and the general public.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
