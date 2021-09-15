https://sputniknews.com/20210915/palace-wishes-prince-harry-happy-birthday-as-expert-warns-him-against-issuing-political-message-1089097377.html

Palace Wishes Prince Harry Happy Birthday as Expert Warns Him Against Issuing Political Message

Palace Wishes Prince Harry Happy Birthday as Expert Warns Him Against Issuing Political Message

Ties between the Duke of Sussex along with his wife Meghan Markle and the rest of the family have reportedly been strained since the couple quit royal duties... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-15T13:56+0000

2021-09-15T13:56+0000

2021-09-15T13:56+0000

prince harry

afghanistan

birthday

uk royal family

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083419613_0:95:3001:1783_1920x0_80_0_0_0f3df33fa41ff1149650c52d199e72ed.jpg

Members of the royal family have wished Prince Harry a happy birthday in a series of posts on social media. His father Prince Charles posted images showing himself with his younger son during different stages of his life, while his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton tweeted a picture of the smiling prince.Queen Elizabeth’s congratulatory message featured photos showing Harry during his royal duties.The development comes several days after royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned the Duke of Sussex against making a political statement on his birthday, telling him to be careful so as not to say anything critical of US President Joe Biden, whose administration has faced harsh condemnation for what some describe as a botched withdrawal of US troops from war-stricken Afghanistan.Fitzwilliams forecast that just like his wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will likely post a statement calling on members of the public to support his favourite charities.During his 10-year career in the British Army, Harry served as a helicopter pilot and gunner in Afghanistan between 2007 and 2013. He became the first member of the royal family to serve in a war zone since his uncle Prince Andrew flew a helicopter during the brief Falklands War in 1982. The Duke of Sussex has recently released two statements on Afghanistan, expressing support for military veterans who served in the Central Asian nation, as well as describing his sadness over the Taliban* takeover.Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams noted that Prince Harry "will have to watch” what he says about issues related to US domestic matters, especially in light of reports that his wife Meghan Markle is eyeing to join the 2024 presidential race in the US.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

prince harry, afghanistan, birthday, uk royal family, uk