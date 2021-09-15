Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/palace-wishes-prince-harry-happy-birthday-as-expert-warns-him-against-issuing-political-message-1089097377.html
Palace Wishes Prince Harry Happy Birthday as Expert Warns Him Against Issuing Political Message
Palace Wishes Prince Harry Happy Birthday as Expert Warns Him Against Issuing Political Message
Ties between the Duke of Sussex along with his wife Meghan Markle and the rest of the family have reportedly been strained since the couple quit royal duties... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T13:56+0000
2021-09-15T13:56+0000
prince harry
afghanistan
birthday
uk royal family
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083419613_0:95:3001:1783_1920x0_80_0_0_0f3df33fa41ff1149650c52d199e72ed.jpg
Members of the royal family have wished Prince Harry a happy birthday in a series of posts on social media. His father Prince Charles posted images showing himself with his younger son during different stages of his life, while his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton tweeted a picture of the smiling prince.Queen Elizabeth’s congratulatory message featured photos showing Harry during his royal duties.The development comes several days after royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned the Duke of Sussex against making a political statement on his birthday, telling him to be careful so as not to say anything critical of US President Joe Biden, whose administration has faced harsh condemnation for what some describe as a botched withdrawal of US troops from war-stricken Afghanistan.Fitzwilliams forecast that just like his wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will likely post a statement calling on members of the public to support his favourite charities.During his 10-year career in the British Army, Harry served as a helicopter pilot and gunner in Afghanistan between 2007 and 2013. He became the first member of the royal family to serve in a war zone since his uncle Prince Andrew flew a helicopter during the brief Falklands War in 1982. The Duke of Sussex has recently released two statements on Afghanistan, expressing support for military veterans who served in the Central Asian nation, as well as describing his sadness over the Taliban* takeover.Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams noted that Prince Harry "will have to watch” what he says about issues related to US domestic matters, especially in light of reports that his wife Meghan Markle is eyeing to join the 2024 presidential race in the US.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083419613_248:0:2751:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_127de40b155af54cacf3358dd11128b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince harry, afghanistan, birthday, uk royal family, uk

Palace Wishes Prince Harry Happy Birthday as Expert Warns Him Against Issuing Political Message

13:56 GMT 15.09.2021
© AP Photo / Jordan StraussPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on May 2, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on May 2, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Ties between the Duke of Sussex along with his wife Meghan Markle and the rest of the family have reportedly been strained since the couple quit royal duties in January 2020. The rift is said to have worsened after the two gave a tell-all interview to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, during which they made several accusations against the palace.
Members of the royal family have wished Prince Harry a happy birthday in a series of posts on social media. His father Prince Charles posted images showing himself with his younger son during different stages of his life, while his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton tweeted a picture of the smiling prince.
Queen Elizabeth’s congratulatory message featured photos showing Harry during his royal duties.
The development comes several days after royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned the Duke of Sussex against making a political statement on his birthday, telling him to be careful so as not to say anything critical of US President Joe Biden, whose administration has faced harsh condemnation for what some describe as a botched withdrawal of US troops from war-stricken Afghanistan.

Fitzwilliams forecast that just like his wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will likely post a statement calling on members of the public to support his favourite charities.

"Of course, you can never predict what Harry is going to say and do, but Harry has already put out a statement supporting military veterans in the wake of the Afghanistan withdrawal. It’s a big crisis and it would be a reasonable assumption that any birthday initiative might be linked to Afghanistan and the refugee crisis", Fitzwilliams said.

During his 10-year career in the British Army, Harry served as a helicopter pilot and gunner in Afghanistan between 2007 and 2013. He became the first member of the royal family to serve in a war zone since his uncle Prince Andrew flew a helicopter during the brief Falklands War in 1982. The Duke of Sussex has recently released two statements on Afghanistan, expressing support for military veterans who served in the Central Asian nation, as well as describing his sadness over the Taliban* takeover.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams noted that Prince Harry "will have to watch” what he says about issues related to US domestic matters, especially in light of reports that his wife Meghan Markle is eyeing to join the 2024 presidential race in the US.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:00 GMTUK's Kent Fire Service Tackling Massive Blaze at National Grid Site Near Ashford - Photos
13:56 GMTPalace Wishes Prince Harry Happy Birthday as Expert Warns Him Against Issuing Political Message
13:50 GMTBiden to Announce New Defence Deal With UK, Australia Apparently to Counter China
13:48 GMT'Next-Generation Technology': UK Plans to Test Laser Weapons on Board a Warship for First Time
13:42 GMTWhy are Gas Prices Breaking Records in Europe and Why Can't Countries Stop Their Growth?
13:04 GMTTokyo Confirms North Korean Ballistic Missiles Landed in Japanese Waters
13:04 GMTIran Approves Russia's Sputnik Light Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine, RDIF Says
12:55 GMTLet the UK Cabinet Reshuffle Begin: Education Sec Williamson, Justice Sec Buckland Leave
12:53 GMTAfghan Women's Youth Football Team Evacuated to Pakistan
12:43 GMT'Kylian Mbappe's Relationship With PSG is Deep': Club Director on French Star's Future in Paris
12:39 GMT'Press Forward Under Pressure': Chinese Telecom Firm Huawei’s New Song Marks One Year of US Ban
12:34 GMTFollowing Narrow Escape From Taliban, Afghan Citizen Looks to Europe After US Visa Delays
12:34 GMTGreen Activists Block Traffic in London Second Time This Week, Reports Suggest
12:13 GMTEarth's Magnetic Field May Be Reversing Due to Remains of Ancient Planet, Scientists Warn
12:06 GMTKLA Rebel Commander Accused of War Crimes in Kosovo Compares Trial in the Hague to ‘Gestapo’
11:46 GMT'I Thought I Was Doing Right Thing as Muslim': Ex-Daesh Bride Begum Issues Yet Another Apology
11:41 GMTVaccinated Only: Latvia Launches Separate Train Cars for Passengers With COVID Certificates
11:33 GMTHuawei Hires More Scientists, Boosts Basic Research to Deal With US Semiconductor Ban
11:23 GMTTaliban Leaders Reportedly Clash Over Division of Power in New Government
11:20 GMTBoris Johnson to Reshuffle Cabinet Today, Downing Street Source Says