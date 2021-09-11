https://sputniknews.com/20210911/queens-rep-who-claimed-her-majesty-supports-blm-under-fire-for-bringing-monarch-into-politics-1088971023.html

Queen's Rep. Who Claimed Her Majesty Supports BLM Under Fire for Bringing Monarch Into Politics

After saying Her Majesty supported Black Lives Matter, royal representative Sir Ken Olisa was chastised for making political statements on behalf of the Queen and her household. In a recent TV appearance on UK's Channel 4, Olisa said that the Queen and the Royal Family support Black Lives Matter and "care passionately about making this one nation bound by the same values" as the anti-racism and anti-police violence movement.The claims were criticised by TV host and former politician Nigel Farage, who pointed out that a person in the position of Olisa should not make such statements on behalf of the monarch.According to The Daily Mail, Conservative Member of Parliament Brendan Clarke-Smith stressed that it was inappropriate of him to try to drag the Queen into politics.The MP noted that "Nobody has done more to promote togetherness and pride in our shared values than Her Majesty," especially as Head of the Commonwealth.Among political commentators and experts interviewed by the outlet was journalist Toby Young, who presumed that Olisa's words could be interpreted as a "misunderstanding," indicating that there is a line between anti-racism and "the Marxist political group committed to defunding the police, dismantling the nuclear family and ending capitalism."In his turn, Robert Jobson, author of the best-selling "Prince Philips's Century," remained perplexed at the statement and the feedback it received, noting that in his opinion "it appears this may have got lost in translation.""[...] I feel the Lord Lieutenant may have misinterpreted a conversation, perhaps, or got the wrong end of the stick when he says Her Majesty supports any political organisation, whether it is BLM or any other political movement," he explained. "The Queen, after all, by the nature of her position as a constitutional monarch must remain politically neutral as she has for her entire reign. Any Lord Lieutenant of this country knows that."In the interview with Channel 4, Olisa said he brought up racial issues with the royals following the death of Black man George Floyd in the US and the accompanying riots that swept many Western nations.For the majority of this year, after Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive appearance with Oprah in March, in which they claimed an anonymous royal raised worries about their first-born Archie's skin tone, racism allegations fell upon Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also argued that racism may have played a role in the Queen's alleged decision to deny Archie, her first mixed-race great-grandchild, security protection and the loss of the title of prince, which in fact is subject to the law on succession.The Queen later issued a statement saying that the complaints mentioned will be dealt with confidentially, and her grandson William defended the monarchy, saying: "We're very much not a racist family." In early 2020, the Queen's household changed its Diversity Strategy to one that specifically emphasises the value of inclusivity, which predates the Oprah interview.

