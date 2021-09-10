British Monarchy's Uncompromising Support for BLM Dates Back Centuries

UK's Queen Elizabeth II, as well as members of her family, are said to be supporters of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.The UK's first Black Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, a personal representative of the Queen in the capital, Sir Kenneth Olisa, told local Channel 4 that as he discussed the issue of race with the Palace following the death of American Black man George Floyd in police custody, he could assure the channel's viewers that the UK royals "passionately" care about "making this one nation bound by the same values."Some might, however, recall the British Crown's former role in the international slave trade from Africa in the past.In the summer, Buckingham Palace also conceded that it "must do more" and is "not where it would like to be" in terms of diversity, after releasing numbers showing that the proportion of ethnic minority staff at the Palace is 8.5%, with a goal of 10% by 2022.
The royal family has been embroiled in a racism scandal following the accusations made by the Sussexes in an interview with Oprah in early March. Back then, Meghan Markle claimed that an anonymous royal, (well, not the Queen or the late Duke of Edinburgh), expressed concerns to Harry about their son Archie's skin tone before he was born.
And when asked by the correspondent whether that means that Queen and her family support the BLM cause, Olisa answered confidently: "The answer is easily yes."
