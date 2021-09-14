Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Explosions Sound Off Along Syria-Iraq Border Area - Report

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/prince-andrew-may-be-forced-to-give-evidence-in-sex-assault-case-lawyer-for-epsteins-accusers-says-1089073688.html
Prince Andrew May Be Forced to Give Evidence in Sex Assault Case, Lawyer for Epstein's Accusers Says
Prince Andrew May Be Forced to Give Evidence in Sex Assault Case, Lawyer for Epstein's Accusers Says
Virginia Roberts Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew for having sex with her at least three times when she had been a part of Jeffrey Epstein’s “sex-trafficking... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T18:26+0000
2021-09-14T18:26+0000
united kingdom
news
world
sex
prince andrew
queen
virginia roberts giuffre
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080148919_0:26:2000:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_a2b10ce246ae3b3014975f68f7dc018a.jpg
The Queen’s son may be forced to give evidence in Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s sex case filed in the US despite his apparent attempts to “dodge and hide and duck” from the accusations, according to Lisa Bloom, a lawyer who famously represented alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein.The lawyer said that a UK court might have to step up and enforce the cooperation agreement that would leave Prince Andrew with no other choice than to give evidence before a US judge.The Daily Mail noted after Bloom made her comments, that the Evidence Act 1975, the Civil Procedure Rules and the Hague Convention give the High Court an authorisation for “uncooperative” residents of England and Wales to give evidence or documents to court.“We have a system and a process and, especially when it comes to sexual assault cases, he's entitled to present all his defences,” Bloom told BBC in reference to Roberts Giuffre’s case.What are the Accusations?Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in the US against the British royal in August, accusing him of battery and infliction of emotional distress, when he allegedly sexually assaulted her at the age of 17.Roberts Giuffre claims Prince Andrew was aware that she was a part of Jeffrey Epstein’s “sex-trafficking operation” but used his “powerful” position to have sex with her three times – at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home, Epstein’s New York mansion and the financier’s private island. The woman said she couldn’t refuse Epstein and Maxwell’s orders for fear of her life.Prince Andrew previously denied the claims, saying that he doesn’t remember meeting the woman, but has not commented on the civil suit so far.On Monday, the US District Court in New York held its first pre-trial video conference on the case. Prince Andrew’s legal team is reportedly trying to dodge the trial over claims that their client wasn’t properly served the court summons.They are also said to be keen on showing the court that the whole case is “baseless, non-viable and potentially unlawful” over Roberts Giuffre’s 2009 settlement with Epstein, where she reportedly agreed not to prosecute any of the financier’s potential associates.But US District Judge Lewis Kaplan wasn’t impressed by the arguments and skirmish between the two sides. According to the Daily Mail, he urged Prince Andrew’s legal team to “cut out all the technicalities and get to the substance.”Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s team insists that Prince Andrew was served legal papers on 27 August through a policeman at the gate of the duke’s Royal Lodge home in Windsor.Lisa Bloom told BBC that she believes that Prince Andrew’s attempts to run away from the case will turn out fruitless in the end:“I think that Prince Andrew is trying to dodge and hide and duck service which is not a good look for him,” the lawyer said. “Eventually the judge is going to say that he's been served, either on this occasion or in the future because wealthy people typically have guard gates and walls and they can get on their plane and go away and they can try to evade service and they often do, but it doesn't work forever.”
I contracted herpes i was told there is no herpes cure except treatment to control it, i totally lost of hope all i could think loosing my life because it was so embarrass for been herpes patient. some weeks ago i read possible natural cure which was guarantee And I ordered the treatment after one week i got 100% cure. I'm so excited to shear this testimony to every article for others living with herpes. There is possible natural treatment to eliminate the virus email Dr nelson, his herbal clinic address; drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com, or whatsapp him +14436204203, contact him for solutions Like 1) HPV Cure 2) Diabetes Cure 3) Cancer Cure 4) HIV/AIDs Cure and Any kind of Sickness, Disease and Infection
1
Herpes Cure Testimony I was diagnosed with Genital Herpes for the past 2 years and I have been searching for a cure. I have several outbreaks on my back and it really affected me morally, I read a testimony on this platform of a lady from Nevada who was cured from Diabetes with doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal medicine including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his email, after much discussion and a few questions he prepared the Herbal medicine and asked for my address. I received the Herbal medicine 3 days later and with his prescription I drank the Herbal medicine for 21 days. After concluding the herbal medicine I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed Negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. Contact doctor Ahmed and be cured by his email;drahmedusman5104@gmail.com. or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203.  visit his website:  [link deleted] YouTube channel: [link deleted]
0
2
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080148919_123:0:1863:1305_1920x0_80_0_0_20af0d17d80368e194a676e065b0f7e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom, news, world, sex, prince andrew, queen, virginia roberts giuffre

Prince Andrew May Be Forced to Give Evidence in Sex Assault Case, Lawyer for Epstein's Accusers Says

18:26 GMT 14.09.2021
© AP Photo / David ParkerIn this Monday, April 13, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew visits the AkzoNobel Decorative Paints facility in Slough, England. Prince Andrew's effort to put the Jeffrey Epstein scandal behind him may have instead done him irreparable harm. While aides are trying to put the best face on his widely criticized interview with the BBC, royal watchers are asking whether he can survive the public relations disaster and remain a working member of the royal family
In this Monday, April 13, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew visits the AkzoNobel Decorative Paints facility in Slough, England. Prince Andrew's effort to put the Jeffrey Epstein scandal behind him may have instead done him irreparable harm. While aides are trying to put the best face on his widely criticized interview with the BBC, royal watchers are asking whether he can survive the public relations disaster and remain a working member of the royal family - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© AP Photo / David Parker
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
Virginia Roberts Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew for having sex with her at least three times when she had been a part of Jeffrey Epstein’s “sex-trafficking operation”. A pre-trial hearing on the case kicked off in the US on Monday. The duke strongly denies the claims.
The Queen’s son may be forced to give evidence in Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s sex case filed in the US despite his apparent attempts to “dodge and hide and duck” from the accusations, according to Lisa Bloom, a lawyer who famously represented alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein.
“We have a court system, and no one is above the law,” Bloom told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. “We have a legal cooperation agreement between the US and the UK and everybody who is sued says it’s unfair and unjust and they didn't do it, but that's not good enough.”
The lawyer said that a UK court might have to step up and enforce the cooperation agreement that would leave Prince Andrew with no other choice than to give evidence before a US judge.
The Daily Mail noted after Bloom made her comments, that the Evidence Act 1975, the Civil Procedure Rules and the Hague Convention give the High Court an authorisation for “uncooperative” residents of England and Wales to give evidence or documents to court.
“We have a system and a process and, especially when it comes to sexual assault cases, he's entitled to present all his defences,” Bloom told BBC in reference to Roberts Giuffre’s case.

What are the Accusations?

Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in the US against the British royal in August, accusing him of battery and infliction of emotional distress, when he allegedly sexually assaulted her at the age of 17.
Roberts Giuffre claims Prince Andrew was aware that she was a part of Jeffrey Epstein’s “sex-trafficking operation” but used his “powerful” position to have sex with her three times – at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home, Epstein’s New York mansion and the financier’s private island. The woman said she couldn’t refuse Epstein and Maxwell’s orders for fear of her life.
Prince Andrew previously denied the claims, saying that he doesn’t remember meeting the woman, but has not commented on the civil suit so far.
© AP Photo / Bebeto MatthewsIn this Aug. 27, 2019, photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual assault claimants invited by a judge addressed a hearing following Epstein's jailhouse death in New York
In this Aug. 27, 2019, photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual assault claimants invited by a judge addressed a hearing following Epstein's jailhouse death in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
In this Aug. 27, 2019, photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual assault claimants invited by a judge addressed a hearing following Epstein's jailhouse death in New York
© AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
On Monday, the US District Court in New York held its first pre-trial video conference on the case. Prince Andrew’s legal team is reportedly trying to dodge the trial over claims that their client wasn’t properly served the court summons.
They are also said to be keen on showing the court that the whole case is “baseless, non-viable and potentially unlawful” over Roberts Giuffre’s 2009 settlement with Epstein, where she reportedly agreed not to prosecute any of the financier’s potential associates.
But US District Judge Lewis Kaplan wasn’t impressed by the arguments and skirmish between the two sides. According to the Daily Mail, he urged Prince Andrew’s legal team to “cut out all the technicalities and get to the substance.”
“There is a very swift way of getting to the substance promptly, but you two [lawyers] need to talk about that because I can see a lot of legal fees being spent and time being expended and delay which ultimately may not be terribly productive for anyone,” the judge was quoted as saying on Monday.
Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s team insists that Prince Andrew was served legal papers on 27 August through a policeman at the gate of the duke’s Royal Lodge home in Windsor.
Lisa Bloom told BBC that she believes that Prince Andrew’s attempts to run away from the case will turn out fruitless in the end:
“I think that Prince Andrew is trying to dodge and hide and duck service which is not a good look for him,” the lawyer said. “Eventually the judge is going to say that he's been served, either on this occasion or in the future because wealthy people typically have guard gates and walls and they can get on their plane and go away and they can try to evade service and they often do, but it doesn't work forever.”
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
I contracted herpes i was told there is no herpes cure except treatment to control it, i totally lost of hope all i could think loosing my life because it was so embarrass for been herpes patient. some weeks ago i read possible natural cure which was guarantee And I ordered the treatment after one week i got 100% cure. I'm so excited to shear this testimony to every article for others living with herpes. There is possible natural treatment to eliminate the virus email Dr nelson, his herbal clinic address; drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com, or whatsapp him +14436204203, contact him for solutions Like 1) HPV Cure 2) Diabetes Cure 3) Cancer Cure 4) HIV/AIDs Cure and Any kind of Sickness, Disease and Infection
Jevin Alex
14 September, 22:02 GMT1
000000
Herpes Cure Testimony I was diagnosed with Genital Herpes for the past 2 years and I have been searching for a cure. I have several outbreaks on my back and it really affected me morally, I read a testimony on this platform of a lady from Nevada who was cured from Diabetes with doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal medicine including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his email, after much discussion and a few questions he prepared the Herbal medicine and asked for my address. I received the Herbal medicine 3 days later and with his prescription I drank the Herbal medicine for 21 days. After concluding the herbal medicine I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed Negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. Contact doctor Ahmed and be cured by his email;drahmedusman5104@gmail.com. or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203.  visit his website:  [link deleted] YouTube channel: [link deleted]
pppeter pero
14 September, 22:52 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:54 GMTExplosions Sound Off Along Syria-Iraq Border Area - Report
19:04 GMTExperimental Concrete Made With Human Blood & Urine Could Help Colonize Mars, Scientists Say
18:58 GMTJoint Chiefs Chairman Reportedly Promised to Warn China in Case of US Preemptive Attack
18:51 GMTUS Democratic Representatives Seeking to Defund Police Spend Thousands on Personal Security – Report
18:26 GMTPrince Andrew May Be Forced to Give Evidence in Sex Assault Case, Lawyer for Epstein's Accusers Says
18:09 GMTToxic Compound Spotted on Venus Found in Penguin Dung, Media Says
18:01 GMTCables, Drones, Lipstick on Pigs: Highlights of Blinken’s Congressional Grilling on Afghan Disaster
17:56 GMTAl-Qaeda May Have Capacity to Threaten US From Abroad in 1-2 Years, DIA Director Says
17:37 GMTEx-Manchester United Star's Comments Spark Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Fan War on Twitter
17:13 GMTPresence of US Troops in Eastern Syria is 'De Facto Partition', Russian Foreign Ministry Says
17:10 GMTRecall Election: Will California Voters Oust Gov. Newsom & Embrace a Black Conservative Candidate?
17:07 GMTLIVE: Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Launches From Baikonur Cosmodrome With 34 UK OneWeb Satellites
16:54 GMTDeep Space Mystery: Unusual Radio Signal Detected Near Centre of Milky Way Baffles Scientists
16:47 GMTChina Issues Guidelines to Inculcate Ideological Values Through Internet
16:30 GMTMeet the Best Guard Dog Ever
16:22 GMTIran Plans to Build Another Long-Range Mobile Forward Base, Conduct New Trans-Oceanic Missions
16:07 GMTBlinken: Cable From US Embassy in Kabul Did Not Warn of Govt. Collapse Before US Pullout
15:48 GMTChauvin, Other Ex-Officers Plead Not Guilty to Federal Charges of Violating Floyd’s Rights
15:31 GMTInfamous Cadavers: Peru Wants to Burn Guerrilla Leader's Body to Prevent Creation of Sinister Shrine
15:23 GMTWitness in Benjamin Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Killed in Plane Crash in Greece: Report