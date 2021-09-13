Virginia Roberts Giuffre's Father Wants Prince Andrew to 'Go to Prison For at Least a Little While'
© AP Photo / Bebeto MatthewsIn this Aug. 27, 2019, photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual assault claimants invited by a judge addressed a hearing following Epstein's jailhouse death in New York
Prince Andrew is being sued in the United States for allegedly raping Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was 17 years old. Virginia claims that she was directed to have sex with the royal by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell three times but the Queen’s son says he just couldn’t remember ever meeting the girl.
Prince Andrew should go to jail “for at least a little while”, according to the father of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who told Good Morning Britain (GMB) that the royal finally needs to learn about accountability.
“I would like to see him go to prison for at least a little while. He needs to know what it's like to be held accountable for his actions,” Sky Roberts said. “He needs to be held accountable. This is not the times of William Wallace when royals can just do whatever they want.”
A pre-trial hearing in Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s case should kick off in New York today but it’s still not clear whether Prince Andrew’s lawyers are participating.
Roberts Giuffre’s legal team insists that the royal was served court papers on 10 September through his security guard, despite his myriad attempts to ignore them.
Prince Andrew’s lawyers will reportedly try to get the case dismissed on a technicality and use the claim that the serving of summons was not done properly.
Sky Roberts told the GMB that Prince Andrew’s behaviour in relation to court documents just proves the Duke’s guilt.
“He knows what he's done wrong and it's like I've been reading this past week, even trying to serve him papers, he was instructing his guards to tell them not to accept his court papers,” Roberts said.
“An innocent man doesn't do that, only a guilty man does that.”
Virginia’s father said that he was “very proud” of his daughter for “stepping up” against the British royal.
Story of ‘Sex Slave’
Roberts Giuffre filed the civil lawsuit in the US in August, accusing the Queen’s second son of raping and sexually abusing her when she was just a “vulnerable child” who got employed by Jeffrey Epstein to work as his masseuse. According to Roberts Giuffre, the work turned out to be much more about sexually pleasing Epstein and his friends, rather than simply rubbing their backs.
She claims that she first met Prince Andrew in London in 2001 through Epstein and Maxwell and was forced to have sex with him on three occasions: at Maxwell’s London home, at Epstein’s estate in New York and on the financier’s private Caribbean island.
Prince Andrew vehemently denies the accusations despite admitting to his friendship with the convicted sex offender. The Duke of York also famously claimed during BBC interview that he has “no recollection” of meeting Roberts Giuffre.
Sky Roberts now says he feels “huge regret” for taking his daughter Virginia to meet Epstein after the girl was offered a “masseuse” job by Ghislaine Maxwell.
“I met Jeffrey Epstein when she first was going to start working for him but it was supposed to be massage therapy,” Roberts said on GMB.
“I thought that might be a good job to learn,” he recalls. “When I met him he was just in jeans in front of his mansion and seemed like a regular guy. I had no idea what was going on. As a father, if I knew anything that was going on, I would have stopped it.”
Virginia Roberts Giuffre reportedly had a troubled youth, being molested by a family friend, living on the streets and then sharing a bed with a 65-year-old sex trafficker at the age of 13. The woman is said to have returned to live with her father when she was 14, three years before meeting Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago’s private club where she was working as a spa attendant.