Japan's Defence Ministry Collects Information on North Korea's Missile Launch
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese Ministry of Defence is collecting and analysing information in connection with North Korea's most recent missile launch.
"The continuing launches of ballistic missiles by North Korea are a serious problem for our country and for the well-being of the global community. We continue to collect information and analyze it, as well as monitor the situation to protect the lives and property of our citizens," the ministry said as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.Japan's Maritime Safety Administration recorded the launch of the missile from North Korea at 12.38 p.m. (3.38 a.m. GMT). The missile landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone and is believed to be ballistic. A second launch was announced by the administration five minutes later, yet the location of its fall remains unknown.
asia, news, world, japan, north korea

Japan's Defence Ministry Collects Information on North Korea's Missile Launch

09:14 GMT 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / KCNAA missile is seen as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army, in North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 2, 2020
A missile is seen as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army, in North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 2, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / KCNA
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese Ministry of Defence is collecting and analysing information in connection with North Korea's most recent missile launch.
"The continuing launches of ballistic missiles by North Korea are a serious problem for our country and for the well-being of the global community. We continue to collect information and analyze it, as well as monitor the situation to protect the lives and property of our citizens," the ministry said as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.
One of the small islands in the East China Sea known as Senkaku in Japanese and Diaoyu in Chinese is seen from a Chinese marine surveillance plane - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
North Korea Reportedly Launches Two Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan
03:48 GMT
Japan's Maritime Safety Administration recorded the launch of the missile from North Korea at 12.38 p.m. (3.38 a.m. GMT). The missile landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone and is believed to be ballistic. A second launch was announced by the administration five minutes later, yet the location of its fall remains unknown.
